BLACKPINK’s Jennie worked on The Idol despite injuries, says castmate Chelsea Fuji

BLACKPINK's Jennie is a deeply committed idol who made sure to avoid letting anything get in the way of her acting debut on HBO's The Idol. As per castmate, Chelsea Fuji, the SOLO singer has been "super busy" but "worked hard despite her injuries." Fuji is also a dancer, who also plays a body double of the K-pop idol in the series.

The dancer posted a trailer of the show on her Instagram account a few days ago. In the comments section, she added a lengthy message in Japanese. In this message, she described the Lovesick Girls singer's being on a strict schedule for her comeback. She also thanked The Weeknd, Sam Levinson, Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp, and HBO's production team.

Chelsea Fuji's Japanese comment translated (Image via Twitter/lovesjennie3000)

Fans praise BLACKPINK's Jennie working hard on The Idol despite strict work schedule

BLACKPINK's Jennie has once again become the talk of the BLINK town. This time, it is for her passion and hard work towards her first acting stint in The Idol. The singer had previously made headlines after she was spotted in the show's trailer, even before any official confirmation from her agency.

Fans were over the moon to see the 26-year-old K-pop idol's foray into acting. Their respect for the BLACKPINK member increased multifold after her body double from the show, Chelsea Fuji, unknowingly informed the public about the singer's work ethics.

Fuji let the cat out of the bag, announcing that she will be featuring in The Idol as a dancer and the BLACKPINK member's body double. She also thanked the entire team for their hard work. She wrote another long message in Japanese telling people how much fun it was for her to dance and work alongside Lily-Rose Depp and Jennie, despite the latter's injuries.

NJ @NJARCHIVED #JENNIE 's double in The Idol, Chelsea Fuji, has revealed on Instagram that in the midst of the former's packed schedule in Korea, comeback preparations, and injuries, Jennie has given her best. #JENNIE's double in The Idol, Chelsea Fuji, has revealed on Instagram that in the midst of the former's packed schedule in Korea, comeback preparations, and injuries, Jennie has given her best. https://t.co/AaGhCPe6pA

Fans flooded Twitter, praising the K-pop idol for maintaining her professionalism even with her injuries. Jennie, along with her group mates Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa, are gearing up for their much-awaited music release in over two years.

Fans were astounded by the K-pop singer's grit and determination as news of her group's upcoming comeback and her participation in The Idol, whose filming is taking place in the United States, circulated.

R @pinksbaee Jennie working hard despite her injuries. Damn girl i wanna protect you at all costs Jennie working hard despite her injuries. Damn girl i wanna protect you at all costs

BLINKs' tweets ranged from concerns for the singer to compliments showering her with love and support. In addition, many fans have also thanked Fuji for informing them about the idol's hard work.

ًshi @jnkethereal_ jennie definitely worked hard for the idol and for the comeback, i hope she have time to rest and recovering from the injury that she got. jennie definitely worked hard for the idol and for the comeback, i hope she have time to rest and recovering from the injury that she got.

Gee🧡💐 @DoyenneJennie



You worked hard Jennie 🤍 @lovesjennie3000 “I'll be in the American HBO TV series, The Idol~!as a dancer, and as a double of Ms. Jenny from Blackpink!”



“Jennie refrains from Black Pink's

comeback and was super busy, with a super strict schedule from Korea, and worked hard despite her injuries.”



you worked hard Jennie 🥺 “I'll be in the American HBO TV series, The Idol~!as a dancer, and as a double of Ms. Jenny from Blackpink!”“Jennie refrains from Black Pink'scomeback and was super busy, with a super strict schedule from Korea, and worked hard despite her injuries.”you worked hard Jennie 🥺 https://t.co/07DzGcOMR8 My poor baby juggling between comeback and filming the idol while enduring an injury 🥺 how hard it must’ve been!You worked hard Jennie twitter.com/lovesjennie300… My poor baby juggling between comeback and filming the idol while enduring an injury 🥺 how hard it must’ve been! You worked hard Jennie twitter.com/lovesjennie300…

gi | mandu @jennieaceitgirl no, cos we wouldnt be aware of jennie’s injury again if ms. chelsea fuji didnt share it with us no, cos we wouldnt be aware of jennie’s injury again if ms. chelsea fuji didnt share it with us

R @jenniie_ruby

Get well soon my Jennie .. I hope the injuries are not serious @lovesjennie3000 Injuries ! Not againGet well soonmy Jennie .. I hope the injuries are not serious @lovesjennie3000 Injuries ! Not again 😭😭 Get well soon 😭😭😭😭 my Jennie .. I hope the injuries are not serious

jihosé @Hateallofu5 🖤.. @lovesjennie3000 True fans know how hard you have worked tqs for working hard unnie please do take care of yourself🖤.. @lovesjennie3000 True fans know how hard you have worked tqs for working hard unnie please do take care of yourself 💗🖤..

JENNIE CHILE @jenniebpchile Jennie had injuries while filming the idol but she still gave her best. Jennie had injuries while filming the idol but she still gave her best.😭 https://t.co/gotj8W6m8b

gi | mandu @jennieaceitgirl jennie really missed the optimal time to rehabilitate her injuries. with that, no matter how she tries to recover, even the smallest misstep could hurt her



but she never fails to give her best. its more than being professional —its passion JENNIE CHILE @jenniebpchile



블랙핑크 제니

#BLACKPINK #블랙핑크

#JENNIE #제니 According to dancer Chelsea Fuji, Jennie was injured and despite being very busy due to her busy schedule, she worked very hard while filming The Idol series. She mentions that Jennie danced and she did amazing!블랙핑크 제니 @BLACKPINK | 🦋 According to dancer Chelsea Fuji, Jennie was injured and despite being very busy due to her busy schedule, she worked very hard while filming The Idol series. She mentions that Jennie danced and she did amazing! 블랙핑크 제니#BLACKPINK #블랙핑크#JENNIE #제니 @BLACKPINK | 🦋 https://t.co/xyOlcJpqqt i thought she fully healed this timejennie really missed the optimal time to rehabilitate her injuries. with that, no matter how she tries to recover, even the smallest misstep could hurt herbut she never fails to give her best. its more than being professional —its passion twitter.com/jenniebpchile/… i thought she fully healed this time 😭 jennie really missed the optimal time to rehabilitate her injuries. with that, no matter how she tries to recover, even the smallest misstep could hurt herbut she never fails to give her best. its more than being professional —its passion twitter.com/jenniebpchile/…

J 🖤 @oeildejennie 1 thing about Jennie is that she’ll never share about her injuries just so she’ll stop getting misunderstood by antis, it’s always another source speaking up about her injury. She doesn’t want us to worry & doesn’t need validation by explaining herself, get well soon Jennie 1 thing about Jennie is that she’ll never share about her injuries just so she’ll stop getting misunderstood by antis, it’s always another source speaking up about her injury. She doesn’t want us to worry & doesn’t need validation by explaining herself, get well soon Jennie 😭❤️

🥷🏼 @blondjnk_ must be the reason for jennie's social media absence she was too busy with her schedules at the same time recovering from an injury must be the reason for jennie's social media absence she was too busy with her schedules at the same time recovering from an injury

🤍 @lovesjennie3000 we’re getting idol jennie and jennie on the idol all within the next few months 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 we’re getting idol jennie and jennie on the idol all within the next few months 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹

BLACKPINK currently gearing up for much-awaited comeback in two years

BLACKPINK will be returning with a full group album release titled BORN PINK in September this year. The group unveiled a schedule trailer, announcing a pre-release this month, which will be followed by their comeback next month.

Their agency, YG Entertainment, is trying to recompensate fans for the long-awaited release by filming two music videos. It was also previously reported that the music videos will have the biggest production budget in the history of the company.

A K-pop comeback always brings with it numerous promotional schedules, whether local or international. As one of the biggest K-pop girl groups in the country, all eyes are now on BLACKPINK to see what magic they weave and the records they break with BORN PINK.

