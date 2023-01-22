“Really hard for me”: TikToker Mikayla Nogueira opens up about her social media break and comeback

TikToker Mikayla Nogueira shocked everyone when she made a public announcement about going on a social media break in October 2022 to focus on her mental health. However, she was back on the popular platform after almost a month and a half, in November 2022.

After returning, while she never shared her struggles with mental health and opened up about her comeback, Mikayla Nogueira recently spoke to E! News about everything in an exclusive interview. Speaking about how hard it was for her, the content creator said:

"Last year was actually really, really hard for me. My platform does know I struggle with my mental health quite a bit and it definitely took a plummet last year."

Clau 🌈 @clausosaD Mikayla Nogueira talking about body dysmorphia just broke my heart. The way she describes how she feels, my heart breaks for her and millions of people who have ever felt like that. Mikayla Nogueira talking about body dysmorphia just broke my heart. The way she describes how she feels, my heart breaks for her and millions of people who have ever felt like that.

She also talked about having social anxiety and how she has really been struggling with it, adding:

“You add on the people coming up and it's been really, really difficult for me to adjust. Especially because when I meet my supporters, I want to give them the best interaction possible. But sometimes I just shut down and I don't know what to say. And I can be really awkward and shy."

Mikayla Nogueira is a popular beauty content creator who garners a lot of views on her honest review videos. She has more than 14 million followers on TikTok and more than 500,000 on Instagram.

“They don't necessarily see the bad that can come with it”: Mikayla Nogueira talks about the struggles of being a public figure

During the video interview, the TikToker talked about being a public figure and how people instantly recognize her whenever she steps out. Talking about how tough it is to camouflage with her “strong Massachusetts fanbase,” she disclosed:

"I get recognized absolutely everywhere I go now. It's unavoidable in a way, specifically because I do have such a strong Massachusetts fanbase. So when I go out, I cannot be camouflaged. That has been really, really tough for me."

Soph @sophie2drinks It’s really just disheartening to see mikayla nogueira becoming part of the completely tone deaf influencers. She was one of my favourites because she was so sweet and genuine.. until now. Unfollowed It’s really just disheartening to see mikayla nogueira becoming part of the completely tone deaf influencers. She was one of my favourites because she was so sweet and genuine.. until now. Unfollowed https://t.co/GbMS4XJnr3

Furthermore, she also spoke about how there are perks to her job, but there is a lot more to it that people do not understand. Claiming how difficult media attention and negativity can be, she said:

“I feel like I have to be so careful about everything I do and say. So there is a lot of pressure."

Mikayla Nogueira also opened up about her social media break in October 2022 and revealed that her fiance, Cody, urged her to go on a social media break, adding:

"Cody said to me, 'Mikayla, you need to, like, get it together. Because I was letting social media absolutely consume me, if I'm being honest."

Confessing how the negativity became “consuming,” she further explained how she forgot to eat her meals, drink water, and talk to family and friends. Mikayla Nogueira stated that it was a lot of pressure for her at the time to grow and be the “best creator.” She added:

“That just goes along with the pressure to perform and the pressure to grow and be the best creator you can be. It's unreal, that feeling. So I stepped away so I could figure out who the offline Mikayla was."

The beauty content creator is currently posting regular videos on her TikTok handle, wherein each of her videos gets thousands and millions of views, likes, and comments.

