“She got even slimmer”: netizens express concern over BLACKPINK Jisoo’s recent weight loss ahead of much-awaited comeback

A post made on an online forum on July 30 that shared a recent picture of BLACKPINK Jisoo, sparked a conversation among fans online, who suspect that the idol might have lost weight recently.
On July 29, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo shared a black and white selca (selfie) on the fan-community platform, Weverse. In the picture, Jisoo can be seen wearing a long-sleeved top paired with washed-up denim jeans, looking ethereal as always.
While it is not uncommon for K-Pop idols to go on diets in the weeks leading up to their comeback, K-pop fans suspect that Jisoo might have taken the weight-loss challenge a little too seriously.
Fans agree that Jisoo is looking beautiful as always, but they hope she is not taking her weight loss too seriously so as to not affect her health too much.
Netizens have stated that the idol has gotten even slimmer.
Others are of the opinion that, people on the internet shouldn’t scrutinize her weight-loss so much and let her be, because she is perfect the way she is.
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo looks glamorous in a black and white selca
On July 29, the oldest BLACKPINK member took to Weverse to share a glamorous black and white selca on Weverse with the caption:
“BLINKs it’s been a long time. The weather is so nice, it made me think of BLINKs. Did you all see ‘Ready For Love’ that came out today?? Haha It’s so nice to be able to show you a song that was long-awaited as a gift. Really soon!!!! BLACKPINK will also comeback!! Let’s all enjoy it together. As much as everyone has been waiting, we’ll comeback soon. I miss and love you BLINKs, have a great day today too.”
Alongside sharing her gorgeous selca, the idol also took the time to chat with BLINKs, answer fan questions and give some updates about BLACKPINK’s upcoming comeback.
A BLINK commented saying that they are “going crazy waiting” and the beautiful BLACKPINK member assured fans that it will be worth the wait.
She also revealed some TMI (too much information) while responding to her fans' questions.
Fans even expressed their love for the BLACKPINK member, and she had the perfect heartwarming response for her beloved BLINKs.
She also shared her thoughts on BLACKPINK’s new release Ready for Love, where the idols' “virtual avatars” created a special collaborative track with PUBG. It is also ranked first on YouTube's Worldwide Trending.
She has won over fans with her impressive vocals in BLACKPINK's new pop track.
BLINKs have taken over social media, showering praise on the Snowdrop star's beautiful vocals and chiming that the BLACKPINK member is simply beautiful even in the virtual gaming world.
Finally, she revealed that the group is working hard for their upcoming comeback and that it is going to be bigger and better than anything else. She ended the reply by saying she loves BLINKs a lot.
BLACKPINK members are almost done filming for their comeback music video
Earlier this month, a representative of YG Entertainment revealed that the girl group is currently in the final stages of recording their new album.
BLACKPINK will start shooting their music video in July and make a comeback with new music in August.
In a recent update this week, YG Entertainment shared that all four members of BLACKPINK are currently in the middle of filming a music video for their upcoming much-awaited comeback.
“The highest production cost ever was spent. The whole process is going smoothly as it was meticulously prepared under a thorough plan.”
Earlier this month, YG Entertainment revealed that BLACKPINK is in the final stages of recording their new album and will make a comeback with new music in August.
Not only that, but they will set out for the largest-scale world tour in K-pop girl group history by the end of the year along with their comeback.
An eagle-eyed BLINK even predicted the comeback to be on August 22.
This will mark BLACKPINK’s first comeback in approximately a year and ten months since they released their first studio-length album THE ALBUM in 2020 along with the title track How You Like That.