V and Jennie's dating scandal "leaker" Gurumi Haribo strikes back at BIGHIT MUSIC's latest statement

Gurumi Haribo responded to BIGHIT MUSIC's latest statement on Friday, September 29, 2022, by stating that, contrary to popular belief, they had not received any legal notice. Haribo is the notorious leaker behind the alleged dating photos of BTS' V and BLACKPINK Jennie.

The leaker called out BIGHIT MUSIC’s quarterly pattern of releasing similar, vague notices about malicious commentators. They also said that they hadn't received any notice from any organization or person. The leaker said:

“A quarterly statement was released today, same as the end of every March, June, September, and December. It did not specify what rumors, against who and is generally vague. Also, I have not received any legal notice from anyone.”

Hours before the leaker’s messages, BIGHIT MUSIC posted a statement informing fans about legal actions that they had taken against a “specific poster.” As per the statement, the poster was investigated by the police and sent to the prosecutor’s office.

Gurumi Haribo, infamous leaker of V and Jennie dating scandal, continues their stance on exposing the truth

*･゜ﾟ･*:.｡..｡.:*･'(*ﾟ▽ﾟ*)'･*:.｡. .｡.:*･゜ﾟ･* @Sayonara010404 Big hits quarterly legal notice wasnt directed towards Gurumi Haribo so don’t celebrate yet. Big hits quarterly legal notice wasnt directed towards Gurumi Haribo so don’t celebrate yet. https://t.co/oBs2rVMcQO

Gurumi Haribo has confirmed that they are aware of every minor and major development in the K-pop fandom. While they previously dismissed fans' claims of photoshopped images, they were quick to dismiss the latest scandal involving BTS' agency, BIGHIT MUSIC.

The leaker, who began posting as @gurumiharibo on Twitter, reiterated that they have enough “fair” evidence to support a defamation case against them. Following the suspension of their Twitter account, they are currently operating a Telegram group chat with 44k people. They said:

“Also I mentioned before, if somebody wants to sue me for defamation and/or spreading untruths, I will be willing to provide relevant evidence of my claims under the name of the law, so that a fair and UNBIASED truth will be revealed.”

Gurumi Haribo emphasized that they will continue saying the “truth” about BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie and added:

“And, during the time the pictures I shared were taken, Taehyung and Jennie have been on these dates together. This is something that I will state again as this is the truth.”

BIGHIT MUSIC’s statement regarding malicious commentators and “specific poster”

Gurumi Haribo's messages were a direct response to BIGHIT MUSIC's widely praised statement. Fans had previously requested that the agency take action against the slander and invasion of privacy of BTS' V. They finally received an indirect official response on Friday, September 29, 2022. The agency stated:

“We have found multiple defamation postings containing false information about the artists on platforms in and outside of Korea."

It further read:

"We also have found that a specific poster has been spreading the same ill-intentioned rumor in multiple platforms and filed a criminal complaint against the poster after gathering all of the repetitively uploaded postings.”

BIGHIT MUSIC's use of phrases like "platforms in and outside of Korean," "specific poster," "same ill-intentioned rumour," and "repetitively uploaded postings" led fans to believe it was Gurumi Haribo. However, with the leaker’s messages, it is difficult to ascertain which public statement is the truth.

