"Every night I was getting painkillers": BLACKPINK's Jisoo showcases her work ethics after revealing the troubles she faced during Coachella 2019 performance

K-pop idol Jisoo is one of the four members of BLACKPINK and along with the other members gained worldwide recognition for her amazing talent, dazzling visuals and unrivaled charisma. The eldest member of the group, Jisoo has portrayed leader-like qualities, though the group has never specified a set leader.

The group recently made history as they became the first K-pop girl group to appear on the cover of American magazine Rolling Stone. The quartet is also the third girl group to achieve this landmark, following the Spice Girls and Destiny’s Child.

In a candid interview with the magazine, each member opened up about various experiences that they have encountered during their rise to global fame and popularity. In her solo interview, Jisoo revealed the trials and tribulations she went through when the group performed at the 2022 Coachella Music Festival.

Jisoo stated that despite her injury, she gave the audience her best and performed for fans despite being on painkillers.

"When we were performing at Coachella in 2019, my back hurt so badly. Every night I was getting painkillers."

BLACKPINK's Jisoo proves her will to never give up

It seems as though all four members were born to be idols, Jisoo. Ever since Jisoo debuted as a member of BLACKPINK, whenever she gets on stage and performs, it seems like she was always meant to perform as she automatically becomes the center of attraction with her unique vocals and stage presence.

After the group created ripples on the internet with their latest feature in Rolling Stone magazine, Jisoo was the final member to sit down and have her individual interview. As expected, not only did Jisoo charm netizens with her visuals but gained praise for her honesty and true work ethic.

In her interview with the magazine, Jisoo explained that although she seemed destined for BLACKPINK, it wasn't easy. She was also extremely honest about how much she loves being an idol, but sometimes being in the spotlight can be difficult.

"I think about this every day. What exactly do I like? Sometimes I think it’s a mystery. I love to perform, but I don’t always enjoy being part of the spotlight."

Jisoo continued to state that it was different for the other members who tend to thrive more in the spotlight, however, every performance was more like a test for her.

"When I’m onstage, I think about not making mistakes. Performing still feels more like a test than something genuinely fun."

BLACKPINK's Jisoo particularly recalled a moment from the group’s appearance at Coachella, which certainly proved that she put in a lot of effort. Despite the performance being a hit, Jisoo revealed that behind the scenes was a completely different scenario. She stated that she had injured her back and had to take many painkillers.

Yet, the outcome of the performance showcased Jisoo’s strong personality. Despite the hardships, Jisoo’s dedication and love for music proves that she doesn’t want to disappoint Blinks.

"I can compromise with my reality because I’m part of BLACKPINK, and I’m not alone. I have the girls in the same boat, and the fans. And that gives me power and a sense of responsibility."

The global K-pop sensation girl group has won the hearts of millions of netizens ever since they debuted in the music industry back in 2016. Not only did they capture the attention of the world for the girl crush vibes, but for their extraordinary skills and sense of responsibility and duty.

