What is BLACKPINK star Rose’s 3 most popular and easiest hairstyles?

Out of all the BLACKPINK members, Rose's hairstyles are the most effortless and the easiest to replicate at home. The singer goes for simple but classic hairdos that go well with every face shape. She might rock the occasional creative hairstyle for music videos or stage performances, but her go-to are usually hairstyles that anybody can wear.

Some of the most common hairstyles one can spot on the Shut Down singer are half-up half-downs, ponytails, and messy buns. Messy buns are mostly reserved for her off days and she usually sports them when she doesn't plan to head out.

Along with that, the K-pop idol often leaves her hair open, letting her gorgeous straight hair be the star of the show.

BLACKPINK Rose has some of the easiest and most low-maintenance hairstyles

1) Half-up half-down

Half-up half-down hairstyle is Rose's signature look. This is the hairstyle the singer opts for most often and it is also the easiest one to achieve at home. The beauty of this hairdo is that one can use hair accessories to make the look funkier.

Rose often goes for a simple half-up half-down on her off days, tying half of her hair up using a scrunchy. One can have fun with different types of hair ties or even ribbons to add intrigue to the hairstyle.

When the BLACKPINK member wants to bring in variety to her half-up half-down look, she uses braids to add some texture to her crown. One can go for cornrows or simply braid some locks at the front and secure them at the back with a hair accessory of choice.

2) Open hair with braids

Rose often leaves her hair open on her off days. This is great for her hair and scalp health, as it gives them a breather from tight hairstyles that can cause hair loss. However, when Rose wants something extra without tying her hair up, she adds texture using loose braids.

To achieve this look, one should part their hair as they usually would. After that, take some locks of hair and plait it up. One can use fun little hair ties to secure the braids. Rose often uses bow-adorned hair ties to add a cute element to her hairstyle.

After securing the braids, one will need to loosen them up to make them look more lived in. It gives them a softer look, compared to the bold tight braids that Jennie or Lisa often sport. If you want more texture, you can even go for more than two braids for your hairdo.

3) Side part and ponytail

Rose keeps her ponytails sleek and sophisticated. However, she prefers a softer look compared to the other BLACKPINK members, so she usually incorporates a side part with fringes to her ponytail.

For the Gone singer's look, one will need to part their hair as they usually would. Then you can either go for a high ponytail or a low one. Bring intrigue to the updo by using unique hair accessories for the hairstyle.

Once the ponytail has been tied, leave a few locks loose. These will frame the face beautifully and soften up the look. The K-pop idol leaves her face-framing fringes straight, but one can add in soft waves to the look to add texture to the sleek hairdo.

Poll : 0 votes