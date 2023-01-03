How old is Justin Han? TikToker addresses ongoing joke about his age in latest video

Popular TikTok content creator Justin Han has finally spoken and cleared the air by clarifying his age. With the ongoing joke about the creator being in his 30s, he finally took to TikTok to tell his audience that he is nowhere 30, and is still a teenager. In a video uploaded a few hours back, he replied to a comment that read: "And he is in 30s.”

Famousbirthdays.com states that the TikToker was born in 2004, which makes him 18 years old, as of January 2, 2023.

In the 55 second video, Han claimed:

“What are you saying? I don’t really know how this joke started, but let me tell you, I am not 30.”

Famousbirthdays.com claims that Justin is 18 years old at the moment. (Image via Famous Birthdays)

He went on to state that he is just a teenager, joking about how his mom still schedules his dental appointments till now, additionally saying:

“You can search my name on google, and it will tell you my age. It’s right there. The sad part about it is that people believe your stupid jokes. There are people who believe that I am 30 years old.”

The video shared by Justin Han has received more than 50,000 views and thousands of likes and comments in just a short while. Justin captioned the video saying:

“Let’s stop this ongoing joke. It has been too long.”

Justin requested his followers to stop the ongoing joke about him being 30. (Image via TikTok)

“I’m just going to ignore all this”: Justin Han claims people actually believe him to be in his 30s

While it is unclear as to how the joke about Justin Han being in his 30s started, there are many comments on each of his videos where people joke about his age.

As per the TikToker, many people tend to fall prey to the joke and are convinced that he is not in his teens, but is a fully grown adult. He also joked about how he has never paid taxes, yet has once committed a tax fraud by accident.

Justin Han made a video and posted on TikTok debunking the rumors about not being 30. (Image via TikTok)

However, by making this video, Han finally cleared the air, as he also spoke about how he is now choosing to ignore these people and the joke:

“You know what, I’m going to ignore all this. You’re so old, nonsense. Because I’m better than you guys. I’m a better person. There’s no way I actually look 30, right? I mean, come on!”

He ended the video by asking his followers if he looked old. In the comment section of the video posted by Justin Han however, people had a ball. While a few commented on how Google too claims that he is 31, others commented on how he looks 14.

Comments pour in on Justin's video where people hilariously commented on his age. (Image via TikTok)

Han, who was born on March 13, 2004, will be turning 19 this year. The TikToker who was born and brought up in the USA, has over 1.8 million followers on TikTok and almost 60,000 on YouTube. He began his career by posting fashion photos on Instagram in 2019. The content creator also boasts 191,000 followers on Instagram.

Generally making comedy videos, the social media personality gets thousands of likes and millions of views on each of his videos.

