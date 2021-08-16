"I have so much to say": Catherine McBroom explains decision to start solo channel amid rumors of The ACE Family's break up

The ACE Family has been making headlines over the past few months for various controversies. Amid the never-ending dramas, Catherine McBroom recently announced that she would be starting a solo YouTube channel.

The shocking decision led to fans speculating about her potential split from the group. It also sparked rumors of a possible divorce between The ACE Family couple, Catherine McBroom and Austin McBroom.

In response to the ongoing speculations, the McBroom duo recently posted a video on The ACE Family YouTube channel titled "The ACE Family Breakup." In the video, Catherine McBroom explained her decision to start her own YouTube venture. The mother-of-three said:

"I'm gonna be completely honest, the reason why I wanna start the channel is because I have so much to say, and I can't say those things, and I can't talk about those topics on this channel because it really just wouldn't make any sense."

The 30-year-old even confirmed that she would continue to appear on The ACE Family channel alongside her own channel. She even assured fans that her work in The ACE Family would remain unchanged and not be impacted by her solo endeavors.

Fans react to Catherine McBroom's solo YouTube career amid The ACE Family controversies

The ACE Family started its YouTube channel in 2016. Catherine McBroom and Austin McBroom went on to become some of the most successful YouTubers of all time. Their channel currently has more than 19 million subscribers.

However, with several lawsuits, plagiarism accusations, scamming allegations, financial troubles, and apartment foreclosures, the content creators recently found themselves in the middle of multiple controversies.

Early last week, Catherine McBroom left fans stunned after announcing the launch of her solo YouTube channel. She took to Snapchat to share that her new channel will cover topics on god, spirituality, numerology, motherhood, fashion, make-up, and lifestyle, among others.

Most fans supported the ACE Family maternal head's decision and expressed their excitement about her solo channel on social media. Meanwhile, some also speculated about the break-up of The ACE Family and a possible divorce with Austin McBroom:

Catherine mcbroom starting a solo YouTube channel 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 the end of the ACE family nearing cuz ain’t no way she ain’t gonna divorce him after all these recent lawsuits — t (@bieberalcohol) August 6, 2021

YESSS @CatherinePaiz is starting her own YouTube channel 💜💜💜💜😭😭😭 omggggg! I’m so excited! Can’t wait for all the amazing topics she’s gonna share ugh can’t wait @CatherinePaiz 💜💜💜🥰🥰🥰🦋🦋🦋🐘🐘🐘🌸🌸🌼🌼🌻✨✨✨✨🌊🌊🌊🔮🔮🔮💜💜🤍🤍🤍☯️☯️☯️☯️ — Mia 🦋 (@miia_sandoval) August 5, 2021

Yay @CatherinePaiz is finally starting her own youtube channel ❤ — Betsy 💋 (@betsycruz23) August 5, 2021

Omg!! @CatherinePaiz starting her own channel has me so Happy!!!🥺❤️❤️❤️❤️ FINALLY!!!🙏🏼✨✨✨ — Karen Tips ♡🧚🏼‍♀️✨ (@karen_tips) August 5, 2021

I'm soooooo excited for you @CatherinePaiz 🤍🥺 I love your sweet heart. Super excited for you to start your own channel!! #Queen #MotheroftheSea — a d e l y n🥂 (@adelyn_xo) August 5, 2021

if @CatherinePaiz leaves her scammer boyfriend ill subscribe to her own youtube channel — Punkkk (@kevhowey) August 12, 2021

Oh wow i just watched @DramaAlert & they showed a clip of @CatherinePaiz saying shes going to make her own @YouTube channel.looks like @AustinMcbroom is starting drama again. & he never paid the people who did Youtubers vs TikTok. I guess hes the most hated man right now — Melissa Mae (@mhabeck89) August 11, 2021

I feel sorry for Catherine Mcbroom. I can't wait for her own Youtube tbh.. — girl (@xdxpie) August 7, 2021

A little birdie is speculating that Catherine wants a divorce from Austin McBroom, who is currently in a bit of a financial mess.



Remember Bois, when the money goes so do the hoes. Amen. — PapaUwU 🍿 DYM (@papauwuplays) August 11, 2021

However, Catherine McBroom shot down the rumors saying that she decided to start her own channel as she has "so much to say." She mentioned that the new channel would help her connect with fans better as compared to Snapchat.

The actress also said that YouTube would give her a chance to share her life experiences with a broader audience:

"With all of like the knowledge and wisdom that I have gained over the years and in my life, I think I am finally ready to really talk about these things on my own channel."

Catherine also confirmed that she would continue to be part of The ACE Family:

"I am going to be doing the exact same thing that I am doing right now, if not even more."

The influencer also received support from her husband for her new venture. The couple announced that the first video of Catherine McBroom's solo channel would soon be available on YouTube.

She also announced that videos on her channel would be posted every Wednesday and Friday.

