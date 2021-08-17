"Always the victim": Trisha Paytas receives massive backlash for siding with Keemstar over Ethan Klein 

Trisha Paytas is once again facing backlash. Following the long-term feud between them and Ethan Klein after the abrupt end of Frenemies, Trisha Paytas recently guest starred on Keemstar and FaZe Banks's Mom's Basement podcast.

This follows Keemstar and Ethan Klein's recent disagreement with a joke made on the H3 Podcast. Trisha Paytas has received backlash from Ethan Klein following their guest appearance. Paytas is engaged to Klein's brother-in-law Moses Hacmon.

Klein shared a tweet on August 15 with a photo of Trisha Paytas next to Keemstar and FaZe Banks.

"I'm not even gonna front or try to be funny, this just really makes me sad."

Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas, despite their turbulent professional relationship, previously agreed to maintain a cordial front as they are "almost family." Klein's mother, Donna also expressed her disappointment at Trisha Paytas's actions.

I’m not even gonna front or try to be funny, this just really makes me sad pic.twitter.com/JnFTEFsKA1 — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) August 15, 2021

Users react to Trisha Paytas's latest actions

In a recent video, Trisha Paytas explained once again their falling out with Ethan Klein, accusing him of sharing screenshots with the team to stir up drama. They claimed that Klein lied to them and stated, "The hypocrisy of it all."

"I'm not gonna let this go."

Many users were not on Paytas's side, however. The comment sections on user defnoodles's post and Paytas's two latest Instagram posts had netizens using snake emojis in response to Trisha Paytas's actions.

Other users commented on how Klein would be better off ignoring Trisha Paytas and Keemstar.

One user commented:

"This look[s] like harassment at this point."

Another user commented:

"Honestly, the best thing Ethan can do is just ignore [them] and Keem."

A third user stated:

"Trasha Paytas strikes again. Poor Ethan and Hila."

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Overall, users did not react positively to Trisha Paytas's latest stunt. Aside from his tweet, Ethan Klein has not commented further on the situation.

Trisha Paytas has not commented on the backlash they have received at this time.

Also read: "He was teased for dating a 20-year old": Ethan Klein accuses Keemstar of complaining to YouTube's CEO to get him banned

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish