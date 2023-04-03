What perfumes do BLACKPINK members use? Jisoo's favorite is Miss Dior Rose N' Roses

When it comes to making a statement, no one does it better than BLACKPINK. The Shut Down singers are known to be highly fashionable and their choice of perfume is just as much a part of their personal style as their sartorial choices.

The BLACKPINK members' favorite perfumes are fitting for their personalities, meshing well with their signature styles, which are bold but somehow elegant at the same time.

From Le Labo to Dior: A glimpse into the fragrances BLACKPINK members love

1) Jisoo

Jisoo's favorite perfume is Miss Dior Rose n' Roses. BLACKPINK's oldest member's scent of choice is not simply not just a rose-scented fragrance, rather, it smells like an abundance of flowers, as if one is surrounded by nature.

The perfume borrows floral notes from the flowers and mingles them with the zesty notes of bergamot, Italian mandarin, and geranium. The base notes of white musk and patchouli give the fragrance a sparkling effect and further emphasize the rose essence.

The floral perfume retails for $130 on the Dior website.

2) Jennie

Jennie has previously discussed her tendency to be sensitive to strong scents. In a YouTube video titled "Jennie's Selfcare Routines," she states that she is drawn towards natural scents, stating:

"People around me know this already, I get scent-sick very easily...I tend to like fruity, lemony, citrus, subtle jasmine, or baby powder scent."

According to the Editorialist, the Solo singer's favorite scent is Chanel's Paris-Deauville. The perfume has a zesty and refreshing note to it, explaining why BLACKPINK's Jennie prefers this over the rest.

The fragrance consists of a refreshing orange note that mingles with the fresh basil leaf blend. The formula brings in light notes of roses and jasmine for a floral touch. Patchouli and warm woody essences tie in all the notes together for a subtle yet refreshing scent.

The perfume retails for $142 on the Chanel website.

3) Rose

If one wants to purchase this scent, they will have to travel to Seoul as Le Labo Citron 28 is a perfume that is inspired by the capital city of South Korea. Le Labo's City Exclusive scents are not available for online sales or phone orders, and one can only find them in the city of inspiration itself.

The BLACKPINK member's favorite perfume is a twist on lemon, the "icon of citruses" as the brand calls it. It also incorporates ginger and jasmine for an interesting mix of florals and spices.

The base note consists of cedar and musk for a deep, long-lasting fragrance. Woody notes help balance out the zestiness of the lemon, resulting in a smooth, mellow scent. The perfume retails for around $199.

4) Lisa

Lisa's favorite perfume is an androgynous one that can be enjoyed by both men and women. According to V Magazine, the LALISA artist enjoys CELINE's Black Tie perfume.

The fragrance has a top note of vanilla, which makes it a luxurious scent to wear. Cedar and tree moss give it a dense base note, lending it a warm woody scent. The White Orris Butter essence has a calming effect on the mind and body, making wearing the perfume a delightful experience for all senses.

The perfume retails for $280 on the CELINE website.

