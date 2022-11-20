BLACKPINK fans are enamoured to see Jisoo and Camila Cabello perform Liar at BORN PINK’s LA concert

On November 19, 2022, BLACKPINK fans saw Jisoo and Camila Cabello taking the stage together at BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK concert at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

It was as much a surprise for Jisoo as it was for BLINKs when Camila walked onto the stage to perform with her. The two singers, who were together performing the latter's Liar for the first time, couldn’t get enough of this special stage collaboration as they kept hugging each other.

BLACKPINK fans react to Jisoo and Camila Cabello performing Liar at BORN PINK’s LA concert

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Camila Cabello have always been each other’s fans and have taken every opportunity to shower praise on each other. However, this was the first time the two female singers interacted with one another in a shared space. Towards the end, the Havana singer also joined BLACKPINK in their group photo.

Jisoo and Camila Cabello performed the latter’s hit track Liar from her 2019 album Romance. The song is co-written by Camila and pays homage to her Latin-American roots. Interestingly, this is also one of Jisoo’s favorite songs, which she has performed several times during her BORN PINK world tour.

BLINKs took to social media to react to Jisoo and Camila Cabello’s stage collab with hashtags such as #CamilaxJisooTonight, #JisooxCAMILAtonight, and many more making its rounds on social media platforms. While some went gaga over the duo hugging and smiling at each other, others commented on their excellent rendition of Liar.

Previously, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo performed a cover of Liar at the quartet’s Seoul concert in mid-October. After performing their smash hits, such as DDU-DU DDU-DU, Pink Venom, and How You Like That, the girls returned on stage to perform their solo songs.

Jennie performed her new single, titled Dancing in the Moonlight, and Rosé performed songs from her solo album R. Meanwhile, Lisa performed her hit tracks LALISA and MONEY. However, Jisoo took BLINKs by surprise when she covered a scintillating cover of Liar since she hasn’t released her own solo songs yet.

According to fans, Jisoo took the song a notch above by adding her own charm to it with her raspy vocals and a nice choreography to the song. Camila Cabello shared a clip from Jisoo’s solo stage and heaped praise on her Liar cover writing “Get it Girl” with a heart-eyed and clap emoticons.

Fans are hoping that the stage collaboration will lead to an exciting song collaboration between BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Camila Cabello in the near future.

BLACKPINK’s Shut Down goes viral for a unique reason

BLACKPINK’s title track, Shut Down, from their second album, BORN PINK, went viral for a unique reason. Recent rumors regarding Twitter shutting down spread online after the platform’s new owner, Elon Musk, announced a mass layoff on Friday where thousands of employees left Twitter.

Soon the trends “RIPTwitter” and “GoodbyeTwitter” took over the micro-blogging site, with users seemingly upset about the possibility of the social media platform not being in existence anymore.

Amidst this, BLACKPINK fans found an interesting way to amuse themselves as they trended the quartet’s Shut Down in light of the situation and churned out several memes around it. The song eventually took over global trends thanks to fans’ creative use of the title track.

