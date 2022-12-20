"We hate the h&m merch anyway": Justin Bieber slams brand for selling his merch without permission, sparks frenzy online 

Pop superstar Justin Bieber has expressed his disappointment with the new H&M merchandise, as he took to his Instagram Stories to state that he did not approve of the collection, and all of it has been put up without his permission, writing:
"I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M… all without my permission and approva. SMH I wouldn't buy it if I were you."
He further wrote that the H&M merch is “trash,” and additionally asked fans to not buy the merchandise.
Justin’s comments come after the brand launched a sweatshirt with a black and white picture of him and a canvas bag that featured multiple pictures of the Peaches artist.
Fans took to their social media platforms to support Bieber, as his statement sparked a frenzy amongst them.
Netizens come in support of Justin Bieber after H&M launches merchandise without his permission
After Justin Bieber publicly revealed that he never approved of the H&M campaign that features merchandise with his pictures, fans and supporters took to their online spaces to express their displeasure and slam the brand.
While a few netizens questioned Bieber, asking if he had a license on his image and name, others blamed the situation on the Canadian superstar for making his own line super expensive.
Several also went on Instagram and commented on H&M's pictures, bashing the brand and calling the new merchandise line "sketchy."
How much does the H&M bag and sweatshirt retail for? More details about the merchandise revealed
The H&M merchandise that has left Bieber infuriated includes a printed canvas shopper tote featuring three different poses by the pop artist, which retails for $14.99.
Other than this, the merchandise also has a few sweatshirts, that say “World Tour” on them and a sweater dress that features the face of the Baby hitmaker.
After being slammed, a brand representative came forward and stated:
“As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures.”
At the moment, Bieber has not taken any legal action against H&M. It is unclear as to what the singer’s further course of action is going to be.