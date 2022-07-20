Meet the cast of HBO's The Idol: BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lily Rose-Depp, and more

BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim is officially adding another talent to her long list. The successful singer and model will soon make her acting debut with HBO's highly anticipated drama, The Idol. The trailer was released yesterday, and surely has everyone shaken by its iconic cast lineup, engaging background score, talented crew, and alluring plot concept.

The primary cast of The Idol incorporates some of the biggest artists, including The Weeknd, who also serves as the creator and executive producer of the upcoming scandalous and raunchy drama. Meanwhile, Sam Levinson, the man behind HBO's other hit Euphoria, will be directing The Idol alongside acting as the creator and executive director.

Cinema Solace @solacecinema The cast of A24 & HBO’s ‘The Idol’:



The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Blackpink’s Jennie, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Debby Ryan and more.



In short, The Idol looks like a perfectly cooked meal with audiences expecting drama, talented onscreen portrayals, and a top-notch storyline.

Here's the primary cast lineup for HBO's The Idol.

BLACKPINK's Kim Jennie to make her exclusive acting debut with The Idol alongside fellow musicians Troye Sivan, The Weeknd, and more

1) Lily Rose-Depp

The French-American actress, who will be playing Jocelyn in The Idol, is at the center of the upcoming drama. She will portray the part of a rising pop idol who gets into a relationship with a self-help guru and the leader of a modern day mafia cult.

Her presence in the trailer for HBO's upcoming hotshot creation is outstanding, with Depp exploring her new pop idol life and the people around her.

Depp has successfully displayed her acting chops with roles in The Dancer, The King, and A Faithful Man. The young star has also been an ambassador for Chanel since 2015.

2) The Weeknd

❦ @saintdoII the weeknd and lily rose on the set of the idol the weeknd and lily rose on the set of the idol https://t.co/ah3bTDkkYF

The Weeknd, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, also plays the second lead in the TV drama. Channeling his inner Starboy, he will star as a self-help guru and the leader of a modern day mafia cult.

Since the show’s storyline has the music industry as its backdrop, viewers are looking forward to how the Blinding Lights singer has put forward ideas and concepts of the pop world since he is also participating as the creator of the show.

Fact: The Idol trailer debuted at MetLife Stadium during Tesfaye's After Hours Til Dawn Tour.

3) BLACKPINK's Jennie

BLACKPINK's Jennie is already making headlines for her hotshot debut with the HBO drama. Although her character is still under wraps, BLINKS (fandom name) is excited to see her in a new light.

As per the trailer, the Solo singer seems to be playing a fellow musician or artist. However, it will be exciting to see the K-pop idol take up another challenge.

Jennie was first linked to the TV show a month ago. However, pictures of her meeting up with The Weeknd surfaced in November 2021.

4) Troye Sivan

Virgo Blade @VirgoBlade Troye Sivan looks like Merlin when he's performing magic behind King Arthur's back Troye Sivan looks like Merlin when he's performing magic behind King Arthur's back https://t.co/3gIHiJwZ4O

The Australian singer-songwriter and actor is also a part of the much awaited HBO drama. Troye Sivan, who has made a name for himself in the western music scene, appears in the trailer. Like Jennie, details on his character are unknown.

The Youth singer made everyone move with his heartfelt performance in the coming-of-age comedy film, Three Months. His fans are expecting the same boost with his performance in The Idol.

Fact: BTS' hit song Louder Than Bombs (2020) was co-written by Troye Sivan.

5) Rachel Sennott

Jerome! @JeromeM94Movies Shivia Baby and Rachel Sennott appreciation post!!!



Shiva Baby is one of those films that captures so much chaotic energy in 77 minutes, it’s a claustrophobic and anxiety inducing film yet that has so much detail in every shot. Rachel Sennott’s performance is perfect. Shivia Baby and Rachel Sennott appreciation post!!! Shiva Baby is one of those films that captures so much chaotic energy in 77 minutes, it’s a claustrophobic and anxiety inducing film yet that has so much detail in every shot. Rachel Sennott’s performance is perfect. https://t.co/eR1gF3OsDl

After her star-making performances in Shiva Baby and Tahara, Rachel Sennott will be seen on The Idol. From engaging herself with Twitter comedy to writing for Comedy Central, the comedian and actress has always been a part of hilarious scripts.

Hence, it would be thrilling for fans to see her playing a character in a TV show with a scandalous and bold setup.

The star-studded cast also includes Debby Ryan, Hari Nef, Tyson Ritter, Steve Zissis, Maya Eshet, Melanie Liburd, and more. The release date is yet to be announced, but it is confirmed that the series will make a grand premiere soon in 2022.

HBO has released a trailer, which has leveled up the excitement among fans. Proven to be the mastermind of his popular drama Euphoria, Sam Levinson has raised the expectation bar high again, and fans are religiously waiting to indulge in new stories and characters.

