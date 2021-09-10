"What kind of mother does that?": YouTuber Jordan Cheyenne faces severe backlash for using her crying son as clickbait

YouTuber Jordan Cheyenne recently came under fire for using her 8-year-old son as clickbait. The 30-year-old accidentally uploaded an unedited video on YouTube asking her emotionally distraught son to pose for the camera.
In the video, the YouTuber revealed that their puppy is suffering from parvovirus, a deadly DNA disease that is life-threatening for unvaccinated dogs. Meanwhile, she could be seen asking her son to sob to create a thumbnail for the video titled we are heartbroken.
“Come closer, put your head over here. Act like you’re crying.”
In response to the statement, her son replied saying, “I am crying!” as he continued to shed tears in a devastated state. The content creator then pretended to cry and comfort her son.
The video went viral immediately upon release and Jordan Cheyenne faced severe backlash on social media for her insensitive actions towards her own child.
The influencer ended up removing the content from her channel. She also re-uploaded a similar video without the unedited off-camera clip. The re-upload caused further outrage online and netizens largely called out the YouTuber.
The internet slams Jordan Cheyenne for using son as clout
Jordan Cheyenne is YouTuber, vlogger and social media influencer based in California. She is a single-mother and lives with her son Christian. She launched her YouTube channel nearly eight years ago in January 2012 as JayJayBeautyBlog.
She mostly shares lifestyle, fitness and beauty videos on her channel. She also discusses her personal journey on social media. She has amassed more than 500,000 subscribers on YouTube. She also works as an Instagram growth coach and has her own website.
Although she has a significant following on social media, Jordan Cheyenne has often been called out for using her son Christian in her videos. In 2018, she landed in hot waters for filming while driving with her child in the backseat.
She has often received criticism for negligence towards her child while being engaged in vlogging. The YouTuber is currently being called out for using her emotional son to gain clout in one of her recent videos.
Several social media users flocked to Twitter to call out the content creator for her questionable actions:
Following the severe criticism, Jordan Cheyenne posted an apology video to address the situation titled I am immensely disappointed in myself. She claimed she made the controversial video in an emotional state without putting too much thought into it:
“That was so disgusting of me. I should not have done that at all. We were both already so sad and upset and in such a vulnerable state today.”
However, viewers were far from impressed and continued to call out the YouTuber for her behavior. Jordan has reportedly turned off comments on her YouTube videos in response to the backlash.