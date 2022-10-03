Leaker of BLACKPINK Jennie’s personal photos to face legal action, announces YG Entertainment

On October 3, 2022, YG Entertainment (YGE) released a statement announcing legal action against the leaker of BLACKPINK Jennie’s personal photos.

The agency stated that they have been monitoring the situation over the past few weeks and have taken the legal action route by submitting evidence last month. The company also added that the cause behind their silence since the whole fiasco began was to “minimize the damage.”

The statement did not mention any names. However, it is believed to be the infamous Twitter and Telegram leaker, Gurumi Haribo. Haribo was behind one of the biggest dating scandals of the year in the K-pop industry, wherein they “leaked” pictures of a couple alleging that it was BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS’ V.

YG Entertainment releases a detailed statement mentioning legal action against malicious leaker of BLACKPINK Jennie’s photos

In a statement that received praise on social media, YG Entertainment (BLACKPINK’s agency) announced strict action against the leaker of Jennie’s photos. The SOLO singer has been embroiled in a circus of dating allegations with BTS’ V after Twitter user Gurumi Haribo leaked certain photos.

The announcement began with YGE assuring BLINKs that they were “monitoring the situation” all this while and have taken the necessary steps.

“This is YG Entertainment. We have officially requested the police to investigate the original distributor of BLACKPINK Jennie’s personal photographs. We have been monitoring the situation and submitted our complaint in September after gathering information.”

The statement continued:

“YG has refrained from commenting and expressing our position in the past to minimize the damage. However, we felt a sense of responsibility that it was no longer possible to condone the mass spread of rumors, criticism, personal attacks, s*xual harrassment, and privacy violations that were coming with the personal photographs.”

❍ @jentybeauty not yge actually putting out a well written statement for once but i’m not gagging because this is what they are supposed to do for their artists it’s just a relief to know that something is being done about it not yge actually putting out a well written statement for once but i’m not gagging because this is what they are supposed to do for their artists it’s just a relief to know that something is being done about it

They further added the law under which the company has filed the case under:

“YG is taking strong legal action against the posts that damage the reputation of our artists. We would like to inform you that this case is being filed for violations of the Information and Communication Network Act, violation of illegal information and distribution, and obscene use of communication media.”

pb 💋 @PABulousBP YGE's statement is to confirm that they are doing legal action/s against those who are responsible for leaking and/or sharing unverified photos. It is not to deny or confirm anything about those stupid rumors. So please stop with your delusions and mind your effin business YGE's statement is to confirm that they are doing legal action/s against those who are responsible for leaking and/or sharing unverified photos. It is not to deny or confirm anything about those stupid rumors. So please stop with your delusions and mind your effin business

genierubyjane 🦄 @blck8pnk so glad yge has finally released a statement so glad yge has finally released a statement

The last excerpt from YG Entertainment’s statement read that they will not be lenient to the distributor of Jennie’s personal photos.

“We will take all possible legal action without any leniency to prevent further damage in the future. Photos that were circulated online were illegally released, regardless of the intentions behind them and without the consent of the individual involved."

The agency also requested fans not to partake in “recklessly” resharing or circulating the photos as it could be considered a secondary offense. Fans' reactions to the statement were all over the place. Some were glad that the agency finally took some action, while a few asked others not to start an internal fanwar.

JN knows JS better :) @deuyaaa YGE statement mostly addressed JN issue since she was targetted the most,but if you read and actually understood the last part,it also includes the issues BP members are receiving.Lets not make this a competition.Finally YG is taking action in protecting JN and the other members. YGE statement mostly addressed JN issue since she was targetted the most,but if you read and actually understood the last part,it also includes the issues BP members are receiving.Lets not make this a competition.Finally YG is taking action in protecting JN and the other members.

blcktann @Blcktann Not even a vague response but YGE posted a proper, detailed response. They did something right, for the first time. Maybe the letter to Jisoo actually worked, regardless of whether they knew before, it might've helped in putting out the statement :) Not even a vague response but YGE posted a proper, detailed response. They did something right, for the first time. Maybe the letter to Jisoo actually worked, regardless of whether they knew before, it might've helped in putting out the statement :)

HERVÉ ッ @imhrve not me waking up to yge issuing a statement to protect jennie not me waking up to yge issuing a statement to protect jennie😭😭

deechoi🥀 @you_like_TOP2 Now that YGE released a statement, haters/ stans who keeps on involving GD with the issue should STOP.



They already acknowledged it, let that sink in. Now that YGE released a statement, haters/ stans who keeps on involving GD with the issue should STOP.They already acknowledged it, let that sink in.

🌙moon @kooviluv yge is talking about JENNIE'S PRIVACY being invaded, hybe never addressed invasion of privacy on their statement because tae's privacy was never invaded, pls read both statements and y’all will see the difference between them and also the similarities as calling this “defamation” yge is talking about JENNIE'S PRIVACY being invaded, hybe never addressed invasion of privacy on their statement because tae's privacy was never invaded, pls read both statements and y’all will see the difference between them and also the similarities as calling this “defamation”

However, the statement did not confirm or deny whether the "leaked" photos were of BLACKPINK's Jennie with BTS' V or not.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK recently made their much-awaited comeback in two years as a group with BORN PINK on September 16, 2022.

