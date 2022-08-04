BLACKPINK’s Jennie worked on The Idol despite injuries, says castmate Chelsea Fuji

BLACKPINK's Jennie is a deeply committed idol who made sure to avoid letting anything get in the way of her acting debut on HBO's The Idol. As per castmate, Chelsea Fuji, the SOLO singer has been "super busy" but "worked hard despite her injuries." Fuji is also a dancer, who also plays a body double of the K-pop idol in the series.
The dancer posted a trailer of the show on her Instagram account a few days ago. In the comments section, she added a lengthy message in Japanese. In this message, she described the Lovesick Girls singer's being on a strict schedule for her comeback. She also thanked The Weeknd, Sam Levinson, Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp, and HBO's production team.
Fans praise BLACKPINK's Jennie working hard on The Idol despite strict work schedule
BLACKPINK's Jennie has once again become the talk of the BLINK town. This time, it is for her passion and hard work towards her first acting stint in The Idol. The singer had previously made headlines after she was spotted in the show's trailer, even before any official confirmation from her agency.
Fans were over the moon to see the 26-year-old K-pop idol's foray into acting. Their respect for the BLACKPINK member increased multifold after her body double from the show, Chelsea Fuji, unknowingly informed the public about the singer's work ethics.
Fuji let the cat out of the bag, announcing that she will be featuring in The Idol as a dancer and the BLACKPINK member's body double. She also thanked the entire team for their hard work. She wrote another long message in Japanese telling people how much fun it was for her to dance and work alongside Lily-Rose Depp and Jennie, despite the latter's injuries.
Fans flooded Twitter, praising the K-pop idol for maintaining her professionalism even with her injuries. Jennie, along with her group mates Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa, are gearing up for their much-awaited music release in over two years.
Fans were astounded by the K-pop singer's grit and determination as news of her group's upcoming comeback and her participation in The Idol, whose filming is taking place in the United States, circulated.
BLINKs' tweets ranged from concerns for the singer to compliments showering her with love and support. In addition, many fans have also thanked Fuji for informing them about the idol's hard work.
BLACKPINK currently gearing up for much-awaited comeback in two years
BLACKPINK will be returning with a full group album release titled BORN PINK in September this year. The group unveiled a schedule trailer, announcing a pre-release this month, which will be followed by their comeback next month.
Their agency, YG Entertainment, is trying to recompensate fans for the long-awaited release by filming two music videos. It was also previously reported that the music videos will have the biggest production budget in the history of the company.
A K-pop comeback always brings with it numerous promotional schedules, whether local or international. As one of the biggest K-pop girl groups in the country, all eyes are now on BLACKPINK to see what magic they weave and the records they break with BORN PINK.