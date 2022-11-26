BLACKPINK x Oreo excites BLINKs with special photocards

BLACKPINK's latest collaboration with Oreo has left many fans in awe with the list of new merchandise they've stacked up. From the unique packaging with the K-pop girl group's signature colors and logo, along with the special photocards, it was quite an unexpected surprise for BLINKs.

As the quartet proceeds with their busy schedule and Born Pink world tour following their album release, fans are excited about the mountain of content they are getting from their K-pop girl group after the long break they had last year. The new collaboration has been a cherry on top as BLINKs rushed to stores to grab the limited edition packs of BLACKPINK-themed Oreo.

Everything from the packaging to the cookie design has been personalized to showcase Oreo's special collaboration with BLACKPINK. Instead of the company's usual blue packaging, they've gone all pink and black, perfectly matching it with the K-pop group.

The outer of the six-pack Oreo comes in a light pink color, with the BLACKPINK signature logo and their crown on top of the cookie. The inside of the pack gets more exciting as the individual packets are in both colors, pink and black. But this color collaboration doesn't stop there, as they've also made the colors of the cookie and cream alternating between the K-pop girl groups' two signature colors.

BLINKMF @blinkmf [bp] blackpink × oreo ver 10 photocard [bp] blackpink × oreo ver 10 photocard https://t.co/wnVDLzir4P

What's a K-pop collaboration without photocards? BLACKPINK's new collaboration has also got fans with 10 new photocards, including the individual members as well as the group. All four members - Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose - have two versions of their photocards, along with two group photocards entailing all the members.

Fans are excited to add these newly dropped photocards to their collection as they simultaneously support the Shut Down singers in their new venture. With this unique and unexpected collaboration made available for BLINKs, fans experienced a rollercoaster of emotions and took to Twitter to share their experience of BLACKPINK's Oreos.

𓆩 ♡ 𓆪 @iovhanniz happy hunting blinks all of blackpink x oreo photocards~happy hunting blinks all of blackpink x oreo photocards~ 💗 happy hunting blinks https://t.co/Supt336fmy

d 🗡️ @hardtIove DO NOT BUY THE BLACKPINK OREOS !!! This is now my daughter after the first bite !!



nat @sngycart this could've been blackpink in your oreo, yall missed the chance this could've been blackpink in your oreo, yall missed the chance 😓 https://t.co/lTuWPbu3Gv

More about BLACKPINK and their Born Pink tour

The K-pop idols' current world tour, Born Pink, has been the talk of the town. The four idols put on a wonderful show for their fans, performing both their old and classic songs along with fresh tracks from their new album. With several celebrities coming to watch their show, such as Hyeri, Jung Hae-in, Park Bo-gum, Conan Gray, etc., it's been an exciting and eventful time for the fans and the idols.

Additionally, their new studio album, Born Pink, which was released on September 16, 2022, was not only rejoiced by the fans but turned out to be a huge success. While the members spent the last year working on many individual projects, such as Lisa's LALISA, Jisoo's acting venture in Snowdrop, Jennie's many endorsements, and Rose's R, BLINKs are happy to see them together again. With this fresh stack-up of content for BLINKs, they are sure to enjoy it to the fullest.

