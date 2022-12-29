"Jisoo got a heart tattoo" - BLACKPINK fans celebrate the singer getting inked

On December 29, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo went viral on social media after fans allegedly spotted a heart tattoo on her body.

A fan shared a bunch of photos from the group’s BORN PINK World Tour where eagle-eyed fans noticed that BLACKPINK's oldest member seemingly had a tattoo just above her ribs.

The alleged tattoo is a small and intricate design on her ribs and fans deduced it looks like a little heart. Fans are surprised that the Snowdrop star might be the first member of the group to get a tattoo.

A BLINK excitedly wrote on social media “Jisoo got a heart tattoo” sharing their excitement over the singer’s tattoo debut.

Jisoo’s fans react to BLACKPINK’s oldest member getting a tattoo

The Snowdrop star went viral on social media after it was shared by a fan that she might have gotten a tattoo. The singer had a small, dainty little heart tattoo above her ribs. Although, fans weren’t initially sure if it was a tattoo or a birthmark. However, BLACKPINK's oldest member posted a picture of herself on Instagram where her alleged tattoo can be seen more clearly.

Fans also pointed out that in September, Jisoo and Rosé had apparently visited a tattoo parlor in Los Angeles. Fans are wondering if the two BLACKPINK members have gotten matching tattoos or not.

Fans are also surprised by the fact that the Snowdrop star is the first BLACKPINK member to allegedly get a tattoo done and are wondering if the members are planning friendship tattoos with each other.

Jisoo already boasts of multiple piercings already and a tattoo is definitely a star addition, according to fans. BLINKs took to social media to share their reactions to BLACKPINK's oldest member allegedly getting a tattoo.

Fans also pointed out that Jisoo didn’t have a tattoo during the group’s North American leg of the tour and might have gotten it directly. BLINKs also pointed out that the Snowdrop star truly believes in the heart symbol and in fact, her official signature also comprises of a heart.

Here are some of the reactions by fans:

SHE'S ONE OF US Jisoo has dyed her hair several times; has gotten +11 piercings; has wore a weed shirt & now she has acquired a tattooSHE'S ONE OF US Jisoo has dyed her hair several times; has gotten +11 piercings; has wore a weed shirt & now she has acquired a tattoo 😭😭😭😭SHE'S ONE OF US https://t.co/Cr2dkvdI8e

J🤍 @JBPrettySvg Jisoo with all these piercings and tattoo damn Jisoo with all these piercings and tattoo damn https://t.co/8sImIVZCxd

☕️ @jichusworld JISOO’S GOT A HEART TATTOO OMG JISOO’S GOT A HEART TATTOO OMG https://t.co/1KXpUUvF7b

🚬🐰 @Jisoo_snows 🖤 Much love to the sexiest woman alive with an immaculate taste in music, piercings and tattoos. Hope she gets more I always had a hunch Jisoo would get a tattoo based on her love for piercings, but I was indeed shocked now that she got one🖤 Much love to the sexiest woman alive with an immaculate taste in music, piercings and tattoos. Hope she gets more I always had a hunch Jisoo would get a tattoo based on her love for piercings, but I was indeed shocked now that she got one 😭🖤 Much love to the sexiest woman alive with an immaculate taste in music, piercings and tattoos. Hope she gets more 😭 https://t.co/tJH14Jh7LS

Fans are awaiting confirmation from the Pink Venom singer herself about whether it is a tattoo or a mere birthmark, as some fans claim, and if it is true, BLINKs are hoping she doesn’t shy away from flaunting her tattoo.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo gifts adorable gifts to the group’s bodyguards as holiday presents

☕️ @jichusworld instead of saying “i love you”, jisoo will… instead of saying “i love you”, jisoo will… https://t.co/rRBCTxjfUc

BLACKPINK’s oldest member showcased her generosity by gifting adorable Miffy plush toys to the group’s bodyguards and staff members as holiday presents. For those unaware, Miffy is a famous rabbit character from the Netherlands with cute features.

A staff member even took to Instagram to thank ‘Santa Jisoo’ for her thoughtful gesture. It also seems that she gifted her members the same Miffy toys as well as Lisa too, sharing pictures with adorable Miffy rabbit dolls.

In other news, BLACKPINK members have finished their North American and European leg of the BORN PINK World Tour and are currently on a Christmas and New Year break. The talented girl group will resume touring on January 7, 2023, at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and thereafter across Asia and the Middle East.

