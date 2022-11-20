"That's just a tiny piece of her talent and ability": Sam Levinson of 'The Idol' commends BLACKPINK's Jennie for her skills and professionalism

Sam Levinson, director of Euphoria, has nothing but wonderful praise for BLACKPINK's Jennie.

Jennie recently graced the cover of ELLE magazine and appeared for an interview, where she talked about her career as a K-pop idol and rookie actor. The Solo singer will soon make her acting debut with The Idol, helmed by Sam Levinson and produced by renowned artist The Weeknd.

Jennie will play the role of a dancer in the series and has appeared in multiple teasers released so far. Channeling a western artist, Jennie will portray the role of Anys, a bold and passionate dancer, who is also a friend to Jocelyn (played by Lily Rose-Depp).

Since the BLACKPINK singer is playing a dancer, her traits as a K-pop idol did wonders while preparing for the role. Although she thanked Lily Rose-Depp for helping her while filming The Idol, Levinson described her as extremely "professional and hardworking."

Sam Levinson calls BLACKPINK's Jennie extremely professional as she prepares for her first acting role

"Her experience as a pop star lent a meta quality to her character. Watching her learn a full dance routine in about an hour and perform it flawlessly 10x in a row was amazing, and that's just a tiny piece of her talent and ability." - Sam Levinson on #JENNIE

Apparently, Jennie has a few scenes where the K-pop idol is seen performing dance choreography as part of the filming. In context to her dancing, Levinson said:

"Watching her learn a full dance routine in about an hour and then perform it flawlessly 10 times in a row was amazing, and of course that’s just a tiny piece of her talent and ability."

Set against the backdrop of the music industry, The Idol will follow a self-help guru and a modern day-cult leader who get into a complicated relationship with a budding pop idol The TV series includes a star studded cast including Troye Sivan, The Weeknd, Suzanna Son, Dan Levy, Rachel Sennott, and more.

Jennie feels acting is all about creativity

During her interview with ELLE, Jennie talked about music and how she got into acting in the first place. Speaking about working with the Save Your Tears singer, She said:

"I’ve been a fan of all his work... We got to meet and talk about the possibilities [of] me being in the show, and it worked out magically."





"I've been a fan of all his work… We got to meet and talk about the possibilities [of] me being in the show, and it worked out magically." Jennie says the biggest draw for her to participate in #THEIDOL was Sam Levinson.

For her first time on a set as an actor, she described her experience as different, but quite similar since it was all about creativity.

"Acting needed all the creative senses that I would use in a music video or any music or any other thing that I have already been doing. So surprisingly, it didn’t feel too much apart from what I’ve been doing so far, which was good. So I’m just so thankful."

And when you realize HBO has always been eyeing for JENNIE

BLINKs are excited to see the Pretty Savage singer in a new venture and light, and are religiously waiting for The Idol to premiere. As per the reports, the HBO original show will debut next year.

