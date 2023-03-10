BLACKPINK’s Jennie advices BABYMONSTER on things she wishes she received as a trainee

As YG Entertainment’s first girl group to debut in seven years, BLACKPINK’s Jennie gave rookies BABYMONSTER some much-needed honest advice.

In the Last Evaluation Ep.1 video released on March 9, the Shut Down rapper was introduced as one of the mentors evaluating the seven BABYMONSTER members before their final performance. The rookie group was divided into two teams, with BLACKPINK’s Jennie checking up on Team A, consisting of RUKA, PHARITA, and AHYEON.

Team A was given ROSÉ’s solo song, Gone, for their performance evaluation. In a room with all the members of the BABYMONSTER group, BLACKPINK’s Jennie replied to RUKA’s question of what to do when feeling nervous, and shared advice for the young trainees.

“Before going on stage, rather than thinking about things like 'What if I'm not in tune?' I think of how I'm going to shock everyone sitting out there. I promised myself that. I got the tune wrong, danced wrong, and couldn't build chords when I was a trainee, But I was very sure of one thing, 'I'm going to do this.'”

Jennie also mentioned that she wished someone had given her this piece of advice when she was a trainee.

“I think it would've been good if someone told me this when I was a trainee. That's why I'm saying all these things I wish I knew when I was a trainee. I hope people can see that from you guys too.”

BLACKPINK’s Jennie gives advice about rap and motivates BABYMONSTER trainees

BABYMONSTER will be the first girl group to debut under YG Entertainment (YGE) after global hitmakers BLACKPINK. YGE has several senior and popular artists who each took a turn to evaluate and help out their juniors.

As announced previously, the upcoming girl group will not debut with seven members, but fewer. The fixed number has not yet been revealed, and according to YGE’s teasers, it depends on the last evaluations.

On March 9, the final evaluation video was released, which showed the seven-member group being divided into two. The video titled Last Evaluation EP.1 only showed Team A, consisting of RUKA, PHARITA, and AHYEON’s evaluation song, practice, and feedback from the seniors.

Among them, Jennie gave TEAM A individual advice and specifically told RUKA, who was in charge of the rap, to perform with confidence. She said,

“You did well with the rap, but the most important thing for a rapper is.. First, confidence. Second, confidence, and third is confidence too. It's important to portray your own colors.”

After the feedback session, RUKA asked the SOLO singer how to relax, mentioning that she usually gets extremely nervous during evaluations. BLACKPINK's Jennie then advised the trainee to approach the stage with the mindset of presenting her best self to the audience, despite getting the dance and rhythm wrong.

BLACKPINK's Jennie added that this was a piece of advice that would have helped her and her teammates as trainees. She also mentioned the grit and determination required not to be "the best singers or dancers," but to focus solely on their dream of becoming artists.

“I think for BLACKPINK, it wasn't about the four of us being the best singers or dancers. One thing I still remember to this day is that, we all thought 'If not this, I'm going to die.' That's how hard we tried. Nothing came in the way.”

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen which of the seven members will make their debut as BABYMONSTER. The rookie girl group is set to debut sometime this year.

