BLACKPINK’s Jennie maintains her number one position for December girl group member brand reputation rankings 

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has maintained her number one position for December girl group member brand reputation rankings that were disclosed to the public on December 18. The SOLO singer earned a brand reputation index of 4,500,197, boasting a 52.50 percent rise in her score since November.

Interestingly, the top five scores were occupied by BLACKPINK and NewJeans. NewJeans’ Minji occupied the second spot, followed by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo who ranked third, and finally, New Jeans’ Hanni and Danielle rounded out the top five for December by securing fourth and fifth places respectively.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Rosé took the sixth place and NewJeans’ Haerin secured the seventh spot. Gen 3 girls claimed the remaining three spots with Red Velvet’s Joy in the eighth spot, BLACKPINK’s Lisa in the ninth, and finally, TWICE’s Nayeon taking the final spot.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie maintains her top spot on the rankings for five consecutive months

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has created a new record for female idols for monthly brand reputation rankings. This is the fifth consecutive month that the idol has topped the Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings.

While BLACKPINK’s Jennie has always secured a top-3 spot in the rankings, August onwards, the idol has managed to maintain her number one position on the Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings.

In August, she earned a brand reputation index of 5,141,766, marking a 43.80 percent increase in her score since July, while in September, she scored a brand reputation index of 5,059,756. October also proved to be a good month for the SOLO singer, earning her a brand reputation index of 4,128,395. The idol's lucky streak continued in November when BLACKPINK’s Jennie earned a brand reputation score of 2,950,864.

Fans are delighted with BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s continued success and have taken to social media to congratulate her on the same.

High-ranking phrases in Jennie’s keyword analysis include - “concert”, “Chanel”, and “Instagram” alluding to BLACKPINK’s ongoing BORN PINK WORLD TOUR, the idol's eye-catching Instagram posts, and her relationship with Chanel, the luxury brand she endorses.

According to fans, the adjectives that best describe her are “refreshing”, “lovely”, and “bewitching”. Meanwhile, her positivity-negativity analysis also revealed an impressive score of 86.87 percent positive reactions.

On the other hand, NewJeans’ Minji earned a brand reputation index of 4,267,230, which reflects a 78.47 percent rise in her score since November. Finally, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo maintained her third position with a brand reputation index of 3,049,648, showing a 20.18 percent increase in her score since last month.

BLACKPINK’s full albums are the two fastest female group albums to hit 900 million streams on Spotify

BLACKPINK have released only two full albums--THE ALBUM (2020) and BORN PINK (2022)--in their six-year-long career so far. Interestingly, the group now has two of the fastest albums by a girl group that has reached 900 million streams in Spotify history.

THE ALBUM achieved this feat in 62 days while BORN PINK took a little more time and achieved this feat in 87 days. Additionally, BLACKPINK’s second studio album BORN PINK is the only album in 2022 with 900 million streams on Spotify to its credit.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Jiso, Rosé, and Lisa are currently on their BORN PINK WORLD TOUR and will be performing in Berlin, Germany, at the Mercedes Benz arena on December 19 and 20.

