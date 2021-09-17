ACE Family's unedited video sparks backlash as fans slam Austin McBroom for telling Catherine McBroom what to do

The ACE Family has been gathering a lot of unwanted attention over the past few months. Their latest video sparked fans' attention, even as their house goes up for sale.

In the video titled "OUR NEW DOG BIT OUR BABY! **SCARY MOMENT**" Austin McBroom is seen instructing his wife Catherine McBroom on how to end the vlog.

Although the unedited video was quickly taken down with the edited vlog replacing it, ardent fans quickly viewed the initially uploaded video. They found it strange how the YouTube star was instructing his wife.

Some accounts quickly recorded the interaction and uploaded the clip separately on social media, and fans were disturbed to see Catherine being directed by her husband.

Fans disturbed by The ACE Family's latest video

The ACE Family has amassed a loyal fan base of over 19.1 million subscribers on their YouTube channel. This would mean that before any video could be uploaded, the family and their team would have to pay close attention to the content they upload, but it seems unlikely in this case.

In the latest unedited video, which went up on the ACE Family channel, Austin instructed his wife on how to end their vlog word-to-word. Many found it "weird" to watch, and some netizens also noticed that Catherine was afraid of messing up the end of the vlog.

Readers can view the unedited clip below:

As expected, the reactions from fans came in quick and fast:

The internet reacts to the now-deleted clip

The internet reacts to the now-deleted clip

The internet reacts to the now-deleted clip

It isn't the first time the ACE Family has uploaded an unedited vlog. In October 2020, a vlog of Catherine's "day in the life" was uploaded to their YouTube channel, where Austin was seen yelling at his wife before she filmed an upbeat introduction with her daughter.

The clip was deleted from the video, but a concerned fan recorded and uploaded it on TikTok. The video has since garnered more than 2.4 million views.

Austin McBroom was seen swearing in the unedited clip, highly uncharacteristic of the family channel.

Austin’s behavior on the ACE Family channel also seems worrying as he is often targeted for cheating on Catherine McBroom, but the two have endlessly denied the rumors.

