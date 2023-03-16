What is influencer Liana Jade's baby's name? YouTuber addresses backlash over child's unique moniker

Popular influencer Liana Jade has spoken up and clapped back at the social media trolls who were bashing her and Connor Darlington for their baby's name. The British couple, Liana and Connor, named their eight-month-old baby Koazy, which is pronounced as "Cozy."

After many people called the name "ridiculous," Liana addressed her baby's unique and unorthodox name and spoke up about how they thought of it. She said that when she was pregnant with the baby, people would often say to her that the baby was "so cozy in your belly."

The whole thing began on The Unplanned Podcast where Matt and Abby Howard discussed unusual baby names. While the couple didn't mention Koazy's name, Abby did note that it was a red flag to give a baby a name that was so unusual it didn't exist. As soon as people heard the podcast, social media users slammed Liana Jade's choice of name in the comment section.

After the comments and backlash, Liana took to TikTok to address the same and accepted that the name might not have been everyone's cup of tea. However, she added that it was "cruel" to allow people who didn't like the name to "rip at it."

The TikTok video, where she addressed the backlash, was uploaded three days ago and received nearly seven million views by the time of writing.

Liana took to Twitter to address the backlash she and her husband have been facing for naming their son "Koazy." (Image via TikTok)

Liana Jade addresses Matt and Abby discussing unique baby names after social media users bashed her

After the popular YouTuber couple, Matt and Abby discussed baby names, and called unusual monikers “ridiculous,” they left the comment section open. This led social media users to bash Liana Jade and the name she gave her baby, Koazy.

Soon after, the 24-year-old mother addressed the backlash and claimed that she and Connor had thought of the name a long time ago when she was heavily pregnant. As mentioned earlier, they came up with the name after people commented on how “cozy” the baby is getting in her belly.

Liana Jade also talked about how opening the comment section to the public allowed them to bash the influencer, and how it really upset her.

She said:

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. But it’s just different when there’s this comment section open on such a big influencer’s video of people, fully grown adults, just sat there slandering my baby’s name."

She added that it was "quite cruel" and had she posted the video, she would have been incredibly mindful of who was being named and how that would affect the others.

After the comment section was flooded with comments mocking Jade and her son’s name, Matt and Abby disabled the comments on their YouTube Shorts video. However, it was open long enough for their followers to mock Jade and her husband’s choice of name.

Addressing the same, Liana Jade said:

"It opened a comment section to allow all of these people who didn't like our baby name to just rip at it. It's really upsetting."

Since then, Liana has posted an emotional and tearful video where she has poured her heart out to her audience. Her followers and other social media users have been extremely supportive.

Many commented on how much they loved the name “Koazy.” Meanwhile, others reassured the influencer that it was only she and her partner who should love the name instead of the whole world doing so.

Poll : 0 votes