"We hate the h&m merch anyway": Justin Bieber slams brand for selling his merch without permission, sparks frenzy online 

"I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M… all without my permission and approva. SMH I wouldn't buy it if I were you."

He further wrote that the H&M merch is “trash,” and additionally asked fans to not buy the merchandise.

DANI MEDINA @danimedinanews Justin Bieber says H&M’s new merch is being sold without his permission or approval Justin Bieber says H&M’s new merch is being sold without his permission or approval 😳 https://t.co/Vv63GowZKv

Justin’s comments come after the brand launched a sweatshirt with a black and white picture of him and a canvas bag that featured multiple pictures of the Peaches artist.

Fans took to their social media platforms to support Bieber, as his statement sparked a frenzy amongst them.

fem @biebersfraser We hate the h&m merch anyway don’t you worry love @justinbieber We hate the h&m merch anyway don’t you worry love @justinbieber

Netizens come in support of Justin Bieber after H&M launches merchandise without his permission

After Justin Bieber publicly revealed that he never approved of the H&M campaign that features merchandise with his pictures, fans and supporters took to their online spaces to express their displeasure and slam the brand.

H&M released a sweatshirt and a bag with Justin Bieber's picture. (Image via H&M)

While a few netizens questioned Bieber, asking if he had a license on his image and name, others blamed the situation on the Canadian superstar for making his own line super expensive.

Several also went on Instagram and commented on H&M's pictures, bashing the brand and calling the new merchandise line "sketchy."

Live Happy Sober @LiveHappySober

Doesn't he have a license on his name and image?? @danimedinanews How is that even possible??Doesn't he have a license on his name and image?? @danimedinanews How is that even possible?? Doesn't he have a license on his name and image??

rahaf @RahafsPOV Justin Bieber seeing the horrendous H&M merch Justin Bieber seeing the horrendous H&M merch https://t.co/d8UAkuWQVE

KVVR @KVVRNews @justinbieber says merchandise being sold at H&M with his name and image is "TRASH" and wasn't cleared w. him. .@justinbieber says merchandise being sold at H&M with his name and image is "TRASH" and wasn't cleared w. him. https://t.co/pbWvqrxWOG

estela @oliviasdocs @justinbieber i love you but maybe if you made ur original merch a little more affordable people wouldn’t be buying the merch from h&m @justinbieber i love you but maybe if you made ur original merch a little more affordable people wouldn’t be buying the merch from h&m 😘

Social media users bashed H&M for using Justin Bieber's pictures without his permission (Image via Instagram)

How much does the H&M bag and sweatshirt retail for? More details about the merchandise revealed

The H&M merchandise that has left Bieber infuriated includes a printed canvas shopper tote featuring three different poses by the pop artist, which retails for $14.99.

Other than this, the merchandise also has a few sweatshirts, that say “World Tour” on them and a sweater dress that features the face of the Baby hitmaker.

After being slammed, a brand representative came forward and stated:

“As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures.”

At the moment, Bieber has not taken any legal action against H&M. It is unclear as to what the singer’s further course of action is going to be.

