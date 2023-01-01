“Jisoo solo in 2023”: BLACKPINK’s oldest member confirms solo debut this year

On December 31, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo gave fans an interesting update regarding her much-awaited solo album debut. In a Weverse chat with BLINKs, Jisoo answered a fan question regarding her solo debut, confirming it in the affirmative.

On Weverse, a BLINK asked the idol if they could expect her solo album to drop next year. To this, the Snowdrop star replied, saying:

“Please wait for Jisoo’s solo album in 2023.”

An excited BLINK took to social media to react with a simple “Jisoo solo in 2023” post. Interestingly, the idol is the only remaining BLACKPINK member yet to make her solo debut. Jennie was the first member to make her solo debut with the hit track SOLO in 2018, followed by Rosé with R and Lisa with LALISA in 2021.

Jisoo's fans are excited at the prospect of her official solo debut in 2023

Rumors of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo making her solo debut have been doing the rounds within the fandom for a couple of years now. In 2022, a fan had asked Jisoo if she would be finally making her solo debut in 2022, to which she promptly replied “oh, of course.”

However, that plan evidently didn’t materialize as BLACKPINK members instead focused on releasing their second full album BORN PINK and went on the ambitious BORN PINK World Tour subsequently.

The singer's fans were bummed that the Snowdrop star would be the only member to not have her own solo song to perform at their concerts. However, it seems like fans’ long wait will finally come to an end as BLACKPINK’s oldest member has seemingly confirmed on Weverse that she will be making her solo debut this year.

BLINKs are hoping YG Entertainment gives an official confirmation regarding her solo debut soon.

YG Entertainment first revealed that BLACKPINK’s oldest member will release her debut solo album in 2020. While the plan did not come to fruition due to the pandemic, the idol made her acting debut with Snowdrop the following year.

Time and again, she has reiterated that she is excited to make her solo debut but isn’t sure what kind of concept she wants to pursue with her solo music. However, her fans have enthusiastically encouraged her via social media posts and messages.

In fact, during BLACKPINK’s recent concert in North America, the Snowdrop star performed Camilla Cabello’s Liar, earning praise from BLINKs worldwide. Fans believe that Jisoo will absolutely nail her solo debut when she drops her first solo album.

YG Entertainment denies that BLACKPINK will be shifting base to The Black Label

On December 30, it was widely reported by the Korean media that BLACKPINK members will be shifting base to The Black Label, which is owned by their longtime producer Teddy Park. This came after iKON members decided to leave YG Entertainment to join 143 Entertainment and actor Kang Dong-won too left the agency for better pursuits.

At the time, an official from YG Entertainment shared that they could not confirm the news and also added that the exclusive contract between BLACKPINK members and YG Entertainment has not yet ended, and they will get better clarity on the matter once the group’s exclusive contracts end.

The Black Label is an associate company under YG Entertainment. Insider reports claimed that BLACKPINK will be moving to their new agency anytime soon. However, a couple of hours after the information was made public, YG Entertainment released an official statement denying the rumors.

BLACKPINK members have completed their North American and European legs of the tour and are currently on a Christmas and New Year break. The Pink Venom singers will commence with their Asian leg of the BORN PINK World Tour on January 7 in Bangkok, Thailand.

