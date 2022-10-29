5 unforgettable moments from BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK concerts in Dallas

With their recent BORN PINK concerts, BLACKPINK is embarking on a world tour larger than any attempted by a K-pop girl group before. Having performed two incredible shows in Seoul, the all-female group has now proceeded to the North American leg of their tour.

The group's first stop was at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, where they performed on October 25 and 26, 2022, and received an enthusiastic response from fans.

The quartet followed a similar setlist to their Seoul concert with minor changes. They ended the Dallas show with an encore that is bound to be memorable for those who were lucky enough to attend.

5 best moments from the BLACKPINK BORN PINK concerts in Dallas

The YG Entertainment-led K-pop group is known for their incredible prowess as stage performers, and their concerts always exude incredible energy.

Here are five memorable moments from BLACKPINK's Dallas show of the BORN PINK concert tour.

1) Lisa's brilliant pole-dancing performance amazed the attendees

jon @JONPlNK #LISA lisa pole dancing was one of the highlights she ate it UP!!! LALISA STUNS DALLAS #BLACKPINK lisa pole dancing was one of the highlights she ate it UP!!! LALISA STUNS DALLAS #BLACKPINK #LISA https://t.co/FEiEk8DbgV

As the girl group's main dancer, Lisa stood out with her unbelievable stage presence, especially during her solo songs. The Thai-born rapper included a pole-dancing segment during her solo stage, twirling her body around the pole while the interlude of MONEY played.

Fans knew Lisa would perform the specially choreographed dance, much like the Seoul BORN PINK concert. However, nothing could have prepared the audience for the impact the live version finally had - the 25-year-old singer executed the pole dancing routine with such grace and poise that it left viewers spellbound.

The dance led fans to trend the phrase "LISA STUNS DALLAS" on Twitter, with one BLINK even commenting on the lack of fan videos of the moment, suggesting that the audience was too shocked to film.

2) Jennie's sudden twerking surprised both BLACKPINK and BLINKs

The 1996-born rapper and singer has always had a unique energy about her during concerts, acing both her solo and group performances. Jennie debuted her unreleased solo song on the BORN PINK concert tour, shaking up the two-day Dallas show with a new choreography for it.

Jennie also startled the girls during their encore on Day 2, feeling the concert vibes and twerking her heart out. While Jisoo was too shocked to speak, Lisa remarked,

"Oh my god, Jennie! What was that?"

Nonetheless, the rapper seemed to enjoy herself, which meant that fans had fun too.

3) Jisoo's stunning in her red outfit during the Liar cover

While Jisoo is the only BLACKPINK member yet to release a solo song, her cover of American singer Camila Cabello's Liar has become her signature for the BORN PINK concerts.

During the Dallas show, the vocalist blew away the attendees with a red two-piece dress, confidently displaying her ability to hold the viewers' attention. The performance was enjoyed by BLACKPINK members as well, with the girls praising Jisoo for her outfit and stage presence.

4) Rosé's live rendition of Hard to Love wins hearts

The BORN PINK concerts allowed BLACKPINK to showcase their individual charms through their solo stages. Rosé, in particular, performed songs from her album, R, along with her solo song from the group's album, Hard to Love.

The New Zealand-born singer, who is known for her unique vocals, gave a heart-warming performance of the song from Born Pink, inducing goosebumps to those listening to it. Fans were especially impressed because Rosé had minimal backtracks and sang the majority of the song live.

5) BLACKPINK urges fans to stick by them, singing STAY with BLINKs

Among the songs close to the hearts of fans, STAY is a touching song about a toxic relationship where the person has trouble letting go. The lyrics can be reinterpreted to refer to fans' love for BLACKPINK, supporting them through thick and thin. The song also conveys that the quartet wants BLINKs to stay with them, as they vow to be stronger through their love.

A relatively calmer song, STAY does not have the high-octane choreography for which the group is known. The track is an intimate dialog between the fans and the girls, a musical thread connecting them. The Lovesick Girls group seemed to pour a host of emotions into the song, leaving fans touched.

The girls sang the song while walking around the stage, interacting with fans in the front row, signing autographs, and leaving them with a sense of contentment.

BLACKPINK may have wrapped up their Dallas concerts, but there are many more stops left on the girls' ambitious BORN PINK concert tour. They will continue to perform in North America, with their next concerts in Houston, Texas, on October 29 and 30, 2022.

