"Anything for social media clout": Chrisean Rock gets Blueface tattoo after announcing break, leaves netizens upset

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have been in the headlines for a long time now.

From getting several tattoos to announcing a break from one another, the couple has caught the internet's interest for quite a while now. However, the Chrisean was in the news once again as she got her seventh Blueface tattoo.

The rapper, who already has six Blueface-related tattoos on her body, got his face tattooed on her neck.

Rock announced the new tattoo and shared multiple videos of the same and captioned one of these videos as:

“When they ask u to stop tattooing the same dude.”

Hip Hop Ties @HipHopTiesMedia twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Chrisean Rock got another Blueface tattoo on her neck and got his name tatted on her face. Chrisean Rock got another Blueface tattoo on her neck and got his name tatted on her face.👀😳 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/VGLVzUPaGz

However, since the couple announced their break from each other earlier this month, fans are now wondering why Chrisean Rock still got Blueface's face tattooed. Assuming it was for social media popularity, one user commented,

"Anything for social media clout at this point.”

Netizens call out Rock for getting a tattoo for Blueface even though the couple is supposedly, on a "break."

Netizens had a lot to say about Chrisean Rock's seventh tattoo for Blueface

Once again, Chrisean Rock has managed to make headlines after getting her seventh tattoo dedicated to Blueface. The couple had announced that they were on a break during an Instagram Live session on October 5, 2022, and Chrisean getting the tattoo has left netizens quite confused.

Rock already has six other Blueface tattoos on her wrist, arms, throat and even her private parts.

HipHopDX @HipHopDX Chrisean Rock got a tattoo of Blueface on her neck Chrisean Rock got a tattoo of Blueface on her neck 😳 https://t.co/I18eEzhRws

Users were questioning the rapper for getting seven tattoos of her partner and wondered if a single tattoo wasn't enough. Meanwhile, others asked her how many tattoos of hers does Blueface have.

Vaaal Mula @Valll_Poww Mark my words, watch chriseanrock do an interview after she miraculously is done with BF saying how she regret getting all them dumb ass tattoos of him.

Like 7 sis really? 1 really wasnt enough?

Idk to each they own but that shit just dont sit right w me knowing they toxic ash🤢 Mark my words, watch chriseanrock do an interview after she miraculously is done with BF saying how she regret getting all them dumb ass tattoos of him.Like 7 sis really? 1 really wasnt enough?Idk to each they own but that shit just dont sit right w me knowing they toxic ash🤢

moanmoan 💋 @dmjh_ Chrisean rock really went and got another blue face tattoo on her neck & his name on her face.. omg lmaooooo Chrisean rock really went and got another blue face tattoo on her neck & his name on her face.. omg lmaooooo

Alone_xxx @lexxiepoo12 @ChriseanMalone It’s the fact that you keep getting tattoos of this man thinking that he’ll pick you or choose you first stop it’s not gonna happen girl 🤦🏽‍♀️ @ChriseanMalone It’s the fact that you keep getting tattoos of this man thinking that he’ll pick you or choose you first stop it’s not gonna happen girl 🤦🏽‍♀️😭

Tammyboss19🇹🇹🎃👻🎃 @tammyboss18 Not Chrisean Rock got a new tattoo of blue face on her neck 🤦🏽‍♀️ Not Chrisean Rock got a new tattoo of blue face on her neck 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/nsgRlzk1uO

Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 @kcjj_04 Blueface literally cheats on you in PUBLIC and let the women post, had a baby on you, beat yo daddy ass and you go and get a neck tattoo of him. Chrisean Rock baby if you like it I love it. I could NEVER do this. At this point you a clown too. 🥴 Blueface literally cheats on you in PUBLIC and let the women post, had a baby on you, beat yo daddy ass and you go and get a neck tattoo of him. Chrisean Rock baby if you like it I love it. I could NEVER do this. At this point you a clown too. 🥴 https://t.co/YULisXCVg9

malaysia @MalaysiaHoward9 @ChriseanMalone Chrisean gworl, where are his tattoos of you?! Could’ve at least got a rock tatted on him @ChriseanMalone Chrisean gworl, where are his tattoos of you?! Could’ve at least got a rock tatted on him

Many others had hilarious reactions, with one person asking tattoo artists not give Chrisean any more tattoos.

hotg @gemmamis To all the tattoo artists out there, don’t give no more tattoos to @ChriseanMalone anyone Lmaoo! No more tattoos To all the tattoo artists out there, don’t give no more tattoos to @ChriseanMalone anyone Lmaoo! No more tattoos

diamondhands @Madi85086758 @ChriseanMalone You really got another BF tattoo on your neck?... yikes! 🤣🤣🤣 @ChriseanMalone You really got another BF tattoo on your neck?... yikes! 🤣🤣🤣

Chrisean Rock also got a new tooth for Blueface that has his picture on the front. She initially shared a video of herself that showed her getting her tooth removed. She later posted a video where she showed off her new tooth that had a picture of her boyfriend. She captioned the video:

“I did it for you Daddy blueee.”

The couple, meanwhile, have always been a in a turbulent relationship. In fact, recently, there was also news of Chrisean Rock going live after stealing Blueface's phone. The rapper even leaked a few questionable pictures of the latter online, leaving the internet quite confused.

However, it is the tattoo fiasco that has left fans even more confused, especially since Blueface has yet to comment on the matter.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes