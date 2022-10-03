“Iconic. Pure art”: Bella Hadid’s live spray-painted Coperni dress at Paris Fashion Week leaves internet in awe

Bella Hadid definitely stole the show at Paris Fashion Week as she sported a spray-painted Coperni dress on the ramp. Adding to the uniqueness, the spray painting was done during the show, which left the internet startled with joy and awe.

Bella Hadid’s body was coated with spray-on fabric, which hardened into a wearable material called Fabrican. The audience was mesmerized to see the entire process unfold onstage, and so were the netizens, who called the creation 'pure art.'

A social media user said:

“Fashion history. iconic. pure art. breathtaking. Bella Hadid closing Coperni SS23 in a dress that was sprayed onto her during the show.”

✷ @balencigarette fashion history. iconic. pure art. breathtaking. bella hadid closing coperni ss23 in a dress that was sprayed onto her during the show.

While the brand is already well-known for DIY fashion, the masterminds behind this ultra-modern art were Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant.

Netizens go gaga over Bella Hadid’s spray-painted dress for Coperni SS23

As the Coperni designers pushed the boundaries for fashion and created a name for themselves during Paris Fashion Week, netizens were left in awe as many felt that Coperni and Bella had set the bar high for the world of fashion.

DUDA @saintdemie bella hadid closing coperni ss23, wearing a spray-on dress created live on runway. iconic!

Another user called Bella the 'model of our generation.'

bella archive @hadidfiles bella hadid truly is the model of our generation

linda @itgirlenergy Bella Hadid closing Coperni ss23! They "made" a dress live on the runway!

ivy @ohhhhherewego body spraying bella hadid to create dress on stage is one of the most creative things i've seen

fan outfits account @badestoutfit bella hadid closing coperni ss23 by getting her dress painted onto her

bella archive @hadidfiles bella hadid closing coperni ss23. INSANE

Many also acknowledge the hard work of the designers and the staff in creating the masterpiece. They said:

“THIS! Is by far the most interesting part that has been cut out from everyone! Why isn't anyone seeing this part of Bella Hadid & the spray-on dress at Coperni: can you imagine the pressure not ruining the dress while it's wet & everyone watching."

Daniel Newman @DanielNewman THIS! Is by far the most interesting part that has been cut out from everyone! Why isn't anyone seeing this part of Bella Hadid & the spray-on dress at #Coperni : can you imagine the pressure not ruining the dress while it's wet & everyone watching 🤭

A netizen shared another video of the full process of the dress being sprayed on, and called Bella a 'supermodel on the rise.' They mentioned:

“Live process and result of Bella Hadid closing Coperni SS23 in a spray-on dress, a supermodel on the rise.”

Jake @NotModeMagazine #Coperni #BellaHadid Live process and result of Bella Hadid closing Coperni SS23 in a spray on dress, a supermodel on the rise #PFW

Others also shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses featuring Bella’s excitement after she walked the runway in the iconic dress.

Mila @ARTFASHIONTHING Bella Hadid's happiness after being part of an iconic moment

Vogue had some great things to say about the designers, Coperni and Bella as well. The fashion publication expressed:

“It wouldn’t be Paris Fashion Week without a major gasp moment – and the Coperni SS23 show concluded in the most spectacular fashion with Bella Hadid acting as a human mannequin for a spray-on dress that was fashioned before the audience's eyes.”

British Vogue @BritishVogue It wouldn't be Paris Fashion Week without a major gasp moment – and the Coperni SS23 show concluded in the most spectacular fashion with Bella Hadid acting as a human mannequin for a spray-on dress that was fashioned before the audience's eyes.

Bella also posted about the legendary moment and claimed that she did not practice for it beforehand.

She mentioned:

“There is no singular person more important than the next. Only together can we make magic …. Thank you for all of the love …. I am still speechless!”

Coperni and their innovation in DIY Fashion

Coperni, the popular French womenswear brand based in Paris, was created by Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant. The brand is well-known for DIY fashion as they have previously created a hand-blown glass bag that Doja Cat sported on the red carpet.

Doja Cat sporting a DIY bag made by Coperni, the French brand. (Image via AFP)

Bella Hadid's dress for Paris Fashion Week 2022, which became the talk of the town online, was spray-painted by Dr. Manel Torres, the inventor of Fabrican.

✶ @headyslimane The spray-on technique that made Coperni's final SS23 look possible was invented by Spanish designer Manel Torres in 2010

Along with him, another spray painter displayed his art. The spray paint is in fact a fibrous thin material made from latex that eventually builds up to look like usual fabric.

