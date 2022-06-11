"We are with you Justin" hashtag trends on Twitter as Justin Bieber shares face paralysis diagnosis 

Moments after pop star Justin Bieber revealed the news of having a rare condition of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Twitter and other social media platforms flooded with the hashtag "We are with you, Justin."

After canceling his recent shows and tours, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share why he has been deferring the shows. He revealed that he is suffering from a rare disease called Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

As a result, Justin has been asked to slow down by his doctor. Through his stories, he also sheds light on how his condition is worsening and how he cannot eat.

Fans share their wishes and concern for Justin Beiber

On social media, people from all over the world are showering their love and blessings on the Canadian pop star and wishing him a super speedy recovery.

Justin Bieber @Lifia_Nadaa i pray that justin bieber will have speedy recover, get better love rest up 🥺 love u and we al ways with u Its so heartbreaking to see him like thisi pray that justin bieber will have speedy recover, get better love rest up🥺 love u and we al ways with u @justinbieber #WE ARE WITH YOU JUSTIN Its so heartbreaking to see him like this😭 i pray that justin bieber will have speedy recover, get better love rest up❤️🥺 love u and we al ways with u @justinbieber #WE ARE WITH YOU JUSTIN https://t.co/IrSU1qdgtR

Aurora ☁️ @__Aurorara__ i hope Justin get well soon, i know he's strong, he has been through so much shit that i only want peace and love for him. I love you, with you always ♡



WE ARE WITH YOU JUSTIN my heart aches a loti hope Justin get well soon, i know he's strong, he has been through so much shit that i only want peace and love for him. I love you, with you always ♡WE ARE WITH YOU JUSTIN my heart aches a lot 💔 i hope Justin get well soon, i know he's strong, he has been through so much shit that i only want peace and love for him. I love you, with you always ♡WE ARE WITH YOU JUSTIN https://t.co/16fsODZYQl

:( @llvooox

#WeAreWithYouJustin i hope u feel better soon stay strong justin i love u so much i hope u feel better soon stay strong justin i love u so much #WeAreWithYouJustin https://t.co/uRl5LlQ647

With more than 17 million views in just 8 hours, Justin Bieber's video on Instagram about why he canceled his forthcoming shows caused a stir on the internet. Several celebrities took to Instagram and commented on Justin’s video giving their blessings and asking Justin to take care of his health.

Celebrities shower their blessings and pray for Justin's quick recovery (Image via Instagram)

Justin Bieber fans, or how they like to call themselves “Beliebers,” are sharing their best wishes and prayers for the 28-year-old star and wishing him a speedy recovery, making the hashtag "We are with you Justin" trend on Twitter.

Anindya✨ @athoysb

No one can stop you! God bless you and love you @justinbieber #JustinBieber #JusticeWorldTour WE ARE WITH YOU JUSTINNo one can stop you! God bless you and love you WE ARE WITH YOU JUSTIN No one can stop you! God bless you and love you ❤️@justinbieber #JustinBieber #JusticeWorldTour https://t.co/48YGM0DvFP

shobe @maxpein_zinnnn No matter what happen, WE ARE WITH YOU JUSTIN No matter what happen, WE ARE WITH YOU JUSTIN 😭💖

Octhavias @Octhavias_ stay strong and rest up 🏻 .. love you beib #WeAreWithYouJustin Sending my prayersstay strong and rest up.. love you beib @justinbieber Sending my prayers ❤️❤️ stay strong and rest up 🙏🏻😇 .. love you beib @justinbieber #WeAreWithYouJustin

Fans are also sharing Justin’s old photos and videos from his previous shows, giving the star hope that he will defeat the disease and be back on the stage completely fit and healthy.

Arianna @Arianna94541884 #WeAreWithYouJustin Sending all my love and prayers. This man has brought so much light to so many life’s…WE ARE WITH YOU JUSTIN! Sending all my love and prayers. This man has brought so much light to so many life’s…WE ARE WITH YOU JUSTIN! 💔 #WeAreWithYouJustin https://t.co/katomv8k5N

More on Justin Bieber's diagnosis

In his 3-minute-long video, Justin shares that he cannot blink the eye on the paralyzed side and is neither able to emote nor move his lip to smile. However, the Grammy-award winner shares that he has been doing facial exercises and resting to get back on track.

Ramsay Hunt is a rare syndrome that happens due to a virus attack caused by the varicella-zoster virus. This infects the nerves on the side of the face, which restricts movements, as seen in Justin’s video. While being treatable and temporary, the syndrome can get better in a few months or years. However, some damage caused can be permanent.

Not long ago, Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey, too, experienced a health scare after she was admitted to the hospital to treat a blood clot. She also underwent surgery. Hailey later shared the health update on her Instagram, saying she is fit now.

Hailey Bieber shared her health update on Instagram (Image via @haileybieber/Instagram)

Justin in on his 130-day Justice World tour; however, due to illness, he canceled his performances in Toronto, Washington DC, and New York.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far