Who is Chrisean Rock? Former Blueface artist arrested on crack-cocaine and stolen vehicle charges

Former Blueface artist Chrisean Rock was arrested in Oklahoma on February 14 on charges of allegedly selling crack cocaine and driving a stolen vehicle.

Akademiks shared her mugshot the next day where she seemed to be crying, although she had a smile on her face for the camera. Other details include her sex, race, booking date, and her place of residence.

While searching for Tulsa and Oklahoma City inmate records, it came up empty, so it remains unknown if she is in custody or where she was arrested.

Wack 100 says that Rock forced her way into Blueface’s home and made off with some cash and his G Wagon. However, she was already 1700 miles away in Oklahoma when they found out.

Everything known about Chrisean Rock

Also known as Chrisean Malone, Chrisean Rock is a famous Instagram star and model known for posting modeling pictures in swimwear and streetwear brands alongside lifestyle content.

The 21-year-old is also a musician and a dancer. She has been featured in many music videos and created her own music. She first began sharing posts on her Instagram back in December 2015.

Born on March 14, 2000, she was raised in Baltimore and resided in various neighborhoods. She comes from a large family and is one of the 11th of 12 children.

Rock opened her YouTube channel in 2018, with around 18,000 subscribers and 491,000 views. Although there is no information on her religious beliefs, she seems to be a Christian and has hinted that her relationship with God has a vital role in her life.

Chrisean became homeless at the age of 9 and was roaming, searching for a permanent residence for many years, and attending school altogether. Her childhood also went through several problems where her father was in prison, and her mother struggled with addiction.

She participated in and won the game show Ultimate Tag and took home prize money of $10,000. She graduated with an associate's degree in kinesiology and exercise science from California's Santa Monica College in 2020. She is also a brand ambassador for clothing companies like Ethika and Fashion Nova.

Issues between Chrisean Rock and Blueface

Rapper Blueface severed all ties with Chrisean Rock in November 2021 and had to be removed by the police from the former’s home while she refused to do so despite being fired from Blueface Records.

In a viral clip from the incident, Chrisean quarreled with the artist and his manager, Wack 100. Blueface later explained his side of the story on Instagram, saying that he doesn't know anything about what he did to her and that while everything was happening, he was at home in his bed.

He mentioned that he was outside and his phone was dead. Although people tried to call him, they could not reach him, and then someone called him and said, 'Chrisean's on Live with the police at your house!'

The 25-year-old was also recently arrested on February 12 for having an expired registration. Cops found that his license was suspended and a loaded pistol in the center console of the vehicle. He was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

Also known as Johnathan Jamall Porter, he said that nobody touched her or put their hands on her. He added that no one struck at her or got too close, and overall, she was not supposed to be there at the time.

