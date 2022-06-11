"We are with you Justin" hashtag trends on Twitter as Justin Bieber shares face paralysis diagnosis 

Moments after pop star Justin Bieber revealed the news of having a rare condition of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Twitter and other social media platforms flooded with the hashtag "We are with you, Justin."
After canceling his recent shows and tours, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share why he has been deferring the shows. He revealed that he is suffering from a rare disease called Ramsay Hunt syndrome.
As a result, Justin has been asked to slow down by his doctor. Through his stories, he also sheds light on how his condition is worsening and how he cannot eat.
Fans share their wishes and concern for Justin Beiber
On social media, people from all over the world are showering their love and blessings on the Canadian pop star and wishing him a super speedy recovery.
With more than 17 million views in just 8 hours, Justin Bieber's video on Instagram about why he canceled his forthcoming shows caused a stir on the internet. Several celebrities took to Instagram and commented on Justin’s video giving their blessings and asking Justin to take care of his health.
Justin Bieber fans, or how they like to call themselves “Beliebers,” are sharing their best wishes and prayers for the 28-year-old star and wishing him a speedy recovery, making the hashtag "We are with you Justin" trend on Twitter.
Fans are also sharing Justin’s old photos and videos from his previous shows, giving the star hope that he will defeat the disease and be back on the stage completely fit and healthy.
More on Justin Bieber's diagnosis
In his 3-minute-long video, Justin shares that he cannot blink the eye on the paralyzed side and is neither able to emote nor move his lip to smile. However, the Grammy-award winner shares that he has been doing facial exercises and resting to get back on track.
Ramsay Hunt is a rare syndrome that happens due to a virus attack caused by the varicella-zoster virus. This infects the nerves on the side of the face, which restricts movements, as seen in Justin’s video. While being treatable and temporary, the syndrome can get better in a few months or years. However, some damage caused can be permanent.
Not long ago, Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey, too, experienced a health scare after she was admitted to the hospital to treat a blood clot. She also underwent surgery. Hailey later shared the health update on her Instagram, saying she is fit now.
Justin in on his 130-day Justice World tour; however, due to illness, he canceled his performances in Toronto, Washington DC, and New York.