“BLACKPINK Christmas Version” takes BLINKs by surprise at the group’s BORN PINK Amsterdam concert

BLACKPINK members had an early Christmas surprise for BLINKs at the group’s Amsterdam concert as part of their BORN PINK World Tour.

They recently performed at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome concert, which was also their last concert before they take a much-deserved Christmas break and resume touring next year on January 7. However, before that, they decided to surprise their European BLINKs with a “BLACKPINK Christmas Version” performance.

Dressed in stylish Santa dresses with thigh-high boots, the girls danced merrily to a plethora of Christmas special songs like As if it’s Your Last, Jingle Bell Rock, and Last Christmas, much to the surprise of fans, who took to social media to share their reactions to this special surprise by the BLACKPINK members.

BLACKPINK perform ‘Mean Girls’ inspired Jingle Bell Rock performance at Amsterdam concert

BLACKPINK members commenced their ambitious BORN PINK World Tour on October 15, with two packed concerts in Seoul, South Korea. They traveled to the U.S. after that, extensively covering Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Hamilton, Chicago, Newark, and Los Angeles before jetting off to Europe.

In Europe, they covered London, Barcelona, Cologne, Paris, Copenhagen, Berlin, and finally Amsterdam before taking a Christmas and New Year break. Notably, for their last European concert in Amsterdam, members decided to surprise European BLINKs with an early Christmas present.

The girls donned stylish red off-shoulder outfits with adorable caps and thigh-high boots as they danced to a bevy of Christmas songs, As if its your last, Last Christmas, and Mean Girls’ inspired Jingle Bell Rock.

For the unversed, Mean Girls was a 2004 American teen dramedy film starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Tina Fey, amongst others. In one of the sequences in the film, Rachel McAdams and her girl gang, “The Plastics,” perform Jingle Bell Rock in stylish Santa wear.

The girls drew inspiration from Mean Girls’ Jingle Bell Rock performance for their Amsterdam concert, but with a generous K-pop touch.

Fans also noticed that the Pink Venom singers were inspired by their iconic 2018 Christmas Eve concert in Japan. For the unversed, back in 2018, the Shut Down singers performed a medley of Christmas songs at the Kyocera Dome in Japan. Four years later, they donned their stylish Santa outfits again and danced to a bevy of songs.

Naturally, BLINKs were taken aback by the girls' surprise Christmas special performance and took to social media to share their reactions.

Outside their concerts, members enjoyed their time in the respective countries they toured—eating, shopping, exploring European cities, and soaking in the Christmas vibe.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Lisa debut refreshing new hairstyles

Jennie and Lisa debuted refreshing new hairstyles at their recent BORN PINK World Tour, earning rave reviews from BLINKs.

Jennie has received new curtain bangs, with her wavy hair cascading down her shoulders and arms. Lisa, on the other hand, went for a completely different, asymmetrical look. There is a sharp chin-length cut on one side and full-length flat-ironed hair on the other side.

Fans are convinced that either a new group comeback is on the way or the girls are preparing for more solo releases.

BLACKPINK will go on a Christmas and New Year break and resume touring on January 7, at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and thereafter across Asia and the Middle East.

