10+ celebrities who made BLACKPINK’s Born Pink LA concerts a star-studded affair

Currently embarking on their bigger-than-ever-before Born Pink World Tour, BLACKPINK has wrapped up the North American leg of the tour. They kicked off their tour in Seoul, Korea before proceeding to Dallas, Houston, and Atlanta in the United States, as well as Hamilton in Canada. The quartet performed more concerts in Newark and Chicago before finishing their American tour with two concerts in Los Angeles.
The How You Like That group's LA concerts were held at the Banc of California Stadium on November 19 and 20, 2022. With an amazing setlist filled with chartbusters from their six active years in the K-pop industry, BLACKPINK's concerts in LA were filled with Hollywood actors from California, models, and other American artists.
As the biggest all-female group in the world, the girls have acquiantances around the world, born out of mutual respect and genuine admiration for each other's work, which translates into healthy and fulfilling relationships. It's no surprise that friends of BLACKPINK often show up to support their performances.
Simu Liu, Olivia Rodrigo, and more personalities who attended BLACKPINK's Born Pink concerts at LA
After finishing the American leg of their tour, the Pink Venom group has returned to South Korea for a period of rest before they embark on the rest of their World Tour. The next concert of the Born Pink World Tour will take place on November 30, 2022 at The O2 arena in London, which will kickstart the European concerts.
BLACKPINK will perform in Barcelona, Cologne, Paris, Copenhagen, Berlin, and Amsterdam until December 22, closing the year with a bang.
