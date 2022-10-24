BLACKPINK recommendations: 5 of Jisoo's favorite books

Whenever BLACKPINK recommends a song, movie, series, or book, it is bound to receive attention from BLINKs (the group's dedicated fans) as well as media outlets from around the world.

All four members have suggested music from artists they admire and Netflix shows that they like so that people can check out the content that their favorite artists enjoy.

Jisoo, in particular, loves to read and is sometimes seen carrying around books during the How You Like That group's various schedules. Her favorites range from classics such as Proust to modern romances like Me Before You.

This article looks at five of the books that BLACKPINK's Jisoo recommends to her fans.

The price of salt and Kafka on the Shore are among Jisoo's favorite books

1) In Search of Lost Time by Marcel Proust

#JISOO #BLACKPINK #지수 #블랙핑크 In Search Of Lost Time - Marcel Proust [CH+]“The time which we have at our disposal every day is elastic; the passions that we feel expand it, those that we inspire contract it; and habit fills up what remains.” 📖 In Search Of Lost Time - Marcel Proust [CH+]“The time which we have at our disposal every day is elastic; the passions that we feel expand it, those that we inspire contract it; and habit fills up what remains.”#JISOO #BLACKPINK #지수 #블랙핑크 https://t.co/mBaZuFrgeu

Considered one of the most well-known works by French author Marcel Proust, In Search of Lost Time is a novel in seven parts, written as a first-person narrative. Supplemented by his own life in 18th and 19th century high-society France, the novel explores themes of involuntary memory, the nature of art, and the "loss of time".

Jisoo spoke about the novel in BLACKPINK’s CH+ on V LIVE. This BLACKPINK recommendation speaks of the depth and maturity of the vocalist's reading.

2) The Price of Salt (or Carol) by Patricia Highsmith

One of the first LGBTQ+ romantic novels that had an ending in which the protagonists were relatively happy, The Price of Salt was published by American author Patricia Highsmith, better known for her mystery novel Strangers on a Train.

The novel revolves around the relationship between Therese and Carol, two women who meet in a department store and become romantically involved with each other.

Jisoo mentioned the book on V LIVE broadcast in 2017, much to fans' delight. This BLACKPINK recommendation is one of the best-known pieces of lesbian literature and the K-pop singer's support to the community means the world to LGBTQ+ fans and allies.

3) Memoir of a Murderer (How a Murderer Remembers/ A Murderer's Guide to Memorization) by Kim Young-ha

One of the most unique crime thrillers by South Korean author Kim Young-ha, Memoirs of a Murderer, explores the life of a serial killer with Alzheimer's disease who remembers his past in fragments. The serial killer becomes obsessed with killing his daughter's boyfriend, who, he believes, is a serial killer as well.

A mystery-novel hound, Jisoo suggested that BLINKs read Memoirs of a Murderer on BLACKPINK CH+. The BLACKPINK recommendation is more than just a book, with the movie version having been released in 2017.

4) Me Before You by Jojo Moyes

Although often overshadowed by the movie adaptation, Jojo Moyes' Me Before You is one of the most interesting and sensitively-written books about the relationship between a man with quadriplegia and his caretaker. The book talks about the realities of disability and the guilt of caretakers, while exploring the questions of life in a succint manner.

The Snowdrop actor and singer spoke about the book during BLACKPINK CH+, and it is a BLACKPINK recommendation that one cannot miss.

5) Kafka on the Shore by Haruki Murakami

Kafka on the Shore is a BLACKPINK recommendation for modern, intelligent readers. Consisting of two parallel storylines, one of a boy running away from home, and the other of a man who can communicate with cats. Using music as a major theme, Murakami beautifully weaves popular culture into the book, without it seeming forced or uncomfortable while reading.

Jisoo is a fan of Haruki Murakami, having read the Japanese author's Norwegian Wood and 1Q84i. She mentioned Kafka specifically during an interview with InStyle Korea, saying that reading helps her relieve stress.

With her intelligent and varied taste in books, Jisoo happens to be one of the most well-known bookworms in K-pop. No wonder the vocalist has participated in writing lyrics for hit BLACKPINK songs such as Lovesick Girls and Yeah Yeah Yeah from Born Pink.

The BOOMBAYAH group is currently embarking on their BORN PINK World Tour, having wrapped up a show in Seoul on October 24, 2022. BLACKPINK will hold concerts in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia over the span of the next few months, meeting fans after a while.

BLINKs are eagerly waiting for the concerts, and if the Seoul concert is any indication, the quartet will put on a fantastic show for their fans.

