“Reliable seniors”: BLACKPINK fans lavish praise on Jennie and Lisa, who acted as mentors to upcoming girl group BABY MONSTER

BLACKPINK members Jennie and Lisa recently appeared on the first episode of the Last Evaluation, which aired on BABYMONSTER’s official YouTube channel to test whether the trainees will make it to the ultimate line-up.

During the first episode of the new series, BLACKPINK’s Jennie surprised BABYMONSTER by making a guest appearance and a mentor figure to assess the girls’ performance skills and advise them on what it takes to make it in the cut-throat K-pop industry.

In the preview for the next episode, BLACKPINK fans caught a glimpse of member Lisa, who will appear as a mentor in the next episode.

BLACKPINK fans are happy and proud of Jennie and Lisa and how effortlessly they have slipped into the roles of mentors and responsible seniors, ushering their way into a new and talented girl group.

BLACKPINK’s fans are impressed with mentors Jennie and Lisa for BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER’s talented trainees are sweating it out to earn their place in the group, and to boost their morale, BLACKPINK’s Jennie made a guest appearance as a surprise mentor to guide the girls on how to deliver good performances and advise the trainees on what it takes to have a successful idol career.

BLINKs was happy to see mentors Jennie and Lisa, who will appear as mentor figures for the next episode. Notably, BLACKPINK’s Lisa went viral for her ginger hair and serious demeanor as she tried her best to assess the girls’ performance and offered some genuine and heartfelt advice.

YG Entertainment is in the process of debuting a new girl group, BABYMONSTER. After various eliminations, the company has shortlisted seven potential members named Ruka, Pharita, Rora, Asa, Chiquita, Ahyeon, and Haram, who might get debuted as members of BABYMONSTER.

YG Entertainment had previously announced that the shortlisted trainees would have to fight tooth and nail to earn their spot in the final lineup of BABYMONSTER, as all seven trainees will not debut in the group.

Additionally, in the preview for the next episode, Lisa will appear as a mentor. In the short and sweet clip, the LALISA singer can be seen praising the trainees for doing a good job so far and wishing them the best for the future.

Fans also observed that, in contrast to Jennie, Lisa appeared to be more at ease and to be taking pleasure in the performances put on by BABYMONSTER trainees. BLINKs are excited to see the return of mentor Lisa after her appearance on Youth With You, where she was a tough mentor to impress.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie gave some important advice to BABY MONSTER trainees

BLACKPINK member Jennie’s recent appearance on the first episode of Last Evaluation certainly boosted the trainees’ morale as the potential idols put up a solid performance in a bid to impress their senior idols.

In that particular episode, the trainees were split into two groups to showcase their self-composed performances, with 30 days to prepare.

Team A members Ruka, Pharita, and Ahyeon prepared a performance of Rosé‘s song Gone from her album R. The trainees added some rap by Ruka to elevate their performance further.

Jennie shared some key advice with Ruka regarding being a female rapper and how to own your stage. Jennie advised her to go all out for it and shock everyone with her rap.

Before going on stage, rather than thinking about things like, ‘What if I’m not in tune,’ I think of how I’m going to shock everyone sitting out there.

Additionally, the SOLO star revealed that during their trainee days, the group’s mentality was to give it their all in every performance and let nothing stand in their way. She emphasized this a lot and requested BABY MONSTER’s members to follow this advice religiously.

