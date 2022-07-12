BTS' V takes a trip to the dentist and enjoys a piping hot corn cob in recent vlog update 

Global K-pop icon BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, recently entertained fans via a special vlog update titled BTS VLOG: V DRIVE VLOG. In his video, V took the opportunity to virtually take fans on a drive.

While at first, V decided to take ARMYs to a beautiful forest, he remembered that he chipped his tooth while eating ice cream and had to make an emergency appointment with the dentist.

Fans couldn't get enough of the K-pop idol's adorable reaction at the dentist's clinic and posted several clips of V getting his chipped tooth fixed.

BTS' V drives ARMY around town in latest group vlog series

ARMYs no longer have to fear going on without some BTS content as the septet announced plans to release solo vlogs where each member will conduct activities and amuse fans with their witty and mirthful nature.

First up, group member V took ARMYs on a virtual drive around town in his solo vlog with the BTS BANGTAN BOMB videos and the Run BTS series directors.

As it was a sunny day, V got up early in the morning and quickly changed to spend some time with his fans. Styled in a semi formal outfit, V wore a beige-colored shirt and paired it with military green-colored pants.

In his vlog, V showed his authentic self, from opening up about his concerts for his upcoming solo album to jamming to songs by Lizzo, Willow Smith, Justin Bieber, and more. Things got real when the K-pop idol unexpectedly decided to visit the dentist.

Looking towards the camera, V shared amusingly that despite his best efforts to avoid hard food, he managed to chip his tooth while eating ice cream.

Like any other ordinary person, V, too, explained that he was scared of dentist appointments, especially the horrifying sound from the medical equipment. As the cameraman continued filming, V looked visibly nervous and scared. He also clinched his hands while the dentist was fixing his tooth.

⟬⟭ᴮᴱNinong Kookie⁷⟭⟬ @tanniekosmossss



DRIVE WITH V

#TaehyungVLOG #BTS_VLOG LOOK AT KIM TAEHYUNG HAND WHILE HE WAS AT THE DENTIST. HE’S SO ADORABLE CONTROLLING THE PAIN.DRIVE WITH V LOOK AT KIM TAEHYUNG HAND WHILE HE WAS AT THE DENTIST. HE’S SO ADORABLE CONTROLLING THE PAIN.DRIVE WITH V#TaehyungVLOG #BTS_VLOG https://t.co/8w7Y0uujre

Upon seeing this particular segment in the vlog, fans took to social media platforms to repost V’s dentist moment. ARMYs couldn’t help but express their feelings on how adorable V looked as he got his tooth fixed.

anju⁷✰🃏 @jjksceo 🤏



DRIVE WITH V

#TaehyungVlog #BTS_VLOG Taehyung in his dentist appointment and the way he closes his fist. he's so cute.DRIVE WITH V Taehyung in his dentist appointment and the way he closes his fist. he's so cute. 😭🤏DRIVE WITH V #TaehyungVlog #BTS_VLOG https://t.co/Mqhqtu2sWv

⟭⟬♡ @BTSArmy_47



His face ... cute 🥺



#Taehyung #V #BTS_VLOG I can't believe we got Taehyung at the dentist scenes!?!?!?His face ... cute 🥺 I can't believe we got Taehyung at the dentist scenes!?!?!? 😳😵His face ... cute 🥺#Taehyung #V #BTS_VLOG https://t.co/2H0XkI9wpn

BANGTAN DELIGHT²⁰¹³-⁷⟭⟬∞⟬⟭ @Lovly_mochitwin



#BTS_VLOG

#TaehyungVLOG

DRIVE WITH V

Tae's cute hand gesture while he was at his dentist appointment as he had chipped his tooth while eating ice cream 🥺♡DRIVE WITH V Tae's cute hand gesture while he was at his dentist appointment as he had chipped his tooth while eating ice cream 🥺♡#BTS_VLOG#TaehyungVLOGDRIVE WITH V https://t.co/A1349FnKmP

After finishing up with the dentist, V got back into his car and confessed that the procedure was indeed painful. Despite the experience being scary, V joked and stated that he has overcome his fear and isn’t afraid of anything anymore.

As the vlog continued, V treated his directors and car passengers to some delicious, steaming hot corn. Even after getting his tooth fixed a few minutes ago, V munched on his corn cob and amusingly stated that one must eat corn with new teeth.

Meanwhile, a specific date with each group member has been planned for every Saturday for the next seven weeks as the boys will greet fans through their new YouTube series.

In the coming weeks, group members j-hope, Jungkook, Jin, RM, SUGA, Jin, and Jimin will have ARMYs booked and busy with their individual vlogs.

According to BIGHIT MUSIC, the activities planned by the members consist of the following: A Confidence J vlog, Bracelet Workshop vlog, Art Museum vlog, Camping vlog, Cooking vlog, and Woodwork Workshop vlog.

As each vlog is specially planned according to each member's interests and hobbies, ARMYs are in for a great time as they will get to watch the members in action while carrying out their favorite activities.

