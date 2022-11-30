"Convenient time": Kylie Jenner addresses 'covering up' for Balenciaga while wearing brand's accessories amid scandal

Amidst the Balenciaga photoshoot fiasco, netizens have now dragged in Kylie Jenner after the model and businesswoman uploaded a bunch of pictures with her family on social media. Commenters on social media were quick to pass judgments about how Jenner uploaded the pictures to divert attention from her sister Kim Kardashian’s ties and her recent collaboration with Balenciaga.

Kylie Jenner also uploaded two new pictures of her 9-month-old baby boy amongst the bunch. Speculating the same, a social media user commented on Kylie’s pictures, saying:

Kylie Jenner uploaded some pictures of her family on Instagram. (Image via Instagram)

“Convenient time to share pics of the new baby that you've never posted before...you're family isn't fooling anyone. We see through it, and this shall NOT pass.”

Netizens accused Kylie of "distracting" the public from the Balenciaga fiasco. (Image via Instagram/kyliejenner)

There were many other comments addressing the same and connecting the pictures with the controversy. This caused Kylie to react to the whole fiasco. Replying to the comments, Kylie took to TikTok and said:

“Uh whyyyyy would I post my child to cover up for Balenciaga? This is why I don’t do this. Always something to say.”

Kylie Jenner replies back to TikTok accounts claiming she uploaded her son's pictures to "distract" the audience. (Image via TikTok)

Kylie Jenner wearing Balenciaga accessories in her recent photos creates a stir on social media

The Balenciaga Holiday Collection campaign seems to have angered social media users to a deep extent. That is the reason why, when Kylie Jenner uploaded her pictures, the audience was quick to notice Kylie sporting Balenciaga’s $1,250 boots and $630 sunglasses.

Kylie Jenner uploaded a bunch of pictures where netizens have spotted Balenciaga accessories like boots and sunglasses. (Image via Instagram/kyliejenner)

A netizen pointed out the same and said:

Social media users point out the Balenciaga boots and sunglasses in Kylie Jenner's recent post. (Image via Instagram)

Many netizens have been accusing the Kylie Cosmetics owner of allegedly “distracting” the audience by using her son’s pictures. One social media user took to Twitter and said:

“Watch Khloé or Kylie finally share their son's names to deflect from the Balenciaga scandal right now since their so silent. #TheKardashians.”

Sally @sallyjacfinn Watch Khloé or Kylie finally share their sons names to deflect from the Balenciaga scandal right now since their so silent. 🙄 #TheKardashians Watch Khloé or Kylie finally share their sons names to deflect from the Balenciaga scandal right now since their so silent. 🙄 #TheKardashians

Newenglandgirl @Newenglandgir13 @sallyjacfinn She is trying REALLY hard to distract us. A post with Tristan Thompson and a post about Kanye when North got “put in her belly”. It sooo obvious she wants this to blow over. I’m done with her! @sallyjacfinn She is trying REALLY hard to distract us. A post with Tristan Thompson and a post about Kanye when North got “put in her belly”. It sooo obvious she wants this to blow over. I’m done with her!

PolitiGa @politiGa Kylie Jenner posting her son to try and distract people from the disgusting Balenciaga ad campaign is almost comical. Literally nobody’s talking about it and for her to think it would get peoples mind’s off of the situation is so arrogant of her I could laugh. Kylie Jenner posting her son to try and distract people from the disgusting Balenciaga ad campaign is almost comical. Literally nobody’s talking about it and for her to think it would get peoples mind’s off of the situation is so arrogant of her I could laugh.

TJ @TheresaZylka I’m sure khloe or kylie will drop their baby’s name just to get the heat off them and balenciaga I’m sure khloe or kylie will drop their baby’s name just to get the heat off them and balenciaga

Meanwhile, some seem to be on Kylie Jenner’s side and are supporting her. One social media user tweeted:

“People attacking kylie bc they think she’s trying to cover up the Balenciaga by posting her son is crazy.”

wham ✯ 🎅 @bartierback people attacking kylie bc they think she’s trying to cover up the balenciaga by posting her son is crazy people attacking kylie bc they think she’s trying to cover up the balenciaga by posting her son is crazy

Leslie ♥ @rodashian That TikTok abt “Kylie posting pics to cover up for balenciaga is so stupid. I understand ppl want celebs to speak out.. but y’all act like THEYRE the ones who put these images out & are behind the campaign. y’all think y’all are so entitled to explanations.. when y’all aren’t! That TikTok abt “Kylie posting pics to cover up for balenciaga is so stupid. I understand ppl want celebs to speak out.. but y’all act like THEYRE the ones who put these images out & are behind the campaign. y’all think y’all are so entitled to explanations.. when y’all aren’t!

The Op @The_Main_Op So now Kylie Jenner is being held accountable for Balenciaga and not Balenciaga? Weird So now Kylie Jenner is being held accountable for Balenciaga and not Balenciaga? Weird https://t.co/aqCFar8Ljy

Cody Bradshaw @codybradshaw_ Y’all are really reaching… If you were Kylie, would you speak out about Balenciaga? No. Why? Bc it has nothing to do w her. Y’all are really reaching… If you were Kylie, would you speak out about Balenciaga? No. Why? Bc it has nothing to do w her.

After Balenciaga made its holiday campaign featuring kids posing with teddy bears in b*ndage costumes and accessories, the brand was quick to receive massive backlash from netizens and celebrities. While the campaign has now been deleted and the brand has already apologized for it, the Karshadian and Jenner sisters are now under the internet's radar for either not speaking up against the campaign or uploading their family pictures at the “wrong” time.

Just two days ago, Kim Kardashian was questioned as to why she had not said anything about the Balenciaga controversy, considering that she has been part of many of the brand’s campaigns. Following which, Kim, in a series of tweets, shared her opinion about the campaign and said:

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard, and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

Kim Kardashian @KimKardashian As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period. As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.

The brand has currently removed all the pictures from the campaign and apologized for the shoot. The brand has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the production company, which was responsible for the photoshoot and used b*ndage accessories and documents related to child p*rnography in the campaign.

