"Anything for social media clout": Chrisean Rock gets Blueface tattoo after announcing break, leaves netizens upset

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have been in the headlines for a long time now.
From getting several tattoos to announcing a break from one another, the couple has caught the internet's interest for quite a while now. However, the Chrisean was in the news once again as she got her seventh Blueface tattoo.
The rapper, who already has six Blueface-related tattoos on her body, got his face tattooed on her neck.
Rock announced the new tattoo and shared multiple videos of the same and captioned one of these videos as:
“When they ask u to stop tattooing the same dude.”
However, since the couple announced their break from each other earlier this month, fans are now wondering why Chrisean Rock still got Blueface's face tattooed. Assuming it was for social media popularity, one user commented,
"Anything for social media clout at this point.”
Netizens had a lot to say about Chrisean Rock's seventh tattoo for Blueface
Once again, Chrisean Rock has managed to make headlines after getting her seventh tattoo dedicated to Blueface. The couple had announced that they were on a break during an Instagram Live session on October 5, 2022, and Chrisean getting the tattoo has left netizens quite confused.
Rock already has six other Blueface tattoos on her wrist, arms, throat and even her private parts.
Users were questioning the rapper for getting seven tattoos of her partner and wondered if a single tattoo wasn't enough. Meanwhile, others asked her how many tattoos of hers does Blueface have.
Many others had hilarious reactions, with one person asking tattoo artists not give Chrisean any more tattoos.
Chrisean Rock also got a new tooth for Blueface that has his picture on the front. She initially shared a video of herself that showed her getting her tooth removed. She later posted a video where she showed off her new tooth that had a picture of her boyfriend. She captioned the video:
“I did it for you Daddy blueee.”
The couple, meanwhile, have always been a in a turbulent relationship. In fact, recently, there was also news of Chrisean Rock going live after stealing Blueface's phone. The rapper even leaked a few questionable pictures of the latter online, leaving the internet quite confused.
However, it is the tattoo fiasco that has left fans even more confused, especially since Blueface has yet to comment on the matter.
