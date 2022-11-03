“Need to take care”: Fans concerned as BLACKPINK’s Jisoo performs with a swollen lymph node

Fans are concerned about BLACKPINK’s Jisoo after a netizen pointed out a swollen lymph node on her neck at the Day 2 BORN PINK Seoul concert on October 29, 2022.

The Snowdrop actress was seen in similar conditions two years ago in 2020 as well. The re-emergence of it has fans worried sick about her health. On a Pann Nate blog that has been viewed over 200k times, a netizen posted screenshots of Jisoo’s swollen lymph nodes. Pann Nate is one of the most popular South Korean online forums.

The anonymous poster’s blog included photos from the recent BORN PINK concert and past shows. Fans were naturally concerned about the idol as several of them talked about their own understanding of how lymph nodes can swell and what treatment the idol might need.

Fans notice the reemergence of swollen lymph nodes on BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s neck

Screenshots of BLACKPINK's member Jisoo's current and past occurrences of swollen lymph nodes (Image via pannnate)

Fans of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo have been voicing their concern for the idol’s health ever since she was spotted with swollen lymph nodes on October 29, 2022. It was clearly visible in a closeup fancam of her performance on Day 2 of the BORN PINK concert in Seoul. The video had over 108.8k views and went viral on the BLINK side of Twitter.

When a person has a swollen lymph node, they may experience fatigue, coughing, fever, chills, sweating, and a runny nose. While swelling is common and treatable, it can sometimes be extremely painful. The lymph node inflammation can also be caused by cancer, according to Healthline.

As per Healthline:

“Lymph nodes store white blood cells, which are responsible for killing invading organisms. Lymph nodes also act like a military checkpoint. When bacteria, viruses, and abnormal or diseased cells pass through the lymph channels, they’re stopped at the lymph node. When faced with infection or illness, the lymph nodes accumulate debris, such as bacteria and dead or diseased cells.”

Fans worried about BLACKPINK’s Jisoo commented on Twitter, hoping that YG Entertainment takes better care of their artist. Considering the quartet are currently in the US for their world tour, BLINKs hoped that the idol does not exhaust herself.

Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions below:

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has battled several health issues in the past

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has had multiple health issues and injuries even between promotions. In an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine in May this year, the idol shared that she was on painkillers during the time the quartet performed at Coachella in 2019.

Jisoo added that she had to get an X-ray done after the Rolling Stone interview too as she was battling a painful leg injury for months. Considering her many past health issues and the most recent occurrence of swollen lymph nodes, fans’ concerns are justified.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK will be having their last performance in Atlanta tonight, November 3, 2022. They will then head to Hamilton, Chicago, Newark, and Los Angeles for the remaining two-night shows in North America.

