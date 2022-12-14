Why is Kylie Jenner's Nightmare on Elm St. makeup line dragged into the Balenciaga scandal? Bloody ad raises eyebrows 

The road doesn’t seem to be getting any smoother for Balenciaga, as netizens are now dragging Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and others related to the Kardashian family into the whole scandal.
In November, Balenciaga infuriated the masses by using kids with teddies and bondage to promote their new holiday collection. However, social media users have now found a year-old advertisement of Kylie Jenner, where she is promoting her Halloween makeup collaboration, known as Nightmare On Elm Street.
The ad showed Kylie Jenner drenched in blood as she gave a smoldering stare at the camera. Social media users are now pointing out how the cosmetic queen used children’s voices in the background.
People who were deeply offended by the Balenciaga campaign are now comparing Kylie’s bloody ad to the infamous Balenciaga scandal by connecting her ad to Satanism.
A social media user drew a connection between the two brands and tweeted:
Is Kylie Jenner’s makeup line being dragged into the Balenciaga scandal because of Kim Kardashian?
Netizens dragging Kylie Jenner’s Nightmare on Elm St. makeup line in the Balenciaga scandal proves that nothing misses the eye of social media users.
The Nightmare on Elm St. was teased by Jenner on October 6, 2021, and was a special and limited edition holiday season makeup with a Halloween theme. At that time too, many netizens called it “disturbing” as the makeup also had drops of blood and a spooky theme.
However, amidst the Balenciaga scandal, social media users are now attacking the Kardashians, and the Jenners, as Kim Kardashian is a brand ambassador and has a lot of collaborations with the brand.
Kim’s sister, Kylie, is now being dragged into the scandal for her previous year’s campaign, which is now being called out for promoting satanism and using kids’ voices in the background.
Others questioned Kim Kardashian about Kylie’s and Balenciaga’s ad.
Many others also brought in the Travis Scott angle as they remembered the Astroworld Music Festival and how hundreds were injured and a few also lost their lives.
Many blamed the rapper, who happens to be Kylie Jenner’s partner, for not stopping his performance even after noticing the panic-like situation. Hence, a few brought in the incident and tweeted against Kylie’s ad campaign.
On the other hand, a few were also on Kylie’s side and commented on how they failed to understand the relationship between Balenciaga’s campaign and Kylie’s ad.
This is not the first time people have dragged the Kardashian and Jenner sisters into the Balenciaga controversy.
A few days back, when Kylie uploaded pictures of herself with her family, the netizens slammed her for not commenting on the fiasco and instead uploaded her 9-month-old son’s picture to distract the masses from the scandal. Many on social media also called it a “convenient time” to post pictures.
Some also slammed Kim Kardashian for not sharing her opinion on the scandal, after which she commented about how she condemned the campaign.
Meanwhile, neither Kylie Jenner nor Kim Kardashian have spoken up on the Balenciaga scandal being related to Kylie’s Nightmare On Elm Street advertisement. However, the controversy doesn’t seem to be dying down, even though it has been more than a month since they apologized for the same.