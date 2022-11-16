BLACKPINK's Lovesick Girls was featured on the popular and well-loved show The Simpsons. The music was featured in episode 7 of season 34 of the popular animated show.

In The Simpsons' November 13 episode, the character Lisa turns out to be a K-pop fan. While on a drive with her dad, Homer, she is seen enjoying BLACKPINK's much-loved song, Lovesick Girls.

Fans were overcome with excitement when they watched the episode featuring the BLACKPINK song.

うちは태연 @TaeyeonUchiha First they did Death Note and now Lisa is a blink! The Simpson’s is winning this season 🖤 First they did Death Note and now Lisa is a blink! The Simpson’s is winning this season 🖤💗 https://t.co/OL85STdmPy

Characters from The Simpsons were seen dancing to BLACKPINK's Lovesick Girls

In episode 7 of season 34 of The Simpsons, Lisa is seen sitting in the backseat of the car. Her dad, Homer, asks if she wants to listen to her favorite genre of music, jazz. Lisa replies that she is not in the mood. She then tells her dad that she wants to listen to her "second favorite" genre of music. Subsequently, Homer tries to guess his daughter's second favorite genre of music. He fails at guessing the right genre and then Lisa tells him:

"I like K-pop, Dad."

Subsequently, Lovesick Girls starts playing in the show, and Duff, Lisa, and her dad Homer start dancing and singing along to the song.

Fans could not resist their excitement and craze

BLINKS couldn’t contain their happiness and excitement upon seeing the girl group's song on the animated show. They took to Twitter and stated that The Simpsons characters are BLACKPINK stans. After watching the clip, a BLINK tweeted,

"Lovesick Girls is definitely a fun car ride."

Some fans admitted that they didn’t realize they needed The Simpsons X BLACKPINK collab.

s💌 @selenesbrina lisa & homer singing lovesick girls on the simpsons pls i’m crying #thesimpsons lisa & homer singing lovesick girls on the simpsons pls i’m crying #thesimpsons https://t.co/8GReUYvelg

Korean netizens are famous for having immediate reactions to everything happening in the entertainment industry. As expected, they also showed a dynamic range of reactions to the viral clip from The Simpsons.

One netizen stated with excitement:

"Haha! They're singing Korean lyrics."

Another went on to say:

“Awesome, I would surely believe the Koreans themselves have sung that part of the song."

Some netizens also pointed out with innocence that the character Lisa in The Simpsons used a Galaxy Z flip.

The official Twitter account of the show also shared a clip from the scene.

As soon as the video was shared on Twitter, executive producer Matt Selman of the show The Simpsons took to Twitter showcasing how elated he was to have Lovesick Girl’s cameo on the show. He also shared the group’s music video on his Twitter account.

Apart from BLINKS and Matt Selman, members of the biggest girl group couldn’t resist sharing their lovely reactions. Jisoo took to her Instagram story, sharing clips from The Simpsons with the caption,

“Gahhh, is this real? Oh Yeah.”

Js1𓆏 |∞ @MISSDIORJISOO Jisoo saw lovesick girls being played in the simpsons Jisoo saw lovesick girls being played in the simpsons 😭😭 https://t.co/rpnmPjfjao

As the popularity and consumption of K-pop are increasing worldwide, their references in famous shows have also become the talk of the town. As soon as the episode featured Lovesick Girls, BLINKS went berserk with excitement and enthusiasm.

❦ @itsdidibitches2

jisoo being a ‘the simpsons’ fan and them putting a song she wrote in here this is crazy jisoo being a ‘the simpsons’ fan and them putting a song she wrote in here this is crazy 😭 https://t.co/y5vTCTZsO6

K-Pop is persistently making a significant impact worldwide. There have been many unexpected cameos from many other K-pop groups in mainstream media as well. From BTS to BLACKPINK, K-pop is spreading widely at the speed of light through its catchy visuals, meaningful lyrics, and entertaining choreographies. BLACKPINK is widely recognized and famous for their songs, captivating visuals, vocals, and choreography.

Poll : 0 votes