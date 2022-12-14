Why is Kylie Jenner's Nightmare on Elm St. makeup line dragged into the Balenciaga scandal? Bloody ad raises eyebrows 

The road doesn’t seem to be getting any smoother for Balenciaga, as netizens are now dragging Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and others related to the Kardashian family into the whole scandal.

In November, Balenciaga infuriated the masses by using kids with teddies and bondage to promote their new holiday collection. However, social media users have now found a year-old advertisement of Kylie Jenner, where she is promoting her Halloween makeup collaboration, known as Nightmare On Elm Street.

The ad showed Kylie Jenner drenched in blood as she gave a smoldering stare at the camera. Social media users are now pointing out how the cosmetic queen used children’s voices in the background.

People who were deeply offended by the Balenciaga campaign are now comparing Kylie’s bloody ad to the infamous Balenciaga scandal by connecting her ad to Satanism.

A social media user drew a connection between the two brands and tweeted:

David Vance @DVATW In case you thought that #Balenciaga was a one-off, have you see this trailer for Kylie Jenner's new make up range? See the problem? What is wrong with these people? In case you thought that #Balenciaga was a one-off, have you see this trailer for Kylie Jenner's new make up range? See the problem? What is wrong with these people? https://t.co/vorAfyobET

Is Kylie Jenner’s makeup line being dragged into the Balenciaga scandal because of Kim Kardashian?

Netizens dragging Kylie Jenner’s Nightmare on Elm St. makeup line in the Balenciaga scandal proves that nothing misses the eye of social media users.

The Nightmare on Elm St. was teased by Jenner on October 6, 2021, and was a special and limited edition holiday season makeup with a Halloween theme. At that time too, many netizens called it “disturbing” as the makeup also had drops of blood and a spooky theme.

However, amidst the Balenciaga scandal, social media users are now attacking the Kardashians, and the Jenners, as Kim Kardashian is a brand ambassador and has a lot of collaborations with the brand.

Kim’s sister, Kylie, is now being dragged into the scandal for her previous year’s campaign, which is now being called out for promoting satanism and using kids’ voices in the background.

Gwen Adams @gwenfadams @DVATW I’m not a fan of boycotting but this crosses a line we can’t cross. Maybe child protective services should pay a visit to her home. @DVATW I’m not a fan of boycotting but this crosses a line we can’t cross. Maybe child protective services should pay a visit to her home.

Christine @ChristineStergi @DVATW so damn disgusting…satanic. These people must be stopped. @DVATW so damn disgusting…satanic. These people must be stopped.

Others questioned Kim Kardashian about Kylie’s and Balenciaga’s ad.

Annie VR @AnneL10091751 @DVATW WHAT THE HELL! Looks more like an advert for a horror channel ! @DVATW WHAT THE HELL! Looks more like an advert for a horror channel !

Many others also brought in the Travis Scott angle as they remembered the Astroworld Music Festival and how hundreds were injured and a few also lost their lives.

Many blamed the rapper, who happens to be Kylie Jenner’s partner, for not stopping his performance even after noticing the panic-like situation. Hence, a few brought in the incident and tweeted against Kylie’s ad campaign.

Chiva Silva @PurasilvaChiva 🥲 @DVATW I don’t like the blood, nor the laughter of children in this advertisement. Remember Travis Scott, Astroworld concert, 10 or so people died and he continued singing! @DVATW I don’t like the blood, nor the laughter of children in this advertisement. Remember Travis Scott, Astroworld concert, 10 or so people died and he continued singing! 😡🥲

Chiva Silva @PurasilvaChiva @MimiFabienne @AshleyAngararo @DVATW I know it was for her Holloween cosmetic Colab just disgusted me personally by the fact of everything that has happened and her partner Travis that she chose to do that. @MimiFabienne @AshleyAngararo @DVATW I know it was for her Holloween cosmetic Colab just disgusted me personally by the fact of everything that has happened and her partner Travis that she chose to do that.

On the other hand, a few were also on Kylie’s side and commented on how they failed to understand the relationship between Balenciaga’s campaign and Kylie’s ad.

Andrew Starks @Starks56



I thought the controversy over Balenciaga was right wingers claiming there was some weird pedophile clues in those very weird photos?



How is Kylie Jenner taking a photo in blood for a nightmare on elm St thing related?



They're so desperate @highprogressive What is he saying?I thought the controversy over Balenciaga was right wingers claiming there was some weird pedophile clues in those very weird photos?How is Kylie Jenner taking a photo in blood for a nightmare on elm St thing related?They're so desperate @highprogressive What is he saying?I thought the controversy over Balenciaga was right wingers claiming there was some weird pedophile clues in those very weird photos?How is Kylie Jenner taking a photo in blood for a nightmare on elm St thing related?They're so desperate 😂

Netizens react to Kylie Jenner's ad and Balenciaga scandal (Image via Twitter)

This is not the first time people have dragged the Kardashian and Jenner sisters into the Balenciaga controversy.

A few days back, when Kylie uploaded pictures of herself with her family, the netizens slammed her for not commenting on the fiasco and instead uploaded her 9-month-old son’s picture to distract the masses from the scandal. Many on social media also called it a “convenient time” to post pictures.

Sally @sallyjacfinn Watch Khloé or Kylie finally share their sons names to deflect from the Balenciaga scandal right now since their so silent. 🙄 #TheKardashians Watch Khloé or Kylie finally share their sons names to deflect from the Balenciaga scandal right now since their so silent. 🙄 #TheKardashians

Some also slammed Kim Kardashian for not sharing her opinion on the scandal, after which she commented about how she condemned the campaign.

Kim Kardashian @KimKardashian As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period. As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.

Meanwhile, neither Kylie Jenner nor Kim Kardashian have spoken up on the Balenciaga scandal being related to Kylie’s Nightmare On Elm Street advertisement. However, the controversy doesn’t seem to be dying down, even though it has been more than a month since they apologized for the same.

