"We hate the h&m merch anyway": Justin Bieber slams brand for selling his merch without permission, sparks frenzy online 

By Srishti Marwah
Modified Dec 20, 2022 06:43 PM IST
Justin Bieber called out H&amp;M for releasing merchandise without his approval. (Image via H&amp;M)
Pop superstar Justin Bieber has expressed his disappointment with the new H&M merchandise, as he took to his Instagram Stories to state that he did not approve of the collection, and all of it has been put up without his permission, writing:

"I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M… all without my permission and approva. SMH I wouldn't buy it if I were you."

He further wrote that the H&M merch is “trash,” and additionally asked fans to not buy the merchandise.

Justin Bieber says H&M’s new merch is being sold without his permission or approval 😳 https://t.co/Vv63GowZKv

Justin’s comments come after the brand launched a sweatshirt with a black and white picture of him and a canvas bag that featured multiple pictures of the Peaches artist.

Fans took to their social media platforms to support Bieber, as his statement sparked a frenzy amongst them.

We hate the h&m merch anyway don’t you worry love @justinbieber

Netizens come in support of Justin Bieber after H&M launches merchandise without his permission

After Justin Bieber publicly revealed that he never approved of the H&M campaign that features merchandise with his pictures, fans and supporters took to their online spaces to express their displeasure and slam the brand.

H&amp;M released a sweatshirt and a bag with Justin Bieber&#039;s picture. (Image via H&amp;M)
While a few netizens questioned Bieber, asking if he had a license on his image and name, others blamed the situation on the Canadian superstar for making his own line super expensive.

Several also went on Instagram and commented on H&M's pictures, bashing the brand and calling the new merchandise line "sketchy."

@danimedinanews How is that even possible?? Doesn't he have a license on his name and image??
Justin Bieber seeing the horrendous H&M merch https://t.co/d8UAkuWQVE
@PopBase no one was buying in the first place babe don’t worry
@PopBase as if someone was going to buy it💀💀💀
@PopBase why do brands like this open themselves to lawsuits this easily
@PopBase he didn’t approve so they shouldn’t be profiting off of him. end of story
.@justinbieber says merchandise being sold at H&M with his name and image is "TRASH" and wasn't cleared w. him. https://t.co/pbWvqrxWOG
@justinbieber i love you but maybe if you made ur original merch a little more affordable people wouldn’t be buying the merch from h&m 😘
h&m doing dirty work with justin bieber… ima still buy it tho 🤭 https://t.co/aoybsvuYUP
How much does the H&M bag and sweatshirt retail for? More details about the merchandise revealed

The H&M merchandise that has left Bieber infuriated includes a printed canvas shopper tote featuring three different poses by the pop artist, which retails for $14.99.

Other than this, the merchandise also has a few sweatshirts, that say “World Tour” on them and a sweater dress that features the face of the Baby hitmaker.

Justin Bieber is calling out H&M for selling merch without his approval. https://t.co/aEvA8FWiip

After being slammed, a brand representative came forward and stated:

“As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures.”

At the moment, Bieber has not taken any legal action against H&M. It is unclear as to what the singer’s further course of action is going to be.

Edited by Abhipsa Choudhury
