“I know for sure she binge-watched”: BLACKPINK's Jennie gives off Wednesday vibes at the latest BORN PINK concert

BLACKPINK's Jennie stunned fans with a darker outfit. Her look oozed Wednesday Addams' vibe at the recent BORN PINK concert in Berlin on December 20, 2022.

Fans were happy watching the 26-year-old idol-actress perform her solo track, Moonlight, in an all-black outfit. While it's not certain if the BLACKPINK member performed the dance made popular by Jenna Ortega, aka Wednesday Addams. However, a few moments of Jennie's dance reminded fans of the same.

Wednesday is Netflix's recent hit starring Jenna Ortega in the lead. Ortega plays the eldest daughter in the Addams Family, but the show takes a supernatural, comedic mystery-thriller turn. Ortega's performance, aesthetics, and cinematography have already made waves across the globe.

Fans believe BLACKPINK's Jennie was inspired by Wednesday Addams' viral dance

The Pink Venom girl group BLACKPINK is currently on their BORN PINK World Tour. Their latest stop was in Berlin on December 20, 2022. In this outing, Jennie's outfit during her solo stage won many hearts online.

BLACKPINK's Jennie's solo song, Moonlight, received a positive response when she performed it for the first time at the first BORN PINK concert in Seoul. She recently raised the temperature by wearing an all-black outfit, with her hair in braided pigtails and bangs, as a few BLINKs noticed.

The uncanny resemblance of BLACKPINK's Jennie's outfit with Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, from Netflix's recent hit series, was unmissable. The black-on-black feathery outfit instantly took fans' minds to Wednesday's feathery gown at the prom.

A clip of Jennie grooving to what fans believe is the viral dance trend by Wednesday is gaining much attention from BLINKs. The clip, uploaded by Twitter user @rubygummmysmile, has already amassed 221.6k views.

Fans are now calling her "Jennie Adams," "Jennie Ortega," and "cute," among other things. Take a look at how fans' reacted to the photos and videos of the BLACKPINK member dancing:

While BLACKPINK's Jennie has not shared her latest recommended series, the outfit for the Berlin concert does seem to suggest that it was inspired by the Netflix show. Fans may also see the idol try out new things on the remaining BORN PINK World Tour stops.

BLACKPINK's last stop in the European leg is in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on December 22, 2022. The group will then tour 11 countries in Asia and end their tour in Oceania in June 2023 as per the current schedule.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time the world of Netflix's Wednesday and K-pop has merged. Emma Myers, who plays Enid Sinclair, recently revealed that she is a multi-stan. With SEVENTEEN as her ultimate bias group, she also stans BTS, ATEEZ, TWICE, GOT7, and many more groups.

