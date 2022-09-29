GurumiHaribo memes take over Twitter as BIG HIT MUSIC issues defamatory legal notice

Amidst the dating controversy of BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie, as alleged by GurumiHaribo, BIG HIT MUSIC has officially released a legal notice against hackers trying to tarnish their artist’s reputation.

On September 28, 2022, a netizen named @twocanplay_ took to Twitter to expose @gurumiharibo’s lies claiming that V and Jennie’s photos were edits, which were mixed with real photos, and might have been sold to @gurumiharibo by a staff member of the said artists for some good money.

Shortly after this, BIG HIT MUSIC released a detailed statement (dated September 29, 2022) saying that they have been internally investigating the ongoing matter and have identified a certain perpetrator responsible for spreading lies and malicious rumors about BTS members. They further added that they had shared all the information with the police and issued a defamatory legal notice against the perpetrator.

It didn’t take fans long enough to figure out that they were speaking about the recent pictures of Jennie and Taehyung doing the rounds on social media. With both these pieces of evidence, K-pop fans are convinced that this will be the end of @gurumiharibo’s activities.

🎧 @hrryinluv gurumi waking up and seeing the cops outside their house gurumi waking up and seeing the cops outside their house https://t.co/8W6yp2wBHo

GurumiHaribo gets roasted by fans, exposed by a Twitter user and BIG HIT MUSIC’s legal notice

‎ً @xuxilalice my question is what kind of multi-level hacking is gurumiharibo be doing to access these pictures my question is what kind of multi-level hacking is gurumiharibo be doing to access these pictures https://t.co/cQ9mAVB26Y

K-pop fans, particularly ARMYs and BLINKs, have been aware of the fiasco @gurumiharibo caused online in the past few months.

The hacker had released multiple pictures of Jennie and V over time, but now with BIG HIT MUSIC's official legal notice, fans are assured that the agency is trying their best to protect the artist's interests.

Following the issue of the statement by the music label, ARMYs and BLINKs have flocked on social media to roast @gurumiharibo. Here are some of their reactions:

KimSeokBba⁷🐹|RUSHHOUR! @HumairaaRJ BTS_official @bts_bighit

weverse.io/bts/notice/9115 [공지] 아티스트 권리침해 관련 법적 대응 진행 상황 안내 (9.29) (+ENG) [공지] 아티스트 권리침해 관련 법적 대응 진행 상황 안내 (9.29) (+ENG)weverse.io/bts/notice/9115 I hope those suspect, if its only one person then I hope that person is gurumiharibo or if the suspect is more than 1 person then I hope one of those suspects is gurumiharibo twitter.com/bts_bighit/sta… I hope those suspect, if its only one person then I hope that person is gurumiharibo or if the suspect is more than 1 person then I hope one of those suspects is gurumiharibo twitter.com/bts_bighit/sta… https://t.co/lWN6hHcqbb

s @yoongienthusias also it’s not just that gurumi haribo this whole situation is literally an example the kind of freaks exist to invade an idols privacy that 40k people in that group asking for more leaks everyday, discussing about a woman’s nudes and who she sent it to. This whole thing also it’s not just that gurumi haribo this whole situation is literally an example the kind of freaks exist to invade an idols privacy that 40k people in that group asking for more leaks everyday, discussing about a woman’s nudes and who she sent it to. This whole thing

daniela⁷✘༄ @HOBlSBEANER GURUMIHARIBO GOING TO JAIL PARTY GURUMIHARIBO GOING TO JAIL PARTY https://t.co/F0vr6Znioy

🎧 @hrryinluv after years i’m finally getting to see gurumiharibo’s downfall we won after years i’m finally getting to see gurumiharibo’s downfall we won https://t.co/PHnrlidIVI

kei @fluffkkyu gurumiharibo u're done mf have fun in jail gurumiharibo u're done mf have fun in jail https://t.co/JyRa7ac0da

☾ @JUNGKOOKlSMS gurumiharibo going to jail that’s crazy. imagine having to explain to real criminals why you’re there gurumiharibo going to jail that’s crazy. imagine having to explain to real criminals why you’re there

Twitter user @twocanplay_ emphasized that both the K-pop idol’s photos were edited and photoshopped with their real pictures. They further mentioned about the possibility of a staff member who might have sold V and Jennie’s photos to @gurumiharibo in exchange for money.

Oftentimes, hackers of K-pop artists do such activities to extort money and a response from the companies. In V and Jennie’s case, until recently, their agencies did not issue any statements against the hacker that went into overdrive with the photo leaks and edits.

User @twocanplay_ also believed that V and Jennie were specifically targeted due to their rising popularity among both national and international fans. Hence, it might have been easier to manipulate their staff into doing this.

However, with every photo leak, fans’ frustration levels grew. The majority of the fanbases started questioning the hacker's sources and their ways of accessing the idols’ most private pictures. But with BIG HIT MUSIC's issuing of their official notice on legal proceedings, fans of both the fandoms have been relieved.

BIG HIT MUSIC has confirmed that they will be taking strict legal action against online hackers and perpetrators who have been targeting BTS members through edited pictures.

They revealed that they had already filed a criminal complaint, after which a lengthy investigation was conducted and the prime suspect was found. While the agency didn’t disclose the perpetrator's name, it was a clear reference to the hacker @gurumiharibo.

The music label also reiterated that their policy of no settlement and leniency will remain intact and the suspect would now face the legal consequences of their actions.

BTS Jin has the most epic response to BIG HIT MUSIC’s recent legal notice

Apart from ARMYs and BLINKs, BTS member Jin has also taken to social media to subtly troll the hacker without mentioning names.

The Moon crooner took to Weverse to say that he did not know exactly what transpired, but he didn't let the hate get to him:

“I wonder what the hate commenter/internet troll do to be sent to prosecutor's office?”

He also revealed that the prime suspect, most likely referencing @gurumiharibo, really called it upon themselves:

“Really looking for own trouble”

haru⁷🌿 @BOMHARU1230

: what did the hate commenter/ internet troll do to be sent to prosecutor’s office

Really looking for own trouble…. Seokjin Weverse 220929: what did the hate commenter/ internet troll do to be sent to prosecutor’s officeReally looking for own trouble…. Seokjin Weverse 220929🐹: what did the hate commenter/ internet troll do to be sent to prosecutor’s officeReally looking for own trouble…. https://t.co/wzlmpky4sp

This comment was posted after BIG HIT MUSIC released the official notice against the hacker.

User @gurumiharibo recently leaked pictures of V and Jennie on September 28, 2022. These posts have been their last update so far.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far