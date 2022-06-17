BLACKPINK’s Jennie is in talks to appear alongside Troye Sivan and Lily-Rose Depp in The Weeknd’s 'The Idol'

BLACKPINK’s Jennie might be making her acting debut soon and we have some interesting details regarding it.

On June 17, it was widely reported that the BLACKPINK member was in talks to appear on the HBO series The Idol, created by Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd), Sam Levinson (creator of HBO’s Euphoria), and Reza Fahim.

She is expected to make a special appearance or feature in a supporting role in the series, starring The Weeknd as himself, alongside Lily-Rose Depp and singer Troye Sivan.

If the 26-year-old accepts the offer, it will officially mark her debut as an actress. As of yet, there has been no official confirmation from her label YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK Jennie’s acting debut: What is HBO’s upcoming series The Idol about?

HBO’s upcoming drama The Idol was first announced in 2021 and will be helmed by The Weeknd, Sam Levison, the creator of HBO’s mega-hit Euphoria and Netflix’s Malcolm & Marie, and Reha Fahim.

Set against the backdrop of the music industry, the series will focus on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who enters a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol.

Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd will star in lead roles, while Steve Zissis, Troye Sivan, and Juliebeth Gonzalez will appear as supporting characters.

Though no details are available regarding the BLACKPINK member's role in the series, it is said that she will either appear in an extended cameo or a full-fledged supporting role.

The SOLO star was first spotted hanging out with The Weeknd in November 2021 and then again in April this year, sparking rumours of a collaboration between the two world-renowned pop stars.

The 26-year-old KPop sensation was also spotted hanging out with Lily-Rose Depp, who will also star on the said TV show.

Recently, Australian singer Troye Sivan, who also features in the show, started following BLACKPINK's star rapper on Instagram.

elise @finpinks why do i feel like something big is coming with jennie soon. either it’s a song/collab or her actress debut. the weeknd liking and commenting on her ig pics, troye sivan following her and her secret trips to LA. also the director of the series ”the idol” following her why do i feel like something big is coming with jennie soon. either it’s a song/collab or her actress debut. the weeknd liking and commenting on her ig pics, troye sivan following her and her secret trips to LA. also the director of the series ”the idol” following her 👀 https://t.co/bzxhoP1HJH

Not to forget, her recent trips to Los Angeles have further fueled speculation that she will indeed be making her acting debut with The Idol.

Furthermore, reports state that filming for The Idol is currently underway in Los Angeles, California.

BLINKs react to BLACKPINK's Jennie’s potential acting debut with The Weeknd

Ever since the news came out, BLINKs can barely contain their excitement. Despite no official confirmation from either of the parties, fans are thrilled at the possibility of BLACKPINK's Jennie making her acting debut alongside The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, and Troye Sivan.

The keyword “JENNIE” has taken over global Twitter trends, with fans sharing their reactions on the platform.

❦ @saintdoII jennie, lily rose and the weeknd all in a hbo show together LIKE EEEK this is the sexiest cast jennie, lily rose and the weeknd all in a hbo show together LIKE EEEK this is the sexiest cast https://t.co/VK3cU4fhDJ

⭒ @hbicrubyjane jennie really skipped kdramas and went straight to hollywood jennie really skipped kdramas and went straight to hollywood https://t.co/GIA6HpEndi

★ @jensbyuI no more "actress jennie debut when" tweets with this clip cos SHE'S FINALLY HERE YASS

no more "actress jennie debut when" tweets with this clip cos SHE'S FINALLY HERE YASShttps://t.co/B2URqGpvgz

BLACKPINK to make its comeback soon?

Various reports have been making the rounds that popular girl-group BLACKPINK will be making its comeback in the second half of the year.

If reports are to be believed, this will mark BLACKPINK's return to group activities almost two years after the release of their first Korean studio album and second overall album, THE ALBUM, in October 2020.

In her interview with Rolling Stone, Jennie also confirmed that BLINKs can look forward to the group's comeback and the announcement of a world tour in the near future.

. @I0vesickruby4_



Jennie just confirmed that BLACKPINK is having a cb and a tour “These days, because we are preparing for our comeback and planning our tour”Jennie just confirmed that BLACKPINK is having a cb and a tour “These days, because we are preparing for our comeback and planning our tour”Jennie just confirmed that BLACKPINK is having a cb and a tour😭 https://t.co/2FFQB1qhz1

BLACKPINK’s main rapper isn’t the first member of the group to make her acting debut. The oldest member of the group, Jisoo, also made her acting debut with JTBC’s Snowdrop opposite Jung Hae-in.

More details are awaited regarding Jennie’s potential acting debut.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far