BLACKPINK’s Jennie trumps NewJeans’ Haerin in November Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and NewJeans’ Haerin were against each other in the November Girl Group member Brand Reputation Rankings.

Jennie topped the November Girl Group member Brand Reputation Rankings with a brand reputation index of 2,950,864. On the other hand, NewJeans’ Haerin is on a steady rise to stardom and landed the second spot with a brand reputation index of 2,547,209.

Kpop Charts @kchartsmaster November Girlgroup Member Brand Reputation:



1. BLACKPINK JENNIE

2. NewJeans Haerin

3. BLACKPINK Jisoo

4. BLACKPINK LISA

5. NewJeans Hanni

6. NewJeans Minji

7. BLACKPINK ROSÉ

8. IVE Gaeul

9. LE SSERAFIM Kazuha

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo follows closely in the third spot, while BLACKPINK’s maknae Lisa tails behind in the fourth spot. Finally, another NewJeans' Hanni rounds up the top five of November Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie earns 83.29 percent positive reactions

This month’s topper, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, earned a whopping 83.29 percent positive reactions in her positivity-negativity analysis.

TRENDSETTER JENNIE☁️ @djenbp Main slayer jennie it is! See when you are the main girl. Queen of kpop the jennie kim. it girl thing always on the top 🏻 "watch your mouth when u speak my name JENNIE"



#JENNIE #제니 @kchartsmaster Jennie just got 24th #1 in BR.

The high-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “world tour,” “Beauty Kurly,” and “Instagram,” referring to the SOLO singer’s magnetic Instagram presence. The former two keywords are a nod to the quartet's ambitious BORN PINK world tour and Beauty Kurly, the brand the SOLO singer endorses. Moreover, the adjectives best associated with BLACKPINK’s Jennie were “sexy”, “advertise” and “outstanding”, words that describe Jennie so well.

NewJeans’ Haerin ranked second with a brand score of 2,547,209. Despite a 6.50 percent drop from her score last month, the Gen 4 idol jumped from being in the fifth position to second.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo took third place in the November Girl Group member Brand Reputation Rankings with a brand index score of 2,537,466, witnessing a 7.15 percent drop from her score last month. However, that didn’t affect her overall popularity as she jumped one place above her previously held fourth position.

Interestingly, Lisa ranked fourth with a brand score of 2,463,809. Finally, NewJeans’ Hanni sealed her spot in the fifth spot with a brand reputation index of 2,462,557.

BLACKPINK and NewJeans continued in the top seven spots in November Girl Group member Brand Reputation Rankings, with NewJeans’ Minji ranking sixth and BLACKPINK’s Rosé taking the seventh spot. Additionally, IVE’s Gaeul ranked eighth, LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha took the ninth spot, and Oh My Girl’s YooA rounded the top 10 of November Girl Group member Brand Reputation Rankings.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie appears on the recent cover of ELLE USA alongside Lily-Rose Depp

BLACKPINK’s Jennie graced the cover of the December edition of ELLE USA alongside The Idol co-star Lily-Rose Depp. The SOLO singer expressed her excitement about making her US acting debut and how she juggles her two roles of being a K-pop idol and her Hollywood career effortlessly.

She dished that The Weekend, one of The Idol’s showrunners, and her has always been friends. So, when he offered her a part in The Idol starring him, Lily-Rose Depp, and Troye Sivan, among others, she gladly accepted:

“I’ve been a fan of all his work... We got to meet and talk about the possibilities [of] me being in the show, and it worked out magically."

BLACKPINK’s Jennie also shared that acting and filming for a music video have many similarities. The only difference is in the language and a general familiarity with the team that she felt at ease with while working on HBO’s The Idol, which is scheduled to release next year.

Moreover, the singer hopes that her fans will love her in The Idol, which marks her acting debut with an ensemble cast of talented actors.

BLACKPINK will be performing at their last stop in the US in Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium for the second consecutive night tonight, November 20.

