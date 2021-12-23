Who is Abbie Herbert ? Influencer trolled online over "ridiculous" baby name 

Influencer Abbie Herbert is receiving immense flack online for giving her daughter a peculiar nickname. The social media personality has acquired a massive following after sharing a video of herself and her daughter Poot on TikTok.

The video clip went viral, amassing more than 19 million views on the platform. Many began questioning the mother for the name choice. A few netizens even branded it the “ugliest name ever” for which her daughter will be “bullied her whole life.”

Abbie Herbert gave birth to Poot in May 2021. Her daughter’s real name is Poppy James.

How old is Abbie Herbert?

The mother of one is 25 years old. The social media star has amassed over 1.4 million followers on Instagram. She also has a family YouTube channel, The Herberts, where she documents her life along with her husband Josh and daughter Poot.

The YouTube channel has acquired over 1.19 million subscribers.

Abbie Herbert often posts lifestyle and fashion related content across her social media channels. The influencer also dipped into modeling and was signed by NEXT Models.

The mother revealed that she began looking for nicknames for her baby as people she knew were not fond of the name Poppy. She then began calling her daughter Poot because she thought it was a “cute” nickname.

However, the mother experienced a flood of negative comments. In one of her YouTube videos, Herbert stated that the comments were “brutal” and “mean.”

Abbie Herbert went on to respond to the trolls online. She created a TikTok video in which she wrote:

“Just wait for baby #2 name.”

The protective mother also uploaded another video of herself gearing up against those who made fun of her daughter’s nickname.

Although Abbie Herbert has had to deal with immense backlash online, there were some supporters who stated that the nickname was not a bad choice. A few comments online read:

“What is wrong with Poot? If mom wants to call her daughter Poot, then she can.”

“Leave her alone. It's her child, her choice”

Another comment also emphasized that the nickname is “adorable” and “unique.”

