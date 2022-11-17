“I loved my experience so far”: BLACKPINK’s Jennie says yes to exploring acting projects in future

Stepping into the world of acting with Sam Levinson’s The Idol, BLACKPINK’s Jennie is now excited to land more opportunities in the industry.

Jennie opened up about her newest persona as an actress in a November 16 interview with ELLE. The popular fashionista and K-pop idol has entered the acting industry with Sam Levinson’s drama, The Idol, scheduled for release next year.

Asked if she would like to try out acting in the future, the 26-year-old replied that the field has opened her eyes to something new and refreshing:

“Oh, I think definitely having this experience has opened my eyes into a new fun way of expressing myself. I’ve learned a lot from Lily[-Rose Depp] while I was shooting, too. So I’m going to say yes. I loved it. I loved my experience so far."

BLACKPINK’s Jennie talks about her dream of acting and being able to make a debut in Hollywood

BLACKPINK’s Jennie took over the internet when she was confirmed as a cast member of The Idol alongside stars such as The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, and Troye Sivan, among others.

In a recent chat with ELLE, she spoke about the acting industry, how the decision to star in The Idol arrived, and her experience working with Sam Levinson and The Weeknd.

The BLACKPINK rapper shared that the thought of trying various aspects of being an artist had crept up on her earlier. Acting was one of the facets of being an artist and she wondered what it would be like. Talking about the unplanned debut, Jennie shared:

“The thing is, it was definitely not planned. I’ve had a dream of acting in the future, as I was doing so many different parts already as an artist, so I’ve always wondered what it would be like. But the opportunity just came to me so naturally one day. And I just knew that it was something that I would regret if I didn’t go for it.”

As a member of the six-year-old group BLACKPINK, Jennie can easily navigate her idol life. While she admitted to experiencing hurdles while preparing for The Idol, she also shared that Sam Levinson and The Weeknd helped her navigate through it:

“In my head, I thought I would have to revise all the script and get into character. But luckily, I had Sam there. What he said was to just be me. I didn’t try to prepare it perfectly, which I really would do."

She added:

"I had many conversations with Sam [Levinson] and Abel (The Weeknd), and I think that helped me. And they just made sure that I didn’t have to be so nervous about things.”

The Idol’s teasers had BLACKPINK’s BLINK fandom in an uproar. Although actor Jennie appeared for only a couple of seconds scattered across the video, it was enough to send fans into a frenzy.

HBO is yet to reveal the premiere date or month, but the show is expected to be released sometime in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes