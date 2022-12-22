Lisa's first official solo single, Money, was released in September 2021. As soon as the single was released, it immediately started dominating every chart around the world, including Spotify. To this date, it still stands as the most streamed K-pop solo song on the app.

On December 19, 2022, Allkpop announced that BLACKPINK's rapper reached the #1 spot with her song Money.

The song even charted in the UK for eight weeks, making it the first song by a female K-pop soloist to spend multiple weeks on the chart. Additionally, it tied her own band's collaboration song, Ice Cream. The song climbed to number five on the Spotify Global Chart and crossed 100 million streams on Spotify in 37 days.

Lisa's Money is her second single to reach the top ten of global charts

Most streamed kpop solo songs on Spotify in 2022:

The song was a huge commercial success. Reaching the top ten on both Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts when released, it became Lisa's second single to reach the top ten. The song remained on the charts for a longer period of time than any other K-pop soloist's song on both charts.

It currently has more than 700 million views on YouTube and has also been certified gold in Poland and Portugal.

In addition to topping as #1 on the charts in Malaysia, Money charted in 26 other countries. It also became the longest-charting K-pop female soloist song on the US Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart.

The Thailand-born star even won an award for best K-pop artist at MTV's Europe Music Awards in Germany after the release of her mini album.

LISA continues to have a huge year, taking home the #MTVEMA for Best K-Pop!

The song was popularized through edits and memes made for the hit Korean Netflix series, Squid Game. As the show’s popularity went through the roof, it added to the song's popularity through fan edits.

The song's lyrics were written by Bekuh Boom and Vince, are about being wealthy and spending money. The song's music, also composed by Bekuh Boom, Vince, 24, and R. Tee, is in the key of E minor and has a tempo of 140 beats per minute. It is described as a dynamic hip-hop song with elements of contemporary American rap, featuring a horn loop.

It alone was already climbing the charts as the Money dance challenge was released. The response from the challenge was impeccable.

On September 5, YG Entertainment announced that BLACKPINK's Lisa would be making her solo debut with the release of a single album titled after her given name, Lalisa.

The album's tracklist was revealed, with Money confirmed as the B-side track. This marked Lisa's first foray into solo music and marked a new chapter in her career.

After their recent achievements, TIME Magazine named BLACKPINK the world's biggest girl group. With their recent album Born Pink, the band's recognition went beyond the fandom, even big stars couldn't control their love for the band's music.





WATCH: Taylor Swift slays in her new TikTok video showing her red carpet look for the 2022 MTV VMA.



The video, which features BLACKPINK's "Pink Venom," has garnered over two million views and almost 900 thousand likes in less than an hour.

Lisa is currently on an official world tour with her BLACKPINK members Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. They have also released their 2023 Japan tour dates.

