Tiffany & Co.'s sales go up since ROSÉ becomes their face

Luxury fashion brands have been turning to K-pop celebrities like BLACKPINK's ROSÉ as brand ambassadors to appeal to younger consumers. The singer is a brand ambassador for the luxury brand Tiffany & Co.

According to a recent report by CNBC, ever since the BLACKPINK member began working with Tiffany & Co. in 2021, sales for the brand's HardWear Collection have doubled.

This success is a testament to the impact that ROSÉ has had on the brand, as well as the appeal of the HardWear Collection. With her massive global popularity and influence, the singer has been able to bring attention to the collection and connect with new audiences.

The brand hopes to continue this success with future campaigns and collaborations with ROSÉ.

Fans react to CNBC's report about Tiffany & Co.'s profit

Having a high-profile ambassador like ROSÉ has greatly benefited Tiffany & Co. by boosting brand awareness and reaching new and broader audiences. Given the celebrity's image and personality, this 25-year-old singer is one of the most popular and well-regarded artists out there.

The fans came to the internet with all the research in hand.

mulan🥑 @warriorosie @PopCrave You can’t spell global ambassador with impact without Rosé on it. She birthed the GA in kpop industry! @PopCrave You can’t spell global ambassador with impact without Rosé on it. She birthed the GA in kpop industry! https://t.co/AbVyQsdrhV

All about ROSÉ's Tiffany & Co. works

In an interview with Tatler, ROSÉ discussed her partnership with the luxury brand, mentioning that she has been a fan of the brand since high school and even used to save up money with friends to buy Tiffany gifts.

I’ve always loved wearing Tiffany jewelry. To be part of an iconic brand that has been part of my life for a long time makes it that much more special to me

She has completed three successful campaigns with the company so far, and each one has received positive feedback for the glamor and distinct style she brought to the campaign.

Her most recent project with the company was recently launched on January 2, 2023. The new Tiffany & Co. Lock campaign features K-pop star ROSÉ showcasing the collection's sparkling diamond bangles.

The campaign emphasizes the adaptability and strong fashion statement of the designs and also features male talent, capturing the inclusive spirit of Tiffany's first all-gender jewelry collection.

The second project she did with the company was the Tiffany HardWear campaign, which was released on March 14, 2022, across the brand’s digital channels and in select print outlets. Since then, the project has grown bigger and we can see the impact she has made with Blinks and other fashion fanatics as well.



As the singer continues to achieve success in the music industry worldwide, fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing what the future holds for the young singer both as a solo artist and as a member of Blackpink.

