Actress Emma Myers is a huge SEVENTEEN (SVT) fan, making her a hardcore CARAT - the name given to SEVENTEEN's fandom. In light of that, her recent interaction with the K-pop group garnered much love and attention from others in the fandom. The 20-year-old actress shot to global fame with her prominent role in the superhit Netflix show, Wednesday.

Not long ago, SEVENTEEN members Joshua, Mingyu, and Dino were spotted doing the infamous Wednesday dance in Billboard's tiktok video. The video went viral among CARATs, and undoubtedly Emma was one of them. She quickly shared the post on her Instagram account.

She also uploaded a picture of herself with enlarged eyes, as she appeared to be surprised and thrilled to see the Rock With You singers doing the trend.

Wednesday actress Emma Myers turns out to be a huge SEVENTEEN fan, receives love from the K-pop group

The SEVENTEEN fandom has now deemed Emma Myers a "successful CARAT." Not only did she watch her favorite group do a dance routine from her hit TV show, she also got a shoutout from an SVT member for being an avid fan.

Emma kept on getting lucky as Dino, the youngest of the Dream crooners, gave a shoutout on his Instagram page and also reshared an image from her account.

Upon seeing his action, Emma was instantly on the floor and even shared a picture of the same with her Instagram followers. The actress couldn't believe what was happening and was filled with excitement.

CARATs were fast enough to circulate the news in the Carat-land and gush over how lucky Emma is.

Though Emma and SEVENTEEN haven't met personally, their interaction has won hearts on social media, with some fans wishing to see the two successful artists together.

Previously, while walking down a red carpet at an event, Emma revealed that she is an absolute fan of the HOT group. She also shared that SVT's Be The Sun concert in Newark was her favorite of the year, and she enjoyed hearing the group play their songs.

Twitter can't stop gushing over Emma Myers being a CARAT

Here are some Twitter reactions to Emma Myers' much-talked-about interaction with her favorite K-pop group:

There are various pictures of her indicating that she is a true CARAT, and it's enough evidence to prove that she loves the boy group.

In other news, SEVENTEEN were recently in Los Angeles to perform at the Cultural Festival, where they performed to hit tracks and won over the crowd.

Comprising 13 talented members - S.coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino - the group has risen to attain a mammoth fandom with their hit music, great choreography, impeccable vocals, and world class stages.

