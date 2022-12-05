On Monday, December 5, Protect Rosé trended on Twitter after her name got linked to Spotify's Head of Music Strategy, Jeremy Erlich.

K-pop fans have noticed that the duo are spotted frequently, causing speculation about their alleged relationship. An anonymous K-pop fan created a post on an online forum - "Are Rosé and Spotify's CEO dating?" sharing the various instances where the duo was spotted together, making K-pop fans question the nature of their alleged relationship.

However, BLACKPINK fans shot back, reminding fans that the globally popular K-pop star is also a woman and does not deserve such shaming on the internet.

ROSÉ CHARTS @rosecharts



YG PROTECT ROSÉ

#Protect_ROSÉ All we ask is for your attention and to protect Rosé. You had one job YG.

BLACKPINK fans take to social media to defend Rosé against salacious rumors online

BLACKPINK fans have taken to social media to defend the Gone singer after rumors of her alleged relationship with Spotify's Head of Music Strategy, Jeremy Erlich, surfaced online.

The alleged couple was spotted sitting together at Dua Lipa's concert sometime back, which garnered a lot of attention from K-pop fans online. However, not much was deciphered out of that. Shortly after, she was spotted with Jeremy Erlich on a few more public occasions and attending events together, sparking speculation of their alleged romantic relationship.

BLINKSTATS @BLINKSTATS



Stop trying to create a narrative where there isn't one!



YG PROTECT ROSÉ

#Protect_ROSÉ Jeremy is American and ROSÉ was raised in Australia. In both those places, it is completely acceptable and normal to hold somebody's waist when taking a formal photo.

Jeremy Erlich joined the global music streaming platform in 2019 from Interscope Records, where he was the CFO before resigning in March 2019. He was born in the United States and spent some years in Australia before his music career. According to IMDB, he was also an executive producer on BLACKPINK's 2019 Netflix documentary film Light up the Sky.

BLACKPINK fans believe that the shared nature of their work and the Australian connection they share could have been a common conversation between BLACKPINK's Rosé and Jeremy Erlich, but one cannot conclude that they are allegedly in a relationship just because of that.

BLINKSTATS @BLINKSTATS



This screenshot was from that Pannchoa article btw.



YG PROTECT ROSÉ

#Protect_ROSÉ Since when was it unacceptable to put your arm around someone during a photo? ROSÉ has done nothing wrong and these baseless accusations are disgusting. Where the hell are you @ygent_official

BLACKPINK fans were enraged to witness talks of an alleged romance between Rosé and Jeremy Erlich. They took to social media to defend her alleged romance with Jeremy and the character assassination of the singer.

BLINKs are demanding that YG Entertainment take stringent action against trolls and naysayers for trying to tarnish the singer's reputation with "Protect Rosé," a trending hashtag for fans.

r @rosiegirlz sad how all of them are woman running these accounts and most of them are above their twenties and prob have kids and what an example for your kids you all are i genuinely feel sorry for them idk what brings to the table to be this low and nasty



RESPECT ROSÉ sad how all of them are woman running these accounts and most of them are above their twenties and prob have kids and what an example for your kids you all are i genuinely feel sorry for them idk what brings to the table to be this low and nastyRESPECT ROSÉ

Rosé @roseprotectrr



YG PROTECT ROSÉ

#Protect_ROSÉ @rosiegirlz Rosé is YOUR artist. It is YOUR job to protect her from any defamation. We, as Rosé fans, really want you to start taking actions against media and communities that invade her image as an artist and human being. Enough is enough!YG PROTECT ROSÉ @rosiegirlz Rosé is YOUR artist. It is YOUR job to protect her from any defamation. We, as Rosé fans, really want you to start taking actions against media and communities that invade her image as an artist and human being. Enough is enough! YG PROTECT ROSÉ #Protect_ROSÉ

🥔 @smallllpotatoo



YG PROTECT ROSÉ

#Protect_ROSÉ It is your responsibility to protect artists under your label from defamation, please take action immediately YGYG PROTECT ROSÉ It is your responsibility to protect artists under your label from defamation, please take action immediately YGYG PROTECT ROSÉ#Protect_ROSÉ

🌸 @jenlichuchae04



RESPECT ROŚE

YG PROTECT ROSÉ

#Protect_ROSÉ im sorry, rosie. you dont deserve this. you dont deserve this cruel word were living in. we love you so much. i hope you're always happy, my love.RESPECT ROŚEYG PROTECT ROSÉ im sorry, rosie. you dont deserve this. you dont deserve this cruel word were living in. we love you so much. i hope you're always happy, my love. RESPECT ROŚE YG PROTECT ROSÉ#Protect_ROSÉ https://t.co/EYLoK1flhJ

Noah @Noah_parkchae



We're asking for a response from



YG PROTECT ROSÉ Rosé is YOUR artist. It is YOUR job to protect her from any defamation. We really want you to start taking actions against media and communities that invade her image as an artist and human being.We're asking for a response from @ygent_official YG PROTECT ROSÉ #Protect_ROSE Rosé is YOUR artist. It is YOUR job to protect her from any defamation. We really want you to start taking actions against media and communities that invade her image as an artist and human being.We're asking for a response from @ygent_officialYG PROTECT ROSÉ #Protect_ROSE https://t.co/4cooJ1Ovvi

Ŕ @rsdolI



YG PROTECT ROSÉ

#Protect_ROSÉ she doesn’t deserve ANY of this. the most unproblematic, polite and kind member, many people will tell you that. stop trying to ruin her image by making up scenariosYG PROTECT ROSÉ she doesn’t deserve ANY of this. the most unproblematic, polite and kind member, many people will tell you that. stop trying to ruin her image by making up scenarios YG PROTECT ROSÉ #Protect_ROSÉ

Trần Thị Thanh Tâm @TrnThTh27308889



YG PROTECT ROSÉ

#Protect_ROSÉ @rsdolI Rosé is YOUR artist. It is YOUR job to protect her from any defamation. We, as Rosé fans, really want you to start taking actions against media and communities that invade her image as an artist and human being. Enough is enough!YG PROTECT ROSÉ @rsdolI Rosé is YOUR artist. It is YOUR job to protect her from any defamation. We, as Rosé fans, really want you to start taking actions against media and communities that invade her image as an artist and human being. Enough is enough! YG PROTECT ROSÉ #Protect_ROSÉ

배봉 🎀🐿🎀 @benhockon

@ygent_official



YG PROTECT ROSÉ

#Protect_ROSE Please protect our Rosé against rumors that may affect her, as an artist under the management of the company. Let's put an end to bad rumors about her!YG PROTECT ROSÉ Please protect our Rosé against rumors that may affect her, as an artist under the management of the company. Let's put an end to bad rumors about her! @ygent_officialYG PROTECT ROSÉ #Protect_ROSE https://t.co/3ovxzkE97h

BLACKPINK's Jennie was mired in dating rumors with BTS' V earlier this year after a series of their pictures together were leaked online, causing fans to speculate about the nature of their relationship.

It was speculated that the notorious hacker @gurumiharibo was leaking their alleged pictures together. After a prolonged back and forth, BIG HIT MUSIC and YG Entertainment announced that they would take strict action against this, but there is no further development on the matter yet.

BLACKPINK declared the Most-Streamed Girl Group Globally on Spotify

On November 30, Spotify released its annual Wrapped list for 2022, revealing a user's top songs, artists, genres, and trending music for the year.

BLACKPINK became the most streamed girl group globally on Spotify for 2022. With this, BLACKPINK has become the most streamed girl group on Spotify for the fourth year in a row. The group's member Lisa became the most streamed K-pop soloist of the year as well.

In a recent development, BLACKPINK's peppy song BOOMBAYAH surpassed 400 million streams on Spotify, becoming the most streamed debut song in history by a K-pop group. BOOMBAYAH is also the seventh song to surpass 400 million streams on Spotify.

At the time of publishing, YG Entertainment did not comment on the alleged romance between BLACKPINK's Rosé and Jeremy Elrich.

