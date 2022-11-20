BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently became the first and only Asian to be featured on the cover of Mastermind Magazine on November 14. The Mastermind Magazine posted elegant and spectacular photos of Rosé on their social media sites. The caption read:

“Presenting the cover of Mastermind 12 starring Rosé, whose bold leap of faith as a teenager led her to become part of the phenomenal BLACKPINK.”

When BLINKs heard the news, they took to social media to express their excitement. One fan tweeted:

“Rosé is the first and only Asian that has been featured as cover in Mastermind Magazine.”

In her interview with Mastermind Magazine 12, Rosé talked about her achievements and growth in her career. She also shared her fond memories with her father.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé talks about her father

BLACKPINK's Rosé (Image via Mastermind Magazine)

BLACKPINK's Rosé talked about a lot of things with the magazine. She told the magazine that she is the closest to her father. She shared that she used to reside in Australia with her family and they had a tradition of following a legal career. She mentioned that she was supposed to follow the same path but didn’t. At the time, she felt a huge desire to return to South Korea and continue studying Arts.

During the interview, Rosé also shared how her dad asked her if she wanted to give an audition at YG Entertainment. At the time, YG was inviting candidates to give auditions in Australia.

“My dad always watched me print out lyrics and chords off his laptop and reach at the top of my lungs over the piano in an attempt to sing Beyoncé’s most heartbreaking, sad songs till midnight.”

She continued,

“So, I guess it wasn’t too bizarre for him to ask me if I wanted to try auditioning at the YG audition that was being held in Australia.”

rosé @rouzayhi



THIS IS ROSÉ OF BLACKPINK

#SixYearsWithROSÉ



little rosie singing with her guitar recorded by her dad 🥺THIS IS ROSÉ OF BLACKPINK little rosie singing with her guitar recorded by her dad 🥺THIS IS ROSÉ OF BLACKPINK #SixYearsWithROSÉhttps://t.co/AxK7iyboS5

She further added that she “was lucky – lucky to have a supportive dad.”

Even now, Rosé’s father shows the same enthusiasm in supporting her career. In 2019, he pressed the like button on a post that claimed Rosé deserves to compose her first solo album. At the time, the idol’s agency had no plans for her solo albums. Following that social media post, BLINKs tried to showcase their support and encouragement for Rosé by tweeting #StayStrongRosé from their social media sites.

In 2021, Rosé made her first solo debut with her album R, which elated her father tremendously. Fans are well aware of her close bond with her father.

Fan’s react to Rosé gracing the cover of Mastermind Magazine

BLINKs showcased how proud and contained they are after hearing the news.

One fan mentioned the fact that Mastermind magazine does not publish every month. It only gets published twice a year. They were so happy to see her in this French magazine.

Fans are also proud of the fact that she is the only K-pop artist to be featured in the magazine.

Rosé 로제 europe @RoseparkEurope



ROSÉ FOR MASTERMIND MAGAZINE

#ROSÉxMastermind12 Im so proud of you girl can’t wait to read your interviewROSÉ FOR MASTERMIND MAGAZINE Im so proud of you girl can’t wait to read your interview ROSÉ FOR MASTERMIND MAGAZINE #ROSÉxMastermind12 https://t.co/kxKnnnk2pe

BLINKs are also keeping their eyes on the behind-the-scenes of the photoshoot.

로제 행복 @Happiness1997CL 🖤 #ROSÉ #로제 Youjin Choi creative visual director update IG story with ROSÉ < Behind the Scene of Mastermind Cover Magazine > december issue Youjin Choi creative visual director update IG story with ROSÉ < Behind the Scene of Mastermind Cover Magazine > december issue 🌸✨🖤 #ROSÉ #로제 https://t.co/6I4BHJ53Ru

R @flower64130174



x Mastermind Magazine! your honor she’s SERVING , she’s EATING , and she’s TAKING it #ROSÉ x Mastermind Magazine! your honor she’s SERVING , she’s EATING , and she’s TAKING it 🔥💯#ROSÉ x Mastermind Magazine! https://t.co/Dr4xItioH2

BLINKs are also charmed by the idol's attire.

🖤🌹 @trulyourspark

ROSÉ FOR MASTERMIND MAGAZINE

#ROSÉxMastermind12 Love the leather skirt on her 🧎‍♀️🧎‍♀️ROSÉ FOR MASTERMIND MAGAZINE Love the leather skirt on her 🧎‍♀️🧎‍♀️ROSÉ FOR MASTERMIND MAGAZINE #ROSÉxMastermind12 https://t.co/DwSAe6iPWQ

✧®oséOfficial✧⚓ @ForeverRoseanne and she looks so gorgeous :)



ROSÉ x Mastermind Magazine.

#ROSÉ #로제 It's been a whileand she looks so gorgeous :)ROSÉ x Mastermind Magazine. It's been a while 😫 and she looks so gorgeous :) ROSÉ x Mastermind Magazine. #ROSÉ #로제 https://t.co/qx0HOoDlrX

BLACKPINK is currently on their world tour. The Born Pink World Tour has already begun on October 15, 2022. The tour will eventually end on June 21, 2023. The K-pop girl group recently wrapped up the North American leg of their tour. The European leg of their tour will begin soon.

Poll : 0 votes