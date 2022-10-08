Watch: BLACKPINK’s Jennie is living her best life in the new teaser of HBO’s The Idol

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is living her best life, according to the third and latest teaser video for HBO’s The Idol.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is all set to make her Hollywood and acting debut with the highly-anticipated Hollywood production, and fans are waiting for it with bated breath.

On October 7, 2022, HBO dropped the third teaser for The Idol, and this time, BLACKPINK's Jennie had more screen time than the teasers before this.

The Pink Venom singer can be seen entering a nightclub with Lily-Rose Depp for a wild night of partying. Despite its brief glimpse, we can see BLACKPINK’s Jennie dressed in a black outfit.

In a second glimpse, we can see her wearing a halter-neck dress as she enters a room and is shown excited when certain documents are placed in front of her, as if she was anticipating it.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is the highlight of The Idol’s new teaser; BLINKs react

HBO’s The Idol is edgy, saucy and exists to ruffle many feathers!

Created by popular singer The Weeknd and Sam Levinson of Euphoria, the story focuses on an unlikely and unconforming romance between a talented pop singer Jocelyn and a peculiar cult leader. While Lily-Rose plays the role of Joecelyn, The Weeknd is the cult leader.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie stars in a brief but important role, the details of which aren’t known to us as yet. The show also has a bevy of talented stars, including singer Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, and Mike Dean, among others.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, credited as Jennie Ruby Jane, has a meatier appearance in the third teaser. Fans love the fact that they are getting to see more of the Pink Venom singer in the teaser.

As soon as the third teaser dropped, BLINKs took to social media to react to Jennie’s appearance in it.

L🤟 @easttoefeet00 @firejennie I cant wait for idol JENNIE KIM @firejennie I cant wait for idol JENNIE KIM

Although a lot is not known about Jennie's appearance in The Idol, her character seems to be an anti-hero, a complex grey character.

ARON || BORN PINK @lovskpink “No confíes en nadie”



Vuelvo a confirmar que Jennie en The Idol da todas las vibras de villana



“No confíes en nadie” Vuelvo a confirmar que Jennie en The Idol da todas las vibras de villana https://t.co/wXkxjUBOIy

Just before BLACKPINK’s Jennie makes her second appearance in the teaser, The Weeknd says:

“Los Angeles is where all the monsters of the world come to gather. Trust no one."

Jennie can be seen wearing a gold necklace with an angel pendant, which gives major hints about her character. Fans were left wondering if she was an angel in the drama or if she's just pretending to be one.

َ @tiny_ninii ACTRESS JENNIE KIM FOR THE IDOL ACTRESS JENNIE KIM FOR THE IDOL https://t.co/fjM2yvorP9

However, this isn’t the first time BLACKPINK member Jennie has flexed her acting chops. Previously, in an ad for TAMBURINS, she portrayed a bold, agile and a mysterious character.

Hence, fans are excited to see the Pink Venom singer in a new and mysterious avatar of the drama. Although no date has been confirmed yet, HBO’s The Idol will premiere sometime next year in 2023.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is showing off her star power at the Paris Fashion Week

m @prodbyjnkm i don’t care if the idol jennie is a villain. everyone makes mistakes. she has reasons. she’s always right and always will be



i don’t care if the idol jennie is a villain. everyone makes mistakes. she has reasons. she’s always right and always will be https://t.co/Vl2vUGFFfP

The SOLO singer attended the ongoing Paris Fashion Week on behalf of Chanel, the luxury brand she endorses.

BLACKPINK's Jennie attended Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2023 Show in a white mini dress that had the brand's logo on it. She paired the dress with thigh-high boots and a ponytail with a flower scunchie and ear cuffs to complete her look.

At Chanel’s show she hung out with many international celebrities, including Kristen Stewart.

Fans believe BLACKPINK member Jennie is truly the main event.

BLACKPINK will embark on their much-awaited BORN PINK World Tour starting October 15 with Seoul, South Korea until the summer of next year with more dates to be added.

Poll : 0 votes