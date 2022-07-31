“She got even slimmer”: netizens express concern over BLACKPINK Jisoo’s recent weight loss ahead of much-awaited comeback

A post made on an online forum on July 30 that shared a recent picture of BLACKPINK Jisoo, sparked a conversation among fans online, who suspect that the idol might have lost weight recently.

On July 29, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo shared a black and white selca (selfie) on the fan-community platform, Weverse. In the picture, Jisoo can be seen wearing a long-sleeved top paired with washed-up denim jeans, looking ethereal as always.

Jisoo mirror selca update on Weverse [220729] —Jisoo mirror selca update on Weverse [220729] — 🐢🐰🖤💗Jisoo mirror selca update on Weverse 😘 https://t.co/SL26IRvgcT

While it is not uncommon for K-Pop idols to go on diets in the weeks leading up to their comeback, K-pop fans suspect that Jisoo might have taken the weight-loss challenge a little too seriously.

Fans agree that Jisoo is looking beautiful as always, but they hope she is not taking her weight loss too seriously so as to not affect her health too much.

Netizens have stated that the idol has gotten even slimmer.

GLOBAL면 @globalmyeon Netizens are saying BLACKPINK's Jisoo has lost weight ahead of the group's comeback.



“I can't believe her face got even smaller.”



"I thought she always looked that skinny?"



"Woah, she did lose weight... She was already small but she got even slimmer" Netizens are saying BLACKPINK's Jisoo has lost weight ahead of the group's comeback.“I can't believe her face got even smaller.”"I thought she always looked that skinny?""Woah, she did lose weight... She was already small but she got even slimmer" https://t.co/nGZkixZ1yu

Hope it's all because she's busy preparing her solo or new drama or new movie like I hope all those weight loss is for something good in her career Is she losing weight?? Like for real Jisoo look so skinny hereHope it's all because she's busy preparing her solo or new drama or new movie like I hope all those weight loss is for something good in her career Is she losing weight?? Like for real Jisoo look so skinny here 😶😶😶Hope it's all because she's busy preparing her solo or new drama or new movie like I hope all those weight loss is for something good in her career 😭😭😭 https://t.co/WSySld4Ofr

jisoo snake era🐍 @kjsooossii Jisoo loses weight preparing for their comeback her height will grow too i swear Jisoo loses weight preparing for their comeback her height will grow too i swear😭

mwrvw @aynoliyonoliuo @allkpop It is very normal because they are very busy. @allkpop It is very normal because they are very busy.

Others are of the opinion that, people on the internet shouldn’t scrutinize her weight-loss so much and let her be, because she is perfect the way she is.

jisoo @jisoozeus maybe jisoo didnt eat ramen that day notpannchoa/notpannkpop/notnetizenbuzz @notpannchoa2 [ notpannchoa ] Knets notice Jisoo's weight loss ahead of BP's comeback [ notpannchoa ] Knets notice Jisoo's weight loss ahead of BP's comeback https://t.co/Sj4RQvNsRt btch what weight lossmaybe jisoo didnt eat ramen that day twitter.com/notpannchoa2/s… btch what weight loss 😭 maybe jisoo didnt eat ramen that day twitter.com/notpannchoa2/s…

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo looks glamorous in a black and white selca

: BLINKs it’s been a long time🖤

The weather is so nice, it made me think of BLINKs

Did you all see ‘Ready For Love’ that came out today??Haha

It’s so nice to be able to show you a song that was long-awaited as a gift



#지수 @BLACKPINK | Weverse 220729: BLINKs it’s been a long time🖤The weather is so nice, it made me think of BLINKsDid you all see ‘Ready For Love’ that came out today??HahaIt’s so nice to be able to show you a song that was long-awaited as a gift(1/2) #JISOO 💭| Weverse 220729🐰: BLINKs it’s been a long time🖤💗 The weather is so nice, it made me think of BLINKs☀️😆Did you all see ‘Ready For Love’ that came out today??Haha It’s so nice to be able to show you a song that was long-awaited as a gift+(1/2)#지수 @BLACKPINK https://t.co/GCIMeRH58P

On July 29, the oldest BLACKPINK member took to Weverse to share a glamorous black and white selca on Weverse with the caption:

“BLINKs it’s been a long time. The weather is so nice, it made me think of BLINKs. Did you all see ‘Ready For Love’ that came out today?? Haha It’s so nice to be able to show you a song that was long-awaited as a gift. Really soon!!!! BLACKPINK will also comeback!! Let’s all enjoy it together. As much as everyone has been waiting, we’ll comeback soon. I miss and love you BLINKs, have a great day today too.”

Alongside sharing her gorgeous selca, the idol also took the time to chat with BLINKs, answer fan questions and give some updates about BLACKPINK’s upcoming comeback.

BLACKPINK Weverse @WeverseBLACKPNK : Really soon!!!! BLACKPINK will also comeback!!

Let’s all enjoy it together

As much as everyone has been waiting, we’ll comeback soon

I miss and love you BLINKs, have a great day today too



#지수 @BLACKPINK #BLACKPINK #블랙핑크 : Really soon!!!! BLACKPINK will also comeback!!Let’s all enjoy it togetherAs much as everyone has been waiting, we’ll comeback soonI miss and love you BLINKs, have a great day today too(2/2) 🐰: Really soon!!!! BLACKPINK will also comeback!! Let’s all enjoy it together😎As much as everyone has been waiting, we’ll comeback soonI miss and love you BLINKs, have a great day today too☺️(2/2)#지수 @BLACKPINK #BLACKPINK #블랙핑크

A BLINK commented saying that they are “going crazy waiting” and the beautiful BLACKPINK member assured fans that it will be worth the wait.

She also revealed some TMI (too much information) while responding to her fans' questions.

Fans even expressed their love for the BLACKPINK member, and she had the perfect heartwarming response for her beloved BLINKs.

🗣: you said that you’ll comeback when the day gets warmer. It’s so hot right now



: haha Ah ... ey, it’s warm/hot..!



#지수 @BLACKPINK #BLACKPINK #블랙핑크 | Weverse 220729🗣: you said that you’ll comeback when the day gets warmer. It’s so hot right now: haha Ah ... ey, it’s warm/hot..! #JISOO 💬 | Weverse 220729🗣: you said that you’ll comeback when the day gets warmer. It’s so hot right now🐰: haha Ah ... ey, it’s warm/hot..! 😣#지수 @BLACKPINK #BLACKPINK #블랙핑크 https://t.co/lfMiS2JZd2

🗣: unnie, Ah this time I miss you so much. I miss you more than ever…unnie, I want to be your tree



: my tree



#지수 @BLACKPINK #BLACKPINK #블랙핑크 | Weverse 220729🗣: unnie, Ah this time I miss you so much. I miss you more than ever…unnie, I want to be your tree: my tree #JISOO 💬 | Weverse 220729🗣: unnie, Ah this time I miss you so much. I miss you more than ever…unnie, I want to be your tree🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🐰🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🐰: my tree 🌳💚#지수 @BLACKPINK #BLACKPINK #블랙핑크 https://t.co/OpqBQoPjZT

She also shared her thoughts on BLACKPINK’s new release Ready for Love, where the idols' “virtual avatars” created a special collaborative track with PUBG. It is also ranked first on YouTube's Worldwide Trending.

She has won over fans with her impressive vocals in BLACKPINK's new pop track.

BLINKs have taken over social media, showering praise on the Snowdrop star's beautiful vocals and chiming that the BLACKPINK member is simply beautiful even in the virtual gaming world.

Finally, she revealed that the group is working hard for their upcoming comeback and that it is going to be bigger and better than anything else. She ended the reply by saying she loves BLINKs a lot.

: haha ak, I’m going again!!!!! We’re working hard hard to prepare <the comeback> well!! Let’s wait a little longer and when we meet, let’s have fun and make happy memories 🖤

: thank you for always being my strength, I love you



(1/2) | Weverse 220729: haha ak, I’m going again!!!!! We’re working hard hard to prepare well!! Let’s wait a little longer and when we meet, let’s have fun and make happy memories 🖤: thank you for always being my strength, I love you++(1/2) #JISOO 💭| Weverse 220729🐰: haha ak, I’m going again!!!!! We’re working hard hard to prepare <the comeback> well!! Let’s wait a little longer and when we meet, let’s have fun and make happy memories 🖤💗🐰: thank you for always being my strength, I love you💗🌳++(1/2) https://t.co/60k8OFta5M

BLACKPINK members are almost done filming for their comeback music video

Earlier this month, a representative of YG Entertainment revealed that the girl group is currently in the final stages of recording their new album.

BLACKPINK will start shooting their music video in July and make a comeback with new music in August.

In a recent update this week, YG Entertainment shared that all four members of BLACKPINK are currently in the middle of filming a music video for their upcoming much-awaited comeback.

“The highest production cost ever was spent. The whole process is going smoothly as it was meticulously prepared under a thorough plan.”

Pop Base @PopBase For their upcoming comeback, BLACKPINK is said to be working on the biggest music video and tour by a girl group ever. For their upcoming comeback, BLACKPINK is said to be working on the biggest music video and tour by a girl group ever. https://t.co/TzOxYT5r8U

Earlier this month, YG Entertainment revealed that BLACKPINK is in the final stages of recording their new album and will make a comeback with new music in August.

Not only that, but they will set out for the largest-scale world tour in K-pop girl group history by the end of the year along with their comeback.

An eagle-eyed BLINK even predicted the comeback to be on August 22.

ً @CRAZY4JISOO 3 + 6 + 7 + 6 = 22

BLACKPINK COMEBACK ON AUGUST 22nd 3 + 6 + 7 + 6 = 22BLACKPINK COMEBACK ON AUGUST 22nd https://t.co/u2VanUkDGp

This will mark BLACKPINK’s first comeback in approximately a year and ten months since they released their first studio-length album THE ALBUM in 2020 along with the title track How You Like That.

