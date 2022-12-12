BLACKPINK release new dates & venues for BORN PINK World Tour in Japan 2023

BLACKPINK has entered the area with finalized dates and venues for their BORN PINK World Tour in Japan for next year.

On December 7, 2022, YG Entertainment announced four new dates for the girl band's ongoing BORN PINK World Tour. BLACKPINK has a huge fandom in Japan, and the Japanese BLINKs cannot contain their excitement since BORN PINK is the Shut Down group's first performance in Japan after their IN YOUR AREA gig in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a drastic effect on the K-pop industry, as it prevented many idols and bands from holding their concerts. However, the situation has been even more frustrating for BLINKs since BORN PINK is BLACKPINK’s comeback after two years after the quartet's 2020 release of The Album. This is even more of a reason for the girl group's fans to celebrate their homecoming and look forward to the tour.

BLACKPINK will perform at Tokyo and Osaka for their Japanese leg of the BORN PINK World Tour

According to YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK plans to achieve the accomplishment of having the largest world tour in history by a K-pop girl group, and their BORN PINK World Tour seems to be heading in that direction. With the PINK VENOM group's tickets selling instantly, fans have been quick to grab their seats to see the quartet perform live.

The four members kickstarted their world tour in August 2022 after the release of their second studio album, BORN PINK. Since then, BLACKPINK has performed in many popular cities such as Seoul, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Newark, LA, and London, among others. However, the quartet doesn't seem to have stopped there, as they have now added more dates to their Asian leg of the tour.

BLACKPINK has announced dates for their Japanese BLINKs, where they have four tour dates scheduled for the two major cities - Tokyo and Osaka.

April 8 and 9 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo

June 3 and 4 - Kyocera Dome, Osaka

The K-pop group will begin 2023 with their Asian leg of the tour on January 7 and 8 in Bangkok, which will be followed by concerts in Hong Kong, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, and many more. Hence, expanding their Asian leg of the World Tour to 11 cities and 18 concerts in total.

January 7 and 8 - Bangkok

January 12 and 14 - Hong Kong

January 20 - Riyadh

January 28 - Abu Dhabi

March 4 - Kuala Lumpur

March 11 - Jakarta

March 18 - Kaohsiung

March 25 - Manila

May 13 - Singapore

Fans show mixed responses to the BORN PINK World Tour

BLACKPINK has been the center of attention since the commencement of their world tour. While international BLINKs are happy to watch their favorite idols perform live, some of them commented on how the girl group's concerts hasn’t lived up to their expectations.

The quartet has been called “lazy”, “unsynchronized,” and “messy” with most of the accusations directed at the SOLO singer, Jennie. Fans on social media have been trending these concert videos. However, many BLINKs complained that their "expensive tickets" weren’t worth this performance.

ia @pchdia the pinks deserve some of the lashings ngl. born pink rollout has been very unserious and lazy if we’re being honest the pinks deserve some of the lashings ngl. born pink rollout has been very unserious and lazy if we’re being honest

Jasmine THE ASTRONAUT ⁷ ˢᵉᵒᵏʲⁱⁿ @Jsha88 @kiaranaaa @SharonLee94 @eeriearmy Well, army just spill fact. Just like some blink getting mad for that boring concert.they said bornpink concert was dead lmao 🤣 I don't blame them cause where the hell army get that video from? These 4 lazy girls were lipsync, unsynchronized and lack of energy. I'll be mad too @kiaranaaa @SharonLee94 @eeriearmy Well, army just spill fact. Just like some blink getting mad for that boring concert.they said bornpink concert was dead lmao 🤣 I don't blame them cause where the hell army get that video from? These 4 lazy girls were lipsync, unsynchronized and lack of energy. I'll be mad too

mochi lattaé @Riddhibreeze @Koobidivines @KindToHate Lmao her ankle is healed yet she's lazy now at born pink concert what's ur excuse now?? She's tired? She's sleepy? Lmao @Koobidivines @KindToHate Lmao her ankle is healed yet she's lazy now at born pink concert what's ur excuse now?? She's tired? She's sleepy? Lmao

midnight rain @bitchesbemadddd @kindsoul_18 @imyours921 @celioleeo @JimmyKimmelLive @GlobalJisoo @BLACKPINK I'd have to agree Rosé stood out here. But that's not the point, Lisa here was lacking energy even Jenny who's supposed to be the lazy dancer of the grp was fipping her damn hair. @kindsoul_18 @imyours921 @celioleeo @JimmyKimmelLive @GlobalJisoo @BLACKPINK I'd have to agree Rosé stood out here. But that's not the point, Lisa here was lacking energy even Jenny who's supposed to be the lazy dancer of the grp was fipping her damn hair.

However, there have been many cherishable moments for the BLINKs through the member's solo releases and surprise collaborations. Jisoo is the only member of BLACKPINK without any solo songs. As a part of BLACKPINK's BORN PINK World Tour, Camilla Cabello joined her as a special guest to perform LIAR on November 19 for the Los Angeles crowd.

Meanwhile, Jennie shocked fans by releasing a new song about dancing in the moonlight. Fans have been waiting for the music video as Jennie posted an Instagram post informing BLINKs that she would soon release the behind-the-scenes of her stage choreography.

