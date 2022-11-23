10+ celebrities who made BLACKPINK’s Born Pink LA concerts a star-studded affair

Currently embarking on their bigger-than-ever-before Born Pink World Tour, BLACKPINK has wrapped up the North American leg of the tour. They kicked off their tour in Seoul, Korea before proceeding to Dallas, Houston, and Atlanta in the United States, as well as Hamilton in Canada. The quartet performed more concerts in Newark and Chicago before finishing their American tour with two concerts in Los Angeles.

The How You Like That group's LA concerts were held at the Banc of California Stadium on November 19 and 20, 2022. With an amazing setlist filled with chartbusters from their six active years in the K-pop industry, BLACKPINK's concerts in LA were filled with Hollywood actors from California, models, and other American artists.

As the biggest all-female group in the world, the girls have acquiantances around the world, born out of mutual respect and genuine admiration for each other's work, which translates into healthy and fulfilling relationships. It's no surprise that friends of BLACKPINK often show up to support their performances.

Simu Liu, Olivia Rodrigo, and more personalities who attended BLACKPINK's Born Pink concerts at LA

1) Conan Gray and 2) Olivia Rodrigo

American singers Conan Gray and Olivia Rodrigo (center) attended the second concert in LA and were photographed with the quartet. (Image via Twitter/ @Diexel30)

3) Tori Kelly

American singer-songwriter Tori Kelly (center) who also made an appearance at the LA concert, is seen posing with the K-pop group. (Image via Twitter/ @BLACKPINKGLOBAL)

4) HoYeon Jung and 5) Lily Rose-Depp

Jennie's The Idol co-star, Lily-Rose Depp (extreme left) and Squid Game's HoYeon Jung (not pictured) were seen in the VIP section of the concert with other friends. (Image via Instagram/ @hoooooyeony)

6) Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello joined Jisoo on stage to sing the American singer's Liar together, a performance that was one for the history books. (Image via Twitter/ @Camila_Cabello)

7) Simu Liu

Marvel's Shang-Chi, actor Simu Liu also made it to the Lovesick Girls' concert and was spotted by multiple fans as he vibed to the music. (Images via Twitter/ @RCevalawa and @BLACKPINKGLOBAL)

8) Kim Petras

German singer-songwriter, who is based out of LA, also attended the BLACKPINK concert as evidenced by her Instagram stories. Later, she tweeted that she is an avid listener of the K-pop group and her "goal is a lalisa feature". (Images via Instagram/ @kimpetras)

9) Diana Silvers

American actress Diana Silvers, who has previously been photographed with and is a good friend of Lisa, posted a picture of herself with the official lightstick at the LA Born Pink concert. She is known for her role in Space Force, which co-starred Steve Carrell and Lisa Kudrow. (Image via Instagram/ @dianasilverss)

10) Ella Gross

Ella Gross, who drew attention because of her resemblance to Jennie, an influencer, actress and The Black Label trainee posted pictures of herself with the quartet, hugging them happily. She became a trainee in 2018, when she was only 10 years old. (Images via Instagram/ @ellagross)

11) Liza Soberano

Filipina American actress Liza Soberano took pictures with BLACKPINK's Jennie after the Born Pink concert and posted the same on her Instagram, captioning it, "I'm the happiest girl." (Images via Instagram/ @lizasoberano)

12) Stella Maxwell

New Zealand model and Rosé's friend, Stella Maxwell also attended the LA concert and posted pictures of the same on her stories. (Images via Instagram/ @stellamaxwell)

13) Gracie Abrams

Another one of Rosé friends, Gracie Abrams, who is an American singer-songwriter attended BLACKPINK's Born Pink concert. (Images via Instagram/ @gracieabrams and Twitter/ @iGraciethinker)

14) Simi and 15) Haze

Twin beauty gurus and DJs, Simi and Haze, collectively called SIMIHAZE, were spotted cheering for BLACKPINK on their Instagram page. The duo are good friends of Jennie and Rosé, and later managed to snap a picture with the whole group. (Image via Instagram/ @simihaze)

젠바 🙈💕 @blackpinkbabo Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé have safely landed in Korea 🤍 You’ve all worked so hard, get some rest my loves 🥰 @Blackpink Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé have safely landed in Korea 🤍 You’ve all worked so hard, get some rest my loves 🥰 @Blackpink https://t.co/E8TgHrug3i

After finishing the American leg of their tour, the Pink Venom group has returned to South Korea for a period of rest before they embark on the rest of their World Tour. The next concert of the Born Pink World Tour will take place on November 30, 2022 at The O2 arena in London, which will kickstart the European concerts.

BLACKPINK will perform in Barcelona, Cologne, Paris, Copenhagen, Berlin, and Amsterdam until December 22, closing the year with a bang.

