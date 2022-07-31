Create
“She got even slimmer”: netizens express concern over BLACKPINK Jisoo’s recent weight loss ahead of much-awaited comeback

BLACKPINK's Jisoo poses for a selca (Image via Twitter/@DalgomahNo2)
Modified Jul 31, 2022 09:32 PM IST

A post made on an online forum on July 30 that shared a recent picture of BLACKPINK Jisoo, sparked a conversation among fans online, who suspect that the idol might have lost weight recently.

On July 29, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo shared a black and white selca (selfie) on the fan-community platform, Weverse. In the picture, Jisoo can be seen wearing a long-sleeved top paired with washed-up denim jeans, looking ethereal as always.

[220729] — 🐢🐰🖤💗Jisoo mirror selca update on Weverse 😘 https://t.co/SL26IRvgcT

While it is not uncommon for K-Pop idols to go on diets in the weeks leading up to their comeback, K-pop fans suspect that Jisoo might have taken the weight-loss challenge a little too seriously.

Fans agree that Jisoo is looking beautiful as always, but they hope she is not taking her weight loss too seriously so as to not affect her health too much.

Netizens have stated that the idol has gotten even slimmer.

Netizens are saying BLACKPINK's Jisoo has lost weight ahead of the group's comeback.“I can't believe her face got even smaller.”"I thought she always looked that skinny?""Woah, she did lose weight... She was already small but she got even slimmer" https://t.co/nGZkixZ1yu
Is she losing weight?? Like for real Jisoo look so skinny here 😶😶😶Hope it's all because she's busy preparing her solo or new drama or new movie like I hope all those weight loss is for something good in her career 😭😭😭 https://t.co/WSySld4Ofr
Jisoo loses weight preparing for their comeback her height will grow too i swear😭
@allkpop It is very normal because they are very busy.

Others are of the opinion that, people on the internet shouldn’t scrutinize her weight-loss so much and let her be, because she is perfect the way she is.

@pannkpop whatever she is perfect✨
Jisoo current weight just😭 https://t.co/2Nouol8DGU
btch what weight loss 😭 maybe jisoo didnt eat ramen that day twitter.com/notpannchoa2/s…
Our baby JISOO lose lot of weight I guess, fighting baby!Always pretty & sweet 🐰💗SEE YOU in VIRTUAL SOON🔥#JISOO #BLACKPINKxPUBGM https://t.co/2A7iZxvRCQ

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo looks glamorous in a black and white selca

#JISOO 💭| Weverse 220729🐰: BLINKs it’s been a long time🖤💗 The weather is so nice, it made me think of BLINKs☀️😆Did you all see ‘Ready For Love’ that came out today??Haha It’s so nice to be able to show you a song that was long-awaited as a gift+(1/2)#지수 @BLACKPINK https://t.co/GCIMeRH58P

On July 29, the oldest BLACKPINK member took to Weverse to share a glamorous black and white selca on Weverse with the caption:

“BLINKs it’s been a long time. The weather is so nice, it made me think of BLINKs. Did you all see ‘Ready For Love’ that came out today?? Haha It’s so nice to be able to show you a song that was long-awaited as a gift. Really soon!!!! BLACKPINK will also comeback!! Let’s all enjoy it together. As much as everyone has been waiting, we’ll comeback soon. I miss and love you BLINKs, have a great day today too.”

Alongside sharing her gorgeous selca, the idol also took the time to chat with BLINKs, answer fan questions and give some updates about BLACKPINK’s upcoming comeback.

🐰: Really soon!!!! BLACKPINK will also comeback!! Let’s all enjoy it together😎As much as everyone has been waiting, we’ll comeback soonI miss and love you BLINKs, have a great day today too☺️(2/2)#지수 @BLACKPINK #BLACKPINK #블랙핑크

A BLINK commented saying that they are “going crazy waiting” and the beautiful BLACKPINK member assured fans that it will be worth the wait.

#JISOO 💬 | Weverse 220729🗣: I’m going crazy waiting🐰: haha I’m going to go crazy when it’ll start to come out🔥#지수 @BLACKPINK #BLACKPINK #블랙핑크 https://t.co/32kfnYP0gZ

She also revealed some TMI (too much information) while responding to her fans' questions.

#JISOO 💬 | Weverse 220729🗣: how many iced Americanos did you drink today? 🐰: I’ve only had one drink haha #지수 @BLACKPINK #BLACKPINK #블랙핑크 https://t.co/5GSWZiUEPY
#JISOO 💬 | Weverse 220729🗣: today’s TMI🐰: today, I started my day <by drinking> my mom’s ginger tea!! 😻#지수 @BLACKPINK #BLACKPINK #블랙핑크 https://t.co/DEeGGGcEyb

Fans even expressed their love for the BLACKPINK member, and she had the perfect heartwarming response for her beloved BLINKs.

#JISOO 💬 | Weverse 220729🗣: you said that you’ll comeback when the day gets warmer. It’s so hot right now🐰: haha Ah ... ey, it’s warm/hot..! 😣#지수 @BLACKPINK #BLACKPINK #블랙핑크 https://t.co/lfMiS2JZd2
#JISOO 💬 | Weverse 220729🗣: unnie, Ah this time I miss you so much. I miss you more than ever…unnie, I want to be your tree🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🐰🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🐰: my tree 🌳💚#지수 @BLACKPINK #BLACKPINK #블랙핑크 https://t.co/OpqBQoPjZT

She also shared her thoughts on BLACKPINK’s new release Ready for Love, where the idols' “virtual avatars” created a special collaborative track with PUBG. It is also ranked first on YouTube's Worldwide Trending.

She has won over fans with her impressive vocals in BLACKPINK's new pop track.

BLINKs have taken over social media, showering praise on the Snowdrop star's beautiful vocals and chiming that the BLACKPINK member is simply beautiful even in the virtual gaming world.

#JISOO 💬 | Weverse 220729🗣: what did you think of your new song?🐰: 🖤💗 this is totally BLACKPINK!! #지수 @BLACKPINK #BLACKPINK #블랙핑크 https://t.co/rNnbPfrany

Finally, she revealed that the group is working hard for their upcoming comeback and that it is going to be bigger and better than anything else. She ended the reply by saying she loves BLINKs a lot.

#JISOO 💭| Weverse 220729🐰: haha ak, I’m going again!!!!! We’re working hard hard to prepare <the comeback> well!! Let’s wait a little longer and when we meet, let’s have fun and make happy memories 🖤💗🐰: thank you for always being my strength, I love you💗🌳++(1/2) https://t.co/60k8OFta5M

BLACKPINK members are almost done filming for their comeback music video

youtube-cover

Earlier this month, a representative of YG Entertainment revealed that the girl group is currently in the final stages of recording their new album.

BLACKPINK will start shooting their music video in July and make a comeback with new music in August.

In a recent update this week, YG Entertainment shared that all four members of BLACKPINK are currently in the middle of filming a music video for their upcoming much-awaited comeback.

“The highest production cost ever was spent. The whole process is going smoothly as it was meticulously prepared under a thorough plan.”
For their upcoming comeback, BLACKPINK is said to be working on the biggest music video and tour by a girl group ever. https://t.co/TzOxYT5r8U

Earlier this month, YG Entertainment revealed that BLACKPINK is in the final stages of recording their new album and will make a comeback with new music in August.

Not only that, but they will set out for the largest-scale world tour in K-pop girl group history by the end of the year along with their comeback.

An eagle-eyed BLINK even predicted the comeback to be on August 22.

3 + 6 + 7 + 6 = 22BLACKPINK COMEBACK ON AUGUST 22nd https://t.co/u2VanUkDGp

This will mark BLACKPINK’s first comeback in approximately a year and ten months since they released their first studio-length album THE ALBUM in 2020 along with the title track How You Like That.

Edited by Susrita Das

